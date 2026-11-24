For years now, the Dell XPS 13 has been one of my favorite business laptops. Thin, lightweight, and capable of tackling general work projects with ease. I used one in my job for a long time, and it never let me down.

Pitched as a rival to the MacBook Neo, currently, the XPS 13 is down to $550 (was $750) at Dell. If you're shopping for entry-level ultraportables, this is laptop offers a genuine Windows 11 alternative without feeling like a compromise. It features Dell's durable all-metal chassis, superb 13.4-inch QHD+ touch display, and a 16-hour battery life. At $550, it's an easy recommendation.

• Best for: remote and hybrid workers, or students who want an ultra-portable laptop to handle office tasks, streaming, browsing, and all day-to-day computing.

• What we like: This is Dell's lowest priced 13-inch laptop, and one of the strongest Windows alternatives to Apple's budget-friendly Neo. When we tested out this model, we called it "a solid choice of laptop for anyone who prefers Windows over macOS. Battery life and display quality are great, and the all-metal chassis feels durable."

• What you need to know: This configuration is equipped with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM, so it'll struggle with more complex workloads and lots of multi-tasking. Core Ultra 7 models with 16GB and 32GB memory are also discounted on the same page.

Save $200 Dell XPS 13 Laptop: was $749.99 now $549.99 at Dell Intel Core 5 320 | 8GB LPDDR5X | 256GB SSD Running Windows 11 Home, the Dell XPS 13 features a 13.4" Touch QHD+ display, two Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports, and DisplayPort 2.1 and Power Delivery. Other configurations are available from Dell, which boosts the storage and memory, but this is the cheapest. For basic office duties, it'll handle it well.

Why we recommend it

We reviewed the 2026 version of the Dell XPS 13 and found it offered "decent performance in everyday tasks." That's really the pitch for this configuration. It's not a powerhouse, it's a daily driver workhorse that's well-specced for home and hybrid working and studying.

Our reviewer, Christian, said: "Performance in my everyday workloads – including web browsing, word processing, and some light image editing in GIMP – was good, with virtually no slowdown even with half a dozen Chrome tabs open and Spotify running in the background. Windows 11 generally felt snappy and responsive."

It weighs in at 2.2 lbs, compared to the Neo's 2.7 lbs. Elsewhere, the 13.4-inch display runs at a resolution of 2560x1600, with up to 120Hz refresh rate, and 100% DCI-P3. The MacBook Neo, meanwhile, caps out at 2408 x 1506 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and 100% sRGB.

While the 52Wh battery may be small, we found it very efficient - it comfortably passed the 16-hour mark during our video playback battery test. That's on par with our testing of the MacBook Neo's own battery life in our review.

For more picks, we've tested out the best business laptops.

Price context & historical value

Our verdict on the base configuration of the Dell XPS 13 is that very reasonably priced in the US (the less said about the UK and Australia, the better). And that's at full price. With $200 off for Black Friday, it's a much more attractive proposition. Last week, it was down to $650, so you're saving an additional $100 for Black Friday.

For context, the similarly specced Dell 14 touchscreen laptop, which features the same processor but double the RAM is currently $1100 at Dell. And the base MacBook Neo is $699 from Apple.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Dell XPS 13 if...

You need a highly portable daily driver with a superb touchscreen display for work or study. Ideal for travel and commuting.

❌ Skip the Dell XPS 13 if...

You need a laptop for more demanding workloads and heavy multi-tasking - opt for the 16GB or 32GB model if that's you.