Netgear’s Orbi 770 is our top Wi-Fi 7 mesh router for large homes and WFH offices — and it's cheaper at Amazon right now than anywhere else
Cover up to 8,000 square feet with powerful tri-band Wi-Fi 7 connectivity
There's nothing more frustrating than paying for fast broadband only to discover that the signal barely reaches certain rooms. The Netgear Orbi 770 Series Wi-Fi 7 Mesh System could be the upgrade you're looking for, and it's reduced in price right now.
Rather than relying on a single router to reach every corner of your home, the Netgear Orbi 770 uses three coordinated units to distribute the wireless signal throughout. The package includes one Orbi RBE771 router and two RBE770 satellites, making it suitable for larger properties, and Netgear advertises coverage of up to 8,000 sq ft. and supports up to 100 connected devices.
• Best for: Larger homes, multi-story properties, and busy households and offices with numerous connected devices.
• The deal: The Netgear Orbi 770 Series three-pack is $628 (was $700) at Amazon.
Today's best Wi-Fi 7 mesh router deal
The Netgear Orbi 770 includes one WiFi 7 router and two satellites, offering tri-band connectivity, up to 8,000-square-foot coverage, 11Gbps combined wireless speeds, 100-device capacity, and 2.5Gbps Ethernet support.
Why we recommend it
In his four-and-a-half star review, our expert Cliff said it offered "excellent performance for home users and small businesses."
He added that "the Orbi 770 doesn’t cut any corners when it comes to performance. Its 11Gbps speed is more than fast enough to cope with most domestic broadband services, and even many business networks as well, and it’s not even slightly bothered by the troublesome Wi-Fi ‘deadspot’ that we have in an office located towards the back of our building."
It supports WiFi 7, with combined theoretical wireless speeds of up to 11Gbps. Enhanced Backhaul technology helps maintain fast, reliable connections between the router and satellites.
We rated it the top pick for homes in our guide to the best mesh Wi-Fi systems.
Price Context & Historical Value
Amazon usually sells the Netgear Orbi 770 three pack for $699 but it's currently down to $627.72 right now, a $72.27 (10%) discount.This isn't the cheapest price it's been at Amazon, as we've seen it there for $569.89 in the past, but this is still a solid reduction. For comparison, Best Buy currently lists the same system at $699.99, as does Netgear direct. However, I have found a refurbished three-pack for $574 at Target if you don't need to buy new.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the Netgear Orbi 770 if...
You have a large home with unreliable Wi-Fi coverage, particularly if — like in my house — the signal weakens across floors or in rooms far from your existing router. It's also worth considering if your house has dozens of connected devices.
❌ Skip the Netgear Orbi 770 if...
You live in a smaller apartment or already have reliable Wi-Fi coverage throughout your property. A less expensive router or two-unit mesh system could meet your needs.
More Wi-Fi 7 mesh router deals
This cheaper dual-band WiFi 7 mesh system offers speeds up to 5Gbps, coverage of 6,000 square feet, support for 70 devices, 2.5Gbps Ethernet connectivity, built-in security features, and straightforward app-based setup.
This tri-band WiFi 7 mesh system offers 10Gbps speeds, four 2.5Gbps ports, wired backhaul, AI roaming, HomeShield security, VPN support, and coverage of up to 7,600 square feet across homes.
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Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
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