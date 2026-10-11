MSI’s Prestige N16 Flip AI+ becomes yet another RTX Spark laptop brand

The top model carries 128 GB of RAM and a 2 TB SSD

Every configuration uses a 20-core CPU and a 6,144-core GPU

MSI has launched the Prestige N16 Flip AI+, adding a 16-inch convertible to Nvidia's rapidly expanding RTX Spark hardware lineup.

Microsoft, ASUS, Dell, HP and Lenovo have also introduced or announced RTX Spark systems, while Acer has shown its own compact desktop design

That competition leaves MSI differentiating its device through a 128 GB memory option, a 20-core processor and a high-resolution Tandem OLED display.

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MSI packs flagship RTX Spark hardware into a convertible

The Prestige N16 Flip AI+ combines Nvidia's 20-core RTX Spark N1X processor with a GPU containing 6,144 cores across all three configurations.

Its 16-inch Tandem OLED touchscreen delivers 3,840 × 2,400 resolution, a variable refresh rate between 30 Hz and 120 Hz, and peak HDR brightness of 1,000 nits.

MSI fits the hardware into a convertible chassis weighing 1.9 kg, with dimensions of 357.7 × 254.3 mm and thickness ranging from 13.9 mm to 16.9 mm.

Under the hood, a 99.9 Wh battery supports charging at up to 140 W, although MSI has not specified battery endurance or the time required for a full recharge.

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The Prestige N16 Flip AI+ comes in three configurations, with memory and storage capacity accounting for the differences between them.

The base model offers 32 GB of RAM and a 1 TB SSD, while the midrange version increases memory to 64 GB without changing storage capacity, and the top configuration doubles memory again to 128 GB and increases storage to 2 TB.

MSI joins Microsoft, Dell and other RTX Spark laptop makers

Microsoft's Surface Laptop Ultra, ASUS's ProArt P14 and P16, Dell's XPS 16, HP's OmniBook Ultra 16 and Lenovo's Yoga 9n 2-in-1 already give buyers several RTX Spark laptop options.

Their approaches differ, with Microsoft's machine using a 15-inch mini-LED display, while ASUS focuses its RTX Spark models on creator-oriented ProArt laptops.

Dell uses the XPS 16 for its RTX Spark offering, while HP has placed the processor inside its larger OmniBook Ultra 16.

Lenovo takes a convertible approach similar to MSI, with its Yoga 9n combining RTX Spark hardware and a 360-degree design.

Acer has also entered the RTX Spark ecosystem with a compact desktop design, although that product does not compete directly with MSI's convertible.

MSI's main distinction is its combination of a convertible form factor, a 128 GB memory option and a high-resolution Tandem OLED display.

The company has opened preorders through authorized retailers, with availability varying by market.

In the United States, the laptop starts at $3,299, while UK buyers pay £3,099 for the 32 GB model with 1 TB storage.

The British price rises to £4,099 for the 64 GB version, a £1,000 increase over the entry configuration, and Eurozone pricing starts at €3,899.90 for the 32 GB model, rising to €5,099.90 for the 64 GB version, and the highest configuration costs €7,999.90, combining 128 GB of RAM with 2 TB storage and costing more than twice as much as the entry model.

Via Notebookcheck

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