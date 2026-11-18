Grand Theft Auto 6 head of development Rob Nelson discusses the lessons Rockstar Games learned from Red Dead Redemption 2

Nelson says the studio evolved "interactivity" to make every gameplay decision matter

He explains, "When your actions may have unintended consequences, when they may affect how your story plays out—will you consider a different approach?"

Rockstar Games has explained how it evolved interactivity from past games to make almost every gameplay choice in Grand Theft Auto 6 responsive.

In response to questions sent directly to Rockstar by TechRadar Gaming, head of development Rob Nelson discussed the biggest lessons the studio learned from Red Dead Redemption 2 that it used to build GTA 6, touching on the importance of improving in-world reactivity to make choices more meaningful.

"The emphasis on interactivity and adding friction intentionally to cause the player to have to think more, to act with more intention, to make choices and have those choices affect the ways in which the world responds to you were some of the major elements we carried over from RDR2," Nelson said.

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The developer added the team also took what in previous GTA games were "relatively simple actions," and "adding a degree of friction" to them, like pulling out any weapon or stealing a car at any time.

In GTA 6, players will now need to call for their car through Scooter Bros, or go to a gun store, or search the world to find a new weapon, which Nelson said: "creates a need for (and adds value to) your vehicle, the phone and its apps, the gun store, exploring the world etc."

This means players will need to "think a little bit more" about what, when, why, and how they do things in the world.

"Similarly, if the population now reacts more believably to you as the player walking around with a large weapon—you may think twice about when and why to do it—this in turn helps to support our narrative about being fugitives on the run," Nelson explained.

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The head of development continued, saying Rockstar has provided players with the ability to approach situations non-violently, which is another feature that the team carried over "and continued to try and evolve from RDR2."

"When your actions may have unintended consequences, when they may affect how your story plays out—will you consider a different approach?" Neslon said. "All these new approaches do is add choice for the player and how they want to approach the game, and that is one of our favourite aspects of this medium—it has been a great but rewarding challenge to try to weave these elements into GTA 6."

GTA 6 finally launches tomorrow, and if you've pre-ordered, you still have time to pre-load so you can play on time. If you haven't, here are the best places to buy GTA 6, and we're also covering the critics' reaction and review embargo fallout live right here.