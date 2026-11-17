Well, first and foremost, if you’ve ever wanted an Ewok of your own, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is the place to be. Disney is finally making that dream a reality, and while this little furry companion is certainly adorable, there’s much more going on beneath the surface.

Meet the Batuu Adventure Buddies, Disney’s latest interactive Star Wars companions that were created by the Anzellans, from The Mandalorian and The Rise of Skywalker. The interactive Ewok toy debuted at Disneyland in August, and now, fittingly on Life Day, November 17, Grogu and a Huttlet are joining the fray. All three are available for $99 each at Droid Depot in Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland and Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World.

I’ve spent some time with the Ewok, and calling it a stuffed animal doesn’t quite do it justice. Sure, it’s soft, but with expressive LCD eyes, moving ears and nose, sensors, sounds, and haptic feedback, it’s almost like having a miniature animatronic of your own. There’s a surprising amount of personality packed into this little creature, and while the eyes look a bit odd in photos, they’re much more expressive in person.

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The Huttlet is especially adorable, too, and all three have their own unique reactions and personalities. But what makes these Buddies particularly interesting isn’t just what they can do on their own. It’s how they interact with the world around them.

More than just a stuffed animal

(Image credit: Jacob Krol/Future)

At $99 each, these are much more than your typical plush toys. The Ewok’s arms are soft, while its legs have a slightly weighted feel, not unlike a Beanie Baby or Jellycat. The main body is soft to the touch as well, though you can definitely feel the harder structure housing all the technology underneath. It’s still pretty cuddly and, frankly, adorable.

Once you start interacting with it, the personality really comes through. Its ears wiggle, its nose moves, and its LCD eyes blink, move around, and open and close. It also makes plenty of Ewok noises when it’s excited. The haptic feedback is surprisingly strong, too, adding another layer to the experience.

There are also two attachment points, one on each arm. One features an exposed interactive port, while the other is a more traditional attachment point. It lets you connect accessories from optional packs to unlock even more reactions.

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You can attach the Ewok’s Battle Horn and hear it chant and blow, with animated eye reactions and movement in the nose and ears. It’s a neat touch that hints at how Disney could eventually expand the experience with more accessories.

Each Buddy has its own personality, too. Triple-tapping the Ewok’s head triggers an Endor dance party, complete with eye animations, Ewokese chanting, and drumming sounds. Nearby Ewoks can even join in if they detect each other. Grogu can show off his Force abilities or let out a belch after being fed, while the Huttlet has a laugh and a triumphant grin.

The real magic happens in the parks

(Image credit: Disney Parks)

As fun as these companions are on their own, the bigger idea is bringing them into the parks. Each comes with a carrying sling, letting you explore Black Spire Outpost with your Buddy along for the adventure.

The experience starts at Droid Depot, where an activation process brings your new companion to life. It’s a fitting introduction, especially considering how much these have in common with the interactive droids you can already build and purchase at Galaxy’s Edge.

Those droids are part of the fun, too. Bring an Ewok near a compatible Droid Depot droid, and the two can interact. The droid might move its head and chirp, while the Ewok responds with sounds, expressive eyes, wiggling ears, or a moving nose.

It’s a bit like watching a puppy encounter another animal for the first time, except here it’s two interactive devices communicating with one another.

The Buddies can also recognize other companions and respond to interactive elements throughout Galaxy’s Edge, creating unique moments as you explore the land. You could be wandering through Batuu, encounter another guest carrying Grogu or an Ewok, and suddenly the characters are reacting to one another.

That’s what I find so clever about the concept. Rather than simply taking home a souvenir from Galaxy’s Edge, you’re bringing something into the park that can become part of the story itself.

A glimpse at the future of Disney’s immersive experiences

(Image credit: Jacob Krol/Future)

Disneyland has been experimenting with interactive merchandise for some time, from MagicBand+ to clever popcorn buckets, including one inspired by Pixar Pal-A-Round. But the Batuu Adventure Buddies take things a step further, combining physical movement, expressive LCD eyes, sounds, and interactions with other devices and the surrounding environment.

Disney developed these companions in-house, and that integration with the existing experiences at Galaxy’s Edge is a big part of their appeal. There’s plenty of opportunity to build on the concept with more characters, new interactions, and additional surprises throughout Black Spire Outpost.

It’s also part of a larger trend I’ve been seeing from Disney Imagineering. I recently got an early look at Imagineering Labs, including Secrets of the Spire. This new augmented reality Star Wars experience builds on Batuu Bounty Hunters and gives guests another way to explore Galaxy’s Edge. Disney is also experimenting with an AI-powered Enchanted Guide at Disneyland, designed to help guests navigate the park using their phones, earbuds, or even smart glasses.

The Adventure Buddies take a different approach, but the goal feels similar: making these worlds feel more alive and giving guests new ways to become part of the story.

And at $99, they’re a bit more approachable than some of the other interactive Star Wars experiences at Galaxy’s Edge, including building your own lightsaber.

I love seeing Disneyland lead the way with technology that’s fun, immersive, and doesn’t necessarily require staring at a screen. And after spending time with my Ewok, I’m excited to see where Disney takes this idea next and glad to see it's occurring on both coasts. Maybe, one day, the timelines will sync up again as well.

If you’re sold, the Ewok, as well as Grogu and Huttlet Batuu Adventure Buddies, are available at Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and Galaxy’s Edge at Hollywood Studios at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, found in the Droid Depot. Of course, these are subject to availability and, in some cases, will require joining a virtual queue to purchase.

(Image credit: Disney Parks)