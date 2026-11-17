Find out how to watch Argentina vs Costa Rica for free from anywhere in the world as both countries play their final fixture of 2026.

Argentina will be looking to hit back from an underwhelming start to the post-Lionel Messi era. They fell to a 2-1 defeat to Uruguay in a half-empty La Bombonera, a sight that could become more common without their star man. They'll be hoping that Costa Rica will pose less of a threat and that they can pick up a nice win to end 2026.

For Bryan Ruiz's Los Ticos, it's a chance to test themselves against one of South America's best. Their calendar year has been filled with defeats, and it's difficult to see that changing against Lionel Scaloni's side. In fact, they haven't beaten Argentina in their history, and without the likes of Ruiz and Keylor Navas anymore, the future looks less bright.

Watch Argentina vs Costa Rica for FREE

Argentina vs Costa Rica is free-to-air in Argentina and Costa Rica.

🇦🇷 Argentina: Telefe

🇨🇷 Costa Rica: Teletica En Vivo

Not in Argentina or Costa Rica? NordVPN (30-day money back guarantee) can help unblock your free stream — find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch Argentina vs Costa Rica live streams from anywhere

A VPN is handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with up to 77% off.

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Your Quick Guide to stream Argentina vs Costa Rica with a VPN:

🔒 Visit NordVPN – Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. 📝 Sign up for NordVPN – Choose a plan and create your account. 🇦🇷 Connect to Argentina – Open the NordVPN app and select an Argentinian server. ▶️ Head to Telefe – Visit the website. ⚽️ Start streaming for free! – Enjoy Argentina vs Costa Rica for free.

🇺🇸 How to watch Argentina vs Costa Rica in the US

Argentina vs Costa Rica is available on ViX in the US.

ViX is a Spanish-language streaming service. Prices start at $6.99/month for their Premium plan which includes live sport.

Visiting America from Argentina? Unlock your free stream of the game with NordVPN.

Can I watch Argentina vs Costa Rica in the UK, Canada or Australia?

Unfortunately, Argentina vs Costa Rica will not be available to watch in the UK, Canada or Australia.

Visiting any of these countries from Argentina? Explore NordVPN (77% off) and watch your free stream of the game on Telefe.

Argentina vs Costa Rica: Q+A

What time does Argentina vs Costa Rica kick-off? Argentina vs Costa Rica will kick-off at 11pm GMT / 6pm ET / 3pm PT on Tuesday, November 17. That is 10am AEDT on Wednesday, November 18 in Australia.

Can I stream Argentina vs Costa Rica for free with a VPN? Yes, as we alluded to Telefe in Argentina are showing Argentina vs Costa Rica for free. NordVPN (77% off right now) can help you unblock this free stream if you're abroad today.

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