Rockstar Games explains how it crafted every individual NPC in Grand Theft Auto 6

Vice president of art: visual development Miriam Bellard says, "We are getting into the heads of the people who would have inhabited that place and role-playing how the final look would have come about"

Valmor Garcia, senior technical art director: dynamic art, says every NPC has "dynamic moods, personalities, unique anatomy, facial features," all designed using the studio's in-house tech

Rockstar Games has shared its process for designing Grand Theft Auto 6's impressive collection of non-player characters (NPCs), and how it made them authentic to the world players have begun to explore.

In a series of developer notes sent to TechRadar Gaming, Miriam Bellard, vice president of art: visual development, said the team put themselves in the characters' minds to accurately understand their place in Leonida and make them fully realized personalities.

"For every visual design, we are getting into the heads of the people who would have inhabited that place and role-playing how the final look would have come about," Bellard said. "Would they have hired an architect or DIY’d it? Are they trying to express their status and prestige, or is it all about comfort and practicalities? Are they messy or tidy? What is their taste?

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"I love that we get to do that for such a wide variety of people and places. Everything from industrial to scruffy to decadent to dangerous. We get to design all of that — and it’s lots of fun!”

The studio has previously revealed that GTA 6's NPCs have over 600,000 animations, compared to GTA 5's 55,000 and double Red Dead Redemption 2's 300,000 animations. Rockstar even established a new Los Angeles-based team of writers, directors, and producers to focus solely on crafting these characters and bringing their ambition to life.

"We evolved from monolithic NPCs built to visual standards that were lower than the main cast in GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, to fully fleshed-out characters with singular awareness and visual identities," added Valmor Garcia, senior technical art director: dynamic art.

"They are driven by dynamic moods, personalities, unique anatomy, facial features, and dialogue that are visually on par with our protagonists, Jason and Lucia."

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Garcia continued, saying this is the first time in a game "we feel we have visually leveled the entirety of the character castings consistently, including all the world NPCs." Rockstar created brand new technology and tools "from the ground up that were optimal for the engine," which also complemented the creative direction, "and raised internal expectations we had for the NPCs."

"All-new in-house tech, like hair, cloth simulation, head-and-body customization, is implemented consistently across the world to benefit all characters equally and create a more cohesive and immersive visual standard," Garcia said.

GTA 6 is officially out now for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. If you haven't purchased a copy yet, here are the best places to buy GTA 6.