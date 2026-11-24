Tuxedo's InfinityBook Pro 15 Gen11 is a modest refresh, pairing a Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 with up to 128GB of upgradeable DDR5

The base model costs €1,504.20 before VAT, roughly $1,650, with December 2026 shipping that comes with a disclaimer

Black Friday pricing has cut the M6 MacBook Pro to $1,849, eradicating much of Tuxedo's entry-level pricing lead

Bavarian Linux specialist Tuxedo Computers has opened pre-orders for the InfinityBook Pro 15 Gen11, a 15.3-inch Ultrabook built around AMD's 12-core Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 with room for up to 128GB of DDR5 memory and up to 8TB of SSD storage.

Tuxedo's configurator currently prices the base model, with 16GB of RAM and a 500GB SSD, at €1,792 including 19% German VAT - meaning US consumers will have to fork over about €1,506 before tax, or roughly $1,650.

On paper, it undercuts both machines this laptop will inevitably be measured against: Microsoft's Nvidia-powered Surface Laptop Ultra and Apple's MacBook Pro, but the harder question is whether the spec sheet holds up once memory speed, graphics, battery life, and software enter the picture.

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Same chassis, slightly faster silicon?

The Gen11 is an evolution, not a reinvention; however, Tuxedo's press release, carried by TechPowerUp, says the machine "ships ready to use with full Linux support" in the same 1.75kg, sub-20mm aluminum body, with three power profiles of 35W, 54W, and 90W, the last requiring full fan speed.

VideoCardz also reports the 90W limit, which is ambitious for a chip AMD rates at a 28W default TDP. Whether a chassis this thin can sustain it quietly is a claim only independent testing can settle.

The processor is a small step forward: The HX 470 keeps four Zen 5 and eight Zen 5c cores, and TechRadar's review of the GMKtec EVO-X1 Pro describes it as a refresh of the Strix Point design behind the HX 370.

Graphics remain integrated, however, in the form of a 16-CU Radeon 890M, and that is the first major gap with both rivals. Buyers who need a discrete GPU will find it elsewhere in Tuxedo's own range, in machines such as the InfinityBook Max 16.

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On the memory front, Tuxedo uses two standard DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM slots, so buyers can start small and upgrade later instead of committing at checkout, as Apple's unified memory and the Surface Laptop Ultra's LPDDR5X both require.

Anyone ordering today hits a catch, though: the configurator lists both the 96GB and 128GB kits as sold out. The most memory Tuxedo will currently fit at the factory is 64GB, a €460 upgrade that, oddly, costs only €100 more than the €360 step to 32GB.

The same Tuxedo page pitches the CPU at workloads including "local AI language models (LLMs)," and AMD said at CES that ROCm 7.2 would bring official Ryzen AI 400 support on Linux as well as Windows.

Capacity is not speed, however; The offered dual-channel DDR5-5600 configuration peaks at about 89.6GB/s. Apple quotes up to 307GB/s for the M5 Pro and 614GB/s for the M5 Max, roughly 3.4 and 6.9 times as much. Token generation in local models is usually limited by memory bandwidth, so a large model that fits in 128GB of DDR5 should load, but it will likely run far more slowly than on Apple's top chip.

Reaching 128GB elsewhere is costly, though: Only the 40-core M5 Max can be configured with 128GB, and a 16-inch touchscreen model with that chip and a 2TB SSD costs $7,399. Microsoft's top Surface Laptop Ultra pairs 128GB with 1TB for $5,899. Tuxedo, for now, cannot sell a 128GB build at all, so reaching that figure means sourcing a pair of 64GB SO-DIMMs yourself at today's memory prices.

On the price front, while the Gen11 does a fairly decent job, Black Friday has since shifted the numbers considerably: Amazon has cut the M6 MacBook Pro to $1,849, with the 32GB model at $2,249. Matching the Mac's 1TB adds €50 to the Tuxedo, which still leaves it roughly $150 cheaper before shipping, taxes, and import charges.

The Tuxedo's clearer advantage is memory. A 64GB, 1TB build costs €2,302 with German VAT, or about $2,125 before tax. That is less than the discounted 32GB Mac and well below the 24GB Surface's $2,599.99 starting price.

That will not quiet the familiar complaints that have accompanied its predecessors, however: reviewing last year's InfinityBook Pro 14, TechRadar's Wayne Williams called it "far too expensive compared to the competition," noting that cheaper Windows laptops can dual-boot Linux.

For developers who want a light, upgradeable, Linux-first laptop with headroom for containers, datasets or memory-hungry models, the Gen11 makes a credible case, and nothing Apple or Microsoft sells runs Linux as comfortably. But TechRadar's roundup of Surface reviews put that machine's buying test bluntly: "Grab it if local models above 24GB are your daily work."

One could argue that user needs are decided by compute requirements, not just the ability to host a model. Anyone who needs GPU muscle or memory bandwidth will still find the Surface and the MacBook Pro in a different class, at very different prices, and Tuxedo's InfinityBook Pro 15 Gen11 is just one of many X86-based options, albeit with a larger RAM configuration capacity.

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