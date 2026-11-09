How to watch Rivals: Fury vs Joshua for free, online and from anywhere

In Brief Rivals: Fury vs Joshua is available from Tuesday, November 10 📺 Catch it for free on BBC iPlayer

🌎 Watch from anywhere with NordVPN (77% Off)

Rivals: Fury v Joshua is the perfect hors d'oeuvre to what is quite simply the biggest fight in British boxing history. On December 11, 2026, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will finally end decades of verbal sparring by actually facing off in the ring. Rivals... is a deep-dive documentary into the pair's shared history and will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from Tuesday, November 10, with an accompanying podcast available on the same day via BBC Sounds.

For more than a decade – ever since to contents of a hotly disputed spar in 2010 – the Gypsy King and AJ have danced around each other. With their long-awaited fight finally sealed, the British heavyweights are the subject of Episode 2 of the BBC's Rivals... series, which explores their vastly different routes to world title glory.

Fury is the self-styled overweight outsider who fought his way through the amateurs, while Joshua is the London 2012 golden boy with the physique of a bodybuilder. To find the truth, John Fury, Eddie Hearn, Frank Warren, Natasha Jonas, Tony Bellew and Steve Bunce among others are interviewed to find out what makes each fighter tick and how they've changed boxing.

If you're interested in Episode 1 of Rivals..., that's also on iPlayer and focuses on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's beef.

Here's how to watch Rivals: Fury v Joshua online and on TV from anywhere for free.

Can I watch Rivals: Fury v Joshua for free? Yes. BBC iPlayer is the streaming service you need to watch Rivals: Fury v Joshua for free if you're a UK resident. You will need an account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV license. You can also listen to the accompanying podcast, similarly available from Tuesday 10 November, on BBC Sounds. Can't access the free stream because you're away on vacation? You need a VPN – more on that below. You can also find out more with our handy BBC iPlayer guide to watching abroad.

How to watch Rivals: Fury v Joshua from anywhere

If you're keen to watch Rivals: Fury v Joshua but you're away from the UK and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do. Plus, we have a great 77% discount on our #1 VPN with this Black Friday deal...

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Get NordVPN and stream Rivals: Fury v Joshua online now – from wherever you are.

How to watch Rivals: Fury v Joshua in the UK

In the UK, Rivals: Fury v Joshua is available on BBC iPlayer for free. It will be on the platform from November 10.

You can also listen to the accompanying podcast on BBC Sounds from the same date.

Outside the UK? Unblock your BBC iPlayer stream or BBC Sounds podcast with NordVPN.

Can you watch Rivals: Fury v Joshua in the US?

Rivals: Fury v Joshua is only available in the UK – on BBC iPlayer or BBC Sounds – so you can't find a broadcast or stream of the show in the States.

Visiting the US from the UK? You can use our most-trusted VPN (try risk-free) to unlock your usual streaming platforms and watch the documentary from anywhere.

Can you watch Rivals: Fury v Joshua in Canada?

Similar to the US, Rivals: Fury v Joshua is not available to stream in Canada and is not on any television channels there.

The solution? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Can you watch Rivals: Fury v Joshua in Australia?

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Like in the US and Canada, Rivals: Fury v Joshua is not available to stream or watch on any TV channels yet.

Away from the UK? Use NordVPN to access your usual shows from anywhere in the world.

Rivals: Fury v Joshua need to know

Rivals: Fury v Joshua - interviewees

John Fury – Fury's father

Eddie Hearn – Joshua's promoter

Frank Warren – Fury's promoter

Natasha Jonas – former world champion

Tony Bellew – former world champion

Steve Bunce – boxing journalist

Rivals: Fury v Joshua - who are the presenters?

Two of the most recognizable faces in British boxing broadcasting will present Rivals: Fury v Joshua — Anna Woolhouse and Steve Bunce.

Woolhouse has anchored Sky Sports and DAZN boxing coverage for much of the past decade, during which time she has interviewed all the biggest names in the sport.

Bunce began life as a boxing journalist – and still writes for UK site The Independent – and has worked on the BBC's boxing output for over two decades. A well-known face and voice of the sport in the UK, he is a radio pundit and hosts the 5 Live Boxing with Steve Bunce podcast.

A short trailer can be found here.

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