How to Watch Wayne Rooney in the Jungle — Stream I'm a Celeb for free

Wayne Rooney might be one of the most famous faces to ever enter the jungle.

Rooney is the biggest name on the line up for I'm a Celeb 2026, reportedly being paid £800,000 to appear on the show.

He isn't the first Rooney to compete for the crown, though. Wayne's wife, Coleen, came runner up in season 24, back in 2024.

Appearing alongside Wazza are names such as Joanna Page, famous for playing Stacey Shipman in Gavin and Stacey, as well as Big Brother and Strictly presenter AJ Odudu, and Love Islander Chloe Burrows.

You can watch I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here 2026 in the UK free on ITVX, with Ant and Dec back in Australia to put 11 famous faces through three weeks of creepy crawlies and stomach-churning Bushtucker Trials..

But what if you're outside the UK when the jungle madness begins? Can you watch I'm a Celebrity 2026 in the US, Canada or Australia?

Here's our full (and quick) guide to how to watch I'm a Celeb 2026 on ITVX...

How to watch I'm A Celeb 2026 on ITVX (FREE)

In the UK, ITV has the rights to broadcast I'm A Celebrity, meaning the show is available to stream for FREE on the ITVX app and website, alongside the ITV1 TV channel.

Follow our quick guide below on how you can stream it in just four steps.

1️⃣ Visit ITVX

Go to the ITVX website or download the official app on iOS or Android.

2️⃣ Create an Account

ITVX is free to use, but you’ll need to create an account.

3️⃣ Meet the Requirements

You’ll need a valid UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a TV Licence to watch ITVX.

4️⃣ Watching outside the UK? 🌍

If you’re traveling abroad, a VPN can help you access UK TV services. You can try NordVPN risk-free for 30-days.

How to watch I'm A Celeb 2026 from anywhere

(Image credit: Future)

If you're keen to watch I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! but you're away from the UK and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). We have a huge Black Friday 78% off deal on our #1 VPN...

exclusive deal 🔥 Black Friday with NordVPN – 78% off 💰 78% Off + 3 Months FREE

📺 Unlocks ITVX & More

⏰ Hurry, ends soon

⭐️ Rated 5 stars Get NordVPN and stream from wherever you are.

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch I'm A Celeb on ITVX.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting Canada and want to watch your free U.K. iPlayer stream, you'd select a United Kingdom server.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the ITV website or app, sign in, and watch I'm A Celeb for free.

What devices can I watch I'm A Celeb on ITVX with?

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)

Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)

Freely

Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes) (some models aren’t supported)

iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above

LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above)

Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck

Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)

YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)

Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)

Besides Wayne, who are the I'm A Celeb celebrity contestants? Joanna Page – Gavin & Stacey actress

– Gavin & Stacey actress Ricky Wilson – Kaiser Chiefs frontman

– Kaiser Chiefs frontman Chloe Burrows – Love Island star and podcaster

– Love Island star and podcaster Ade Adepitan – Paralympian and TV presenter

– Paralympian and TV presenter AJ Odudu – TV presenter

– TV presenter Claire Sweeney – Coronation Street actress

– Coronation Street actress Leomie Anderson – Model

– Model Mariella Frostrup – Broadcaster and journalist

– Broadcaster and journalist Jack Skipper – Comedian

– Comedian Sharky – YouTuber and content creator

Who won the last season of I'm a Celebrity? Angry Ginge won in 2025, beating Tom Read Wilson.