Newegg has some great motherboard deals running this Black Friday, and I've picked out three of my favorites for anyone building a high-end Core Ultra PC, an all-white Ryzen PC, or a compact AMD machine.

For Intel Core Ultra builders who want premium features without paying flagship prices, check out the Gigabyte Z890 Aorus Master LGA 1851 ATX motherboard for $290 (was $500).

On the Ryzen side, if you're planning a white-themed PC with Wi-Fi 7, I like the Gigabyte B850 Aorus Elite WiFi7 Ice AM5 ATX motherboard, which is $200 (was $255). And if you're building a well-equipped micro ATX board at a budget price, I'd opt for the ASUS TUF Gaming B850M-E WiFi AM5 micro ATX motherboard at $140 (was $220).

Today's top Black Friday motherboard deals

Save $210 Gigabyte Z890 Aorus Master : was $499.99 now $289.99 at Newegg An ATX motherboard for Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processors with the LGA 1851 socket and Z890 chipset. It has four DDR5 slots, five M.2 slots, a PCIe 5.0 x16 slot, Wi-Fi 7, Marvell AQtion 10GbE LAN, and Thunderbolt connectivity. Gigabyte's EZ-Latch features make swapping GPUs and SSDs easier.

Save $55 Gigabyte B850 Aorus Elite: was $254.99 now $199.99 at Newegg An ATX motherboard for AMD Ryzen processors with the AM5 socket and B850 chipset. It has four DDR5 slots supporting up to 8200 MT/s overclocked memory, three M.2 slots (with PCIe 5.0 x4 support), Wi-Fi 7, 2.5GbE LAN, USB-C, and Gigabyte's EZ-Latch for tool-free GPU and SSD installs. The board and its heatsinks are white.

Save $80 ASUS TUF Gaming motherboard: was $219.99 now $139.99 at Newegg A micro ATX motherboard for AMD Ryzen 7000 and 9000 processors with the AM5 socket and B850 chipset. It features an 8+2+1 power stage design with 80A DrMOS, four DDR5 slots supporting 8000+ MT/s overclocked memory, PCIe 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11ax), and 2.5Gb Ethernet.

Why we recommend them

In its Z890 Aorus Master review, our sister site Tom's Hardware praised its 14 rear USB ports, very fast memory support, 10GbE networking, and efficient operation. Its main complaints were a last-generation audio chip and no high-output 60W USB-C charging. At this price, it costs about what a mid-range Z890 board normally does. I especially like the Wi-Fi 7, 10GbE networking, five M.2 slots, Thunderbolt, 14 rear USB ports, and support for very fast DDR5

The Aorus Elite sits in the middle of Gigabyte's lineup, with enough power delivery for a Ryzen 7 9800X3D and the easy-install features Gigabyte has been adding to its boards. White motherboards usually carry a premium, so getting one with Wi-Fi 7 and a Gen5 M.2 slot for about $200 is a good find. Beyond the white theming, on connectivity I appreciate the 2.5GbE LAN, three M.2 slots including PCIe 5.0, and support for DDR5 up to 8200 MT/s

ASUS's TUF line is built for durability, and this board's 80A power stages can easily handle a Ryzen 7 9800X3D or even a Ryzen 9. B850 adds PCIe 5.0 support over the older B650 chipset, so you get room to grow with faster SSDs. It's a good fit for smaller cases where a full ATX board won't fit. I'm a fan of its 8+2+1 power stage design with 80A DrMOS, PCIe 5.0, Wi-Fi, 2.5Gb LAN, and support for DDR5 overclocked past 8000 MT/s

Price Context & Historical Value

Based on price history, I'd categorise the Aorus Elite as a fair price for a white AM5 board with Wi-Fi 7. The TUF board is a good price for a B850 board with this level of power delivery. The Aorus Master is a wildcard. It launched at $599.99, so $289.99 is less than half its launch price. To be upfront, Gigabyte ran it as low as $200 during a sale in June, so this isn't the lowest it has been, but it's still a strong price for a board this well-equipped.

Should You Buy It?

✅ Buy the Gigabyte Z890 Aorus Master if...

you're building with a Core Ultra 7 or Core Ultra 9, you want 10GbE and Wi-Fi 7 built in, or you need lots of M.2 and USB ports.

✅ Buy the Gigabyte B850 Aorus Elite WiFi7 Ice if...

you're building a white PC, you want Wi-Fi 7 on an AM5 board, or you want a PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot without paying for X870.

✅ Buy the ASUS TUF Gaming B850M-E WiFi if...

you're building a Ryzen 7000 or 9000 PC in a micro ATX case, you want PCIe 5.0 and Wi-Fi without paying for X870, or you want strong power delivery for a Ryzen 9.