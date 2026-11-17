There's been an outpouring of support for ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, including a petition that now has closing in on 200,000 signatures

Despite that, Nvidia's board reportedly has no intention of bringing back Huang

President Trump is the latest high-profile figure to lend his support, and Taiwan's tech industry got behind Huang by displaying messages on the Taipei 101 skyscraper

Following the resignation of Jensen Huang, there's been a campaign to reinstate Nvidia's recently departed CEO — but reports suggest that the company's board does not intend to do so.

The Financial Times claims that Nvidia's board is "not considering reinstating Jensen Huang" as CEO, according to anonymous sources with inside knowledge of the situation.

We were told in a previous report from the FT that Huang is mulling a potential return, perhaps buoyed by the open letter signed by his supporters, which now has over 190,000 signatures.

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As well as Elon Musk, who is the most prominent name among the high-profile signatories from the tech world, Huang apparently now has the support of US President Donald Trump. The FT quotes Trump as saying: "I think having Jensen go back … that certainly isn't a bad idea."

That's not exactly a wholehearted recommendation, granted, but the gist is clear enough. Trump also noted that the Chinese spy accusations around the woman who Huang had an affair with remain unproven.

In a further show of support for Huang, Central News Agency reports that the Taipei 101 skyscraper (the tallest building in Taiwan) displayed a lit billboard (see the video clip below) with messages aiming to "win back" Huang, including one that simply read "Taiwan ♡ Jensen".

This was funded by some key players in Taiwan's tech industry, including the Taipei Computer Association and Taipei Components Association.

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Taipei 101 lights up in support of scandal-hit Jensen Huang - YouTube Watch On

Analysis: thorny succession

With the bring back Huang petition now reaching close to 200,000 signatures (doubtless it'll get there later today), and various displays of support for the ex-CEO (quite literal displays in the case of Taipei), you'd be forgiven for thinking that maybe he does have a chance of making a comeback.

I said that was unlikely yesterday, though, and this new FT report appears to back up that notion in no uncertain terms. This just isn't something the board can consider; at least not based on some generalized shows of support and a petition, anyway.

Nvidia's board has moved on, and is now working on the search for a successor. Approaches have already been made, with the FT informing us that one of the potential candidates Team Green has been in touch with is Rene Haas, the current CEO of Arm.

On the face of it, Haas seems like a strong candidate for the role (and he was previously VP of computing products at Nvidia, albeit some time ago, having left in 2013). Whether he could be persuaded to jump ship from Arm, though, is unclear.

The problem is that taking the reins from Huang is more than a tall order, with the upper structure of Nvidia's top execs very much built around the ex-CEO (Huang seemingly had some 50 or more direct reports, which is a huge number for a chief exec to manage).

This is why there's also talk of perhaps splitting the role into co-CEOs, and that tactic could fly with internal appointments. One theory (as per Business Insider) is that Colette Kress (the CFO and current interim chief exec) and Ian Buck (VP of Hyperscale and HPC Computing) could share the job, taking control over the financial side and product direction respectively. That could be a longer-term semi-permanent co-CEO solution, as it were, while a true successor is worked out.

This uncertainty, and the perceived difficulty of replacing Huang, is why there's suddenly a big cloud of doubt over Nvidia's future. While revenue over the next year (or even longer) is nailed down, what happens beyond that is where the situation gets a lot less clear, and the board is doubtless feeling quite some pressure to be seen as being on top of finding a solution.

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