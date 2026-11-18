GTA 6 head of development says ‘the emphasis on interactivity’ adds ‘friction’ to almost every facet of gameplay — ‘It means you have to think a little bit more about what you want to do and when and why you want to do it’
- Grand Theft Auto 6 head of development Rob Nelson discusses the lessons Rockstar Games learned from Red Dead Redemption 2
- Nelson says the studio evolved "interactivity" to make every gameplay decision matter
- He explains, "When your actions may have unintended consequences, when they may affect how your story plays out—will you consider a different approach?"
Rockstar Games has explained how it evolved interactivity from past games to make almost every gameplay choice in Grand Theft Auto 6 responsive.
In response to questions sent directly to Rockstar by TechRadar Gaming, head of development Rob Nelson discussed the biggest lessons the studio learned from Red Dead Redemption 2 that it used to build GTA 6, touching on the importance of improving in-world reactivity to make choices more meaningful.
"The emphasis on interactivity and adding friction intentionally to cause the player to have to think more, to act with more intention, to make choices and have those choices affect the ways in which the world responds to you were some of the major elements we carried over from RDR2," Nelson said.
The developer added the team also took what in previous GTA games were "relatively simple actions," and "adding a degree of friction" to them, like pulling out any weapon or stealing a car at any time.
In GTA 6, players will now need to call for their car through Scooter Bros, or go to a gun store, or search the world to find a new weapon, which Nelson said: "creates a need for (and adds value to) your vehicle, the phone and its apps, the gun store, exploring the world etc."
This means players will need to "think a little bit more" about what, when, why, and how they do things in the world.
"Similarly, if the population now reacts more believably to you as the player walking around with a large weapon—you may think twice about when and why to do it—this in turn helps to support our narrative about being fugitives on the run," Nelson explained.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
The head of development continued, saying Rockstar has provided players with the ability to approach situations non-violently, which is another feature that the team carried over "and continued to try and evolve from RDR2."
"When your actions may have unintended consequences, when they may affect how your story plays out—will you consider a different approach?" Neslon said. "All these new approaches do is add choice for the player and how they want to approach the game, and that is one of our favourite aspects of this medium—it has been a great but rewarding challenge to try to weave these elements into GTA 6."
GTA 6 finally launches tomorrow, and if you've pre-ordered, you still have time to pre-load so you can play on time. If you haven't, here are the best places to buy GTA 6, and we're also covering the critics' reaction and review embargo fallout live right here.
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
➡️ Read our full guide to the best gaming consoles
1. Best overall:
PlayStation 5 Slim
2. Best budget:
Xbox Series S
3. Best handheld:
Nintendo Switch 2
4. Most powerful:
PlayStation 5 Pro
Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming and Streaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, and has written about the virtual landscapes of games for years.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.