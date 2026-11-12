TL;DR Watch AI: Probably Nothing to Worry About for free on Channel 4 (UK)

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Airs on Thursday, November 12 at 10pm GMT

Whether you're all in on AI or staunchly opposed to it, the new Channel 4 documentary on the topic will be sure to get your attention. Directed by Nick Holt, this two-hour long doc charts the origins and immense rise of artificial intelligence over the last few years, with a focus on the work of Geoffrey Hinton, dubbed the godfather of AI.

His AI model started to learn autonomously, sparking the technological revolution we are now living in, for better or worse. The doc looks at the human impact, as well as the way corporations are buying into the technology, particularly people like Demis Hassabis, Sam Altman, and Elon Musk.

Hinton himself is deeply troubled and concerned by what he created, and it is that irony that frames the narrative of the documentary.

Ready to learn more about the success and dangers of AI? Read on to see how to watch AI: Probably Nothing to Worry About from anywhere and potentially for free.

How to watch AI: Probably Nothing to Worry About for free in the UK

In the UK, AI: Probably Nothing to Worry About will air for FREE on Channel 4 on Thursday, November 12, 2026 at 10pm.

If you miss the broadcast you'll be able to watch the doc on Channel 4's streaming platform afterwards.

How to watch AI doc from abroad with a VPN

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Can you watch AI: Probably Nothing to Worry About in the US?

AI: Probably Nothing to Worry About is not getting a release in the US just yet, be it on TV or streaming services.

The film did have a run at Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, though, and it is likely to arrive in the US at some point.

Away from home? Use a VPN to watch the doc when traveling around – it's easy. Details above..

Can you watch AI: Probably Nothing to Worry About in Canada?

Likewise, there are no plans to release AI: Probably Nothing to Worry About in Canada at the moment, be it on normal TV or a streaming platform.

UK viewer currently traveling in Canada? Download a VPN to connect to your streaming service back home and watch AI: Probably Nothing to Worry About.

Can I watch AI: Probably Nothing to Worry About in Australia?

Similarly, there is nothing to suggest that AI: Probably Nothing to Worry About will get a release in Australia at this time.

Aussies can also use a VPN to get access to watch UK TV from abroad.

Who's involved with AI: Probably Nothing to Worry About?

Geoffrey Hinton (interview subject)

Demis Hassabis (interview subject)

Former OpenAI staff (interview subjects)

Vitalik Buterin (interview subjects)

Emad Mostaque (interview subjects)

Nick Holt (director)

Zara Powell, Ben Brown, David Dugan, Mark Raphael, David Glover (producers)

Barbara Broccoli, David Glover, David Dugan, Mark Raphael (executive producers)

Jack Brophy, Stefan Wiesen, Duane McClunie (cinematographers)

Sarah Playford (composer)

Ben Brown (editor)

72 Films, Windfall Films, FremantleMedia (production companies)

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