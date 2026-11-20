If dead zones are making your Wi-Fi miserable, the eero Pro 7 three-pack is $599.99 at Best Buy, $200 off.

● Best for: Larger homes that want fast, simple Wi-Fi 7 coverage without fiddly setup

● The deal: The eero Pro 7 Wi-Fi 7 mesh system (three-pack) is $599.99 (was $799.99) at Best Buy

● Why we like it: Tri-band Wi-Fi 7 with 6GHz support, two 5Gbps Ethernet ports per unit, coverage up to 6,000 square feet, and eero's easy app

Why We Recommend It

In its eero Pro 7 review, our sister site Tom's Guide praised its excellent mid-range performance, full tri-band Wi-Fi 7 features, and easy setup, and it ranks among the site's best mesh Wi-Fi systems. It delivers most of what the pricier eero Max 7 offers in a more compact design. The trade-offs are only two Ethernet ports per unit and some advanced features that need an eero Plus subscription.

Price Context & Historical Value

Amazon has the three-pack at the same $599 right now, so you can buy from whichever retailer you prefer. TechRadar Pro covered a lower price on the two-pack ahead of October's Prime Day, but $599.99 is a fair price for three units. Note that $799.99 is Best Buy's comparable value.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the eero Pro 7 if...

you have a larger home with Wi-Fi dead zones, you want Wi-Fi 7 and 6GHz speeds for newer devices, or you want a mesh system that's simple to set up and manage.

❌ Skip the eero Pro 7 if...

you need lots of wired connections at each unit, you want detailed manual control over bands and settings, or a cheaper Wi-Fi 6E system would cover your home just as well.