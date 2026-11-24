AWS CEO Matt Garman outlines thoughts on AI safety and security

Garman likens AI to car safety, with multiple systems ensuring security

AWS re:Invent starts next week, with AI set to be front and center

AWS CEO Matt Garman has urged companies not to give into fears around AI when deploying the technology across their organizations.

In a blog post published days before the company's annual AWS re:Invent conference, Garman noted that when it comes to AI, and its security and safety in particular, "the hype is making us worse at risk management".

Garman went on to note that trusting AI models to behave and operate in the same way forever is a potentially foolish approach, as models change so often that the trends they show today may not be the case in a few months time.

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AI risks

Garman's post began with an understanding of the potential that many organizations see in AI, and a recognition that this is causing great excitement across multiple industries.

But as he notes, organizations aren't hanging around, despite these rollouts coming as, “policymakers are debating guardrails. Model providers are publishing principles. Industry leaders are calling for standards."

“It is already possible to make better security choices through solid engineering,” Garman said, calling for caution, and using the example of car safety as an analogy.

He noted how drivers do not solely rely on their emergency brake as the only protection when out on the road, as the primary brakes, steering, suspension, and navigation all work together to keep drivers safe - with the emergency brakes as a last resort.

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“AI systems should be engineered the same way,” he contended. “That work can and should be happening right now, alongside the policy conversations.”

Garman's blog comes as AWS prepares to unveil its latest products and services at Re:Invent 2026, with the CEO set to open the event with his traditional keynote.

He noted that, “the organizations that lead with AI won’t be the ones that are just using the best models...they’ll be the ones that also invest in the best engineering discipline around them.”

With concerns around AI model security at an all-time high following the OpenAI/Hugging Face incident, and Kimi K3 breaching GitHub, Garman was also keen to address these worries, telling customers not to give in to fear, and pursue innovation.

Looking at malicious model behavior, Garman used the example of water affecting a house, noting, “Water doesn’t want to get into your basement, but if there’s a crack in the foundation, it will find it."

“AI models work the same way," he pointed out. "They’re optimizers. They push toward whatever objective they’re given, and if the boundaries leave a gap, they’ll go through it.”

“You don’t get safety by avoiding scrutiny. You get it by building systems that can withstand it.”

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