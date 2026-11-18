Shure just announced its new MV360 Spatial Audio Microphone

It's designed to make 360 capture 'accessible to creators at every level'

It has 4 additional capture modes: immersive binaural, stereo, mono, auto tracking

Ever fancied quitting the day job and starting your own ASMR channel (you know, those YouTube videos that feature sleep and relaxation routines with tappy sounds and a whispered voice here and there)? With job security very much on our radar in the age of AI, it's not a bad thought, is it?

Fortunately, Shure (which has plenty of form when it comes to small, quality mics) has just the thing. The company has announced the MV360 Spatial Audio Microphone, a $349 / £339 / €389 USB-C mic (so, around AU$635) that promises to "make immersive audio capture accessible to creators at every level".

So, even newbies? Yes, Shure is, well, sure of it. It's available from today, November 18, and alongside the MV360's truly pocketable build (it's about the size and weight of one of those large, retractible makeup brushes but in a cool, metallic cylinder) and 360-degree spatial audio capture, it comes with four additional ready-to-use Capture Modes: immersive binaural, stereo, mono, and auto tracking.

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The idea with the mic and its accompanying software is to capture more than sound. Shure's engineering team showed me a few videos during an early briefing for the product, and the idea is to capture a sense of place — think rustling tree leaves overhead, a babbling brook down by your left ankle, birds chirping on a picnic table to your right.

(Image credit: Future)

And if used in podcasts (TechRadar has one, if you've yet to discover it) listeners should feel closer to a conversation — or more immersed in the ASMR scene you might create once you're free of work and have the time.

How to do it? You set up your preferences in the free Shure MOTIV apps, then record any of MV360’s Capture Modes directly to USB-C mobile devices, computers, and compatible third-party apps, all without reopening MOTIV.

As you can probably guess, I am a writer and reviewer rather than a content creator, but having seen it happen during Shure's briefing, the company has made it a simple experience. For 360 spatial audio capture, for instance, you can record directly into the MOTIV apps or a DAW of your choice, and add advanced applications such as VR in post-production.

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Eduardo Valdes, Associate Vice President of Global Marketing and Product Management at Shure, told us: “Until now, capturing that sense of presence has required expensive equipment, technical expertise and time that many creators simply don’t have.

"The MV360 changes that. It gives creators an easy way to bring listeners closer to the conversation, the performance or the world around them, while giving experienced professionals the control they need to shape every detail.”

Spatial audio capture simplified

So, the MV360 captures your high-definition audio and then connects to a phone, tablet, or computer over USB-C. So far, so good. Once connected, you can record Capture Modes directly to any device and third-party apps, or use the free MOTIV apps to record full 360 spatial audio.

On those Capture Modes, you've got: Mono (capture simple directional mono audio with three selectable polar patterns: cardioid, supercardioid and bi-directional); Stereo (control natural width and separation for music, environments, and everyday recording); Immersive Binaural (immersive sound with more spatial cues than stereo, which Shure says is "perfectly suited for playback on headphones"); and Auto Tracking (for keeping podcasts, interviews and moving subjects in focus as a virtual mic steers toward the loudest sound source).

Each Capture Mode records a ready-to-use two-channel file direct to compatible apps and devices, i.e., no post-production required. And behind these, Shure’s proprietary acoustic array captures audio at up to 32-bit float/96 kHz — but you can fine-tune gain, EQ, compression, limiting, and denoising in the MOTIV apps, and monitor it all directly through the microphone’s 3.5 mm output.

For creators who choose full 360 spatial audio, the MV360 captures the complete sound field in Ambisonic B-format (Ambix), preserving greater flexibility after recording. Using MOTIV Mix, the MOTIV Audio mobile app, or the Shure Virtual Mic Editor plugin within their preferred editing tools, creators can position, steer, and mix virtual microphones, then configure the same recording for mono, stereo, binaural, 5.1, or up to 7.1.4. This supports everything from simple recordings to advanced immersive projects for Atmos, surround sound mixing, virtual reality, game development, and 360-degree video.

I have given this mic to our storied video team — makers of the aforementioned TechRadar podcast — and they are busily planning an episode involving (and I quote): "Clicky-clacky nice-sounding gadgets, thocky keyboards, mice, retro gadgets with nice startup chimes, that kind of thing" with the Shure MV360. Watch this space…

(Image credit: Future)

One more thing…

Shure is looking to the future, even as it releases an all-new mic. The company has clearly noticed that video journalism is the cat's miaow — and to that end, there's something new coming.

For field recordists, videographers and VR storytellers who want to pair immersive audio with mirrorless cameras, DSLRs, action cameras, or 360 camera systems — or use the microphone as a standalone field recorder — Shure says the MV360+ (note the 'plus' on the end there) will add onboard 32-bit float recording to a microSD card, an internal rechargeable battery, and wireless control from a mobile phone.

I wasn't shown this step-up model at the briefing I attended, but Shure tells me that from up to approximately 100 feet away, creators can start and stop onboard recording and configure the MV360+ from a phone.

Pricing and availability? Let's get into it. The Shure MV360 Spatial Audio Microphone Kit is available today for $349 / £339 / €389 (so around AU$635), and includes a compact USB-C microphone, tripod, cold shoe mic clip, 5/8-inch mic clip, phone clamp, two USB-C cables, carrying case and foam windscreen (see accompanying images — I have to say that this feels like a lot of kit for the money).



The step-up Shure MV360+ Spatial Audio Microphone will be arriving in early 2027 for $449 / £439 / €499 (so around AU$735) and will include the MV360+ microphone, tripod, 5/8-inch mic clip, cold shoe mic clip, carrying case, USB-C cable, foam windscreen, and 3.5 mm audio cable.

So now all you need is your dimly-lit room, your calmest, friendliest whisper-voice, a jar to tap your nails on, and some crunchy paper. In the meantime, do look out for our early thoughts on the MV360 in action, on the pod…

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