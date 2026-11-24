Grand Theft Auto 6 Vice President of Art: 2D/UI Design Stuart Petri explains how Rockstar Games evolved the HUD and UI while retaining the "heritage" of the original games

Petri says the team modernized the HUD to be "far more sophisticated, layered, and considered"

He adds that Rockstar aims "to keep the players immersed in the world as much as possible"

Grand Theft Auto 6 offers a vast, densely populated open world with an incredible level of detail and reactivity never before seen in a video game, and, to further improve player immersion, Rockstar Games also focused its efforts on evolving the game's HUD.

As part of a series of developer notes sent to TechRadar Gaming, where Rockstar also shared its process for designing GTA 6's many non-player characters (NPCs), Vice President of Art: 2D/UI Design Stuart Petri discussed the importance of modernizing the game's UI and HUD while keeping the classic GTA characteristics fans recognize.

"Almost 25 years ago, we helped bring Vice City to life," Petri said. "What began as a simple visual design language has evolved into something far more sophisticated, layered, and considered. As we return to Vice City, we’re returning to a world that has grown enormously in detail, creativity, and gameplay complexity."

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Petri explained that it was Rockstar's "challenge" to evolve the UI and HUD "to feel fresh, contemporary, and relevant for a new generation, while retaining the heritage that makes it unmistakably GTA," which meant keeping characteristics players remember, but upgrading them to fit the free-flowing world of Leonida.

"From the iconic Pricedown font to the familiar mini-map to the wanted stars and the unmistakable Wasted screen, these are some of the visual signatures that connect the past to the present," he said. "We’ve always been conscious of the role the UI and the HUD play within the overall experience of the game. It should be there when you need it, but at the same time is not distracting."

As the developer noted, players only have to press one button on the D-pad to minimize the amount of UI elements to feel more immersed in their experience or, if they prefer, show all those icons that bring back the nostalgic GTA feeling while exploring Vice City, including the map, your wallet, status bars and buffs, etc.

"We aim to keep the players immersed in the world as much as possible," Petri continued. "After all, the game is what matters most, and the UI is there to serve that experience. It’s about building on that heritage, pushing the design language forward, keeping the player immersed, and creating something that feels both entirely new and, at the same time, unmistakably GTA.

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"Twenty-five years on, the DNA remains.”

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