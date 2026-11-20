Tom's Guide called the eero Pro 7 “a bargain mesh kit that punches above its weight class”, and the three-pack is $200 off
Amazon's eero Pro 7 is a tri-band Wi-Fi 7 mesh system with two 5Gbps Ethernet ports on every unit. Best Buy has the three-pack for $599.99, enough to cover a big home.
If dead zones are making your Wi-Fi miserable, the eero Pro 7 three-pack is $599.99 at Best Buy, $200 off.
● Best for: Larger homes that want fast, simple Wi-Fi 7 coverage without fiddly setup
● The deal: The eero Pro 7 Wi-Fi 7 mesh system (three-pack) is $599.99 (was $799.99) at Best Buy
● Why we like it: Tri-band Wi-Fi 7 with 6GHz support, two 5Gbps Ethernet ports per unit, coverage up to 6,000 square feet, and eero's easy app
A tri-band Wi-Fi 7 mesh system using the 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands, with Multi-Link Operation and 320MHz channels. Each unit has two 5Gbps Ethernet ports, covers about 2,000 square feet, and handles up to 200 devices, so this three-pack covers up to 6,000 square feet.
Why We Recommend It
In its eero Pro 7 review, our sister site Tom's Guide praised its excellent mid-range performance, full tri-band Wi-Fi 7 features, and easy setup, and it ranks among the site's best mesh Wi-Fi systems. It delivers most of what the pricier eero Max 7 offers in a more compact design. The trade-offs are only two Ethernet ports per unit and some advanced features that need an eero Plus subscription.
Price Context & Historical Value
Amazon has the three-pack at the same $599 right now, so you can buy from whichever retailer you prefer. TechRadar Pro covered a lower price on the two-pack ahead of October's Prime Day, but $599.99 is a fair price for three units. Note that $799.99 is Best Buy's comparable value.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the eero Pro 7 if...
you have a larger home with Wi-Fi dead zones, you want Wi-Fi 7 and 6GHz speeds for newer devices, or you want a mesh system that's simple to set up and manage.
❌ Skip the eero Pro 7 if...
you need lots of wired connections at each unit, you want detailed manual control over bands and settings, or a cheaper Wi-Fi 6E system would cover your home just as well.
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Bryan M. Wolfe is a staff writer at TechRadar, iMore, and wherever Future can use him. Though his passion is Apple-based products, he doesn't have a problem using Windows and Android. Bryan's a single father of a 15-year-old daughter and a puppy, Isabelle. Thanks for reading!
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