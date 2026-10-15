There's nothing more frustrating than paying for fast broadband only to discover that the signal barely reaches certain rooms. The Netgear Orbi 770 Series Wi-Fi 7 Mesh System could be the upgrade you're looking for, and it's reduced in price right now.

Rather than relying on a single router to reach every corner of your home, the Netgear Orbi 770 uses three coordinated units to distribute the wireless signal throughout. The package includes one Orbi RBE771 router and two RBE770 satellites, making it suitable for larger properties, and Netgear advertises coverage of up to 8,000 sq ft. and supports up to 100 connected devices.

• Best for: Larger homes, multi-story properties, and busy households and offices with numerous connected devices.

• The deal: The Netgear Orbi 770 Series three-pack is $628 (was $700) at Amazon.

Today's best Wi-Fi 7 mesh router deal

Why we recommend it

In his four-and-a-half star review, our expert Cliff said it offered "excellent performance for home users and small businesses."

He added that "the Orbi 770 doesn’t cut any corners when it comes to performance. Its 11Gbps speed is more than fast enough to cope with most domestic broadband services, and even many business networks as well, and it’s not even slightly bothered by the troublesome Wi-Fi ‘deadspot’ that we have in an office located towards the back of our building."

It supports WiFi 7, with combined theoretical wireless speeds of up to 11Gbps. Enhanced Backhaul technology helps maintain fast, reliable connections between the router and satellites.

We rated it the top pick for homes in our guide to the best mesh Wi-Fi systems.

Price Context & Historical Value

Amazon usually sells the Netgear Orbi 770 three pack for $699 but it's currently down to $627.72 right now, a $72.27 (10%) discount.This isn't the cheapest price it's been at Amazon, as we've seen it there for $569.89 in the past, but this is still a solid reduction. For comparison, Best Buy currently lists the same system at $699.99, as does Netgear direct. However, I have found a refurbished three-pack for $574 at Target if you don't need to buy new.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Netgear Orbi 770 if...

You have a large home with unreliable Wi-Fi coverage, particularly if — like in my house — the signal weakens across floors or in rooms far from your existing router. It's also worth considering if your house has dozens of connected devices.

❌ Skip the Netgear Orbi 770 if...

You live in a smaller apartment or already have reliable Wi-Fi coverage throughout your property. A less expensive router or two-unit mesh system could meet your needs.