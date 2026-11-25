Since introducing a mesh system into my home for work, I'm a true convert. No more internet dead zones, no more connection drop-outs, and reliable speeds throughout the house.

Now, a lot of these mesh router packs can be pretty expensive, but one that stands out to me for being decidedly budget-friendly, especially for Black Friday, is the TP-Link Deco 7 BE23 Wi-Fi 7 mesh system (3-pack), now $195 (was $250) at Amazon.

This dual-band Wi-Fi 7 system features broad coverage of up to 6,500 square feet, two 2.5Gbps ports on each unit, and simple app setup. better still, for those who don't want to trail cables into every room, it supports both wired and wireless backhaul at the same time.

Save $55.30 TP-Link Deco 7 Pro BE23: was $249.99 now $194.69 at Amazon A dual-band Wi-Fi 7 mesh system rated for up to 2,882 Mbps on 5 GHz and 688 Mbps on 2.4 GHz, with Multi-Link Operation for steadier connections. The 3-pack covers up to 6,500 square feet and supports up to 150 devices. Each unit has two 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports, and the system can use wired and wireless backhaul simultaneously.

Why We Recommend It

Our sister site Tom's Guide gave the Deco BE23 an Editor's Choice award in its TP-Link Deco BE23 review, which tested the 2-pack. They praised its low price, quick setup, and small units, and said it delivers more data for the buck than other mesh sets. The main limits are that it's dual-band only, with no 6GHz band, and each unit has just two Ethernet ports. For most, that won't be a deal-breaker, but it's worth pointing out for those that need a tri-band model with more connectivity.

Price Context & Historical Value

TP-Link lists the 3-pack at $249.99, so $194.69 saves you about $55. Tom's Guide spotted it for $180 at Amazon earlier, so this is a good price but not the lowest we've seen.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the TP-Link Deco BE23 if... you want affordable whole-home Wi-Fi 7, your home has dead zones a single router can't reach, or you have multi-gig internet and want 2.5Gbps wired connections.

❌ Skip the TP-Link Deco BE23 if... you want 6GHz Wi-Fi for the fastest wireless speeds, you need more than two Ethernet ports per unit, or you'd rather wait to see if it drops back to about $180.