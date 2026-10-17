How to watch Daniel Dubois vs Fabio Wardley 2: live stream boxing online, start time, ringwalks, fight card, PPV cost

Watch Dubois vs Wardley 2 on DAZN (worldwide)

Undercard start time: Saturday, October 17 at 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm BST / 5am AEDT (Sun)

Dubois vs Wardley 2 ringwalks (approx): 5.30pm ET / 2.30pm PT / 10.30pm BST / 8.30am AEDT (Sun)

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The Daniel Dubois vs Fabio Wardley 2 live stream features the second world title instalment between two big-hitting British heavyweights at The O2 in London. Less than six months have passed since Dubois stopped Wardley for the latter's WBO heavyweight belt in an all-time classic in Manchester – and the Ipswich fighter has wasted no time in invoking his rematch clause.

Dubois' May victory, in which he got up from two early knock-downs to overwhelm his opponent via an 11th-round stoppage, was the win the Londoner needed to silence any lingering doubts over his heart. 'Dynamite' is now there to be shot at as he looks to cement his status as the best in the heavyweight division, with Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury all approaching the end of their careers. The 29-year-old from Greenwich will now look to continue on his road to undisputed just a stone's throw from where he grew up and must box better at range and use his ramrod jab to establish early dominance.

Bloodied and bruised in the first fight, Wardley made Dubois dig deep before eventually relinquishing his WBO belt and undefeated record. The Suffolk heavyweight has put it all on the line by opting to dive straight back into a rematch rather than working his way up via the route of warm-up fights – a questionable decision given what proved to be conclusive defeat. Wardley, a former white-collar boxer whose best victory came against Joseph Parker, may change his approach after gassing in the first fight while chasing an early knockout.

Here's how to watch Dubois vs Wardley 2 live streams wherever you are. We've also got details of the full card, start times and tale of the tape further down the page.

Can I stream Dubois vs Wardley 2 for free?

Unfortunately not, as this is a PPV fight shown by DAZN in over 200 countries worldwide. However, there is value to be had for boxing fans.

Dubois vs Wardley 2 costs $59.99 as a one-off payment in the US and Canada, or £24.99 in the UK. You don't need a DAZN subscription. The streaming giant has also added a new DAZN Ultimate Tier subscription. In addition to the regular 185 fight nights over the course of a year, this top-level subscription will also include 12 PPVs per 12 months. It costs $44.99 per month in the US, or £24.99 a month in the UK. If you were to buy those 12 PPVs individually, that's a saving of £320 / $535 a year.

How to watch Dubois vs Wardley 2 from anywhere in the world

While DAZN is streaming the action across the globe, you may find yourself in a different country during the fight and wanting to access the correct PPV price for your location. That’s where a VPN comes in handy — it can help you bypass geoblocks to access the correct DAZN stream. Our favorite is NordVPN:

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How to watch Dubois vs Wardley 2 live streams in the US

Fight fans in the US can watch Dubois vs Wardley 2 live streams via DAZN PPV. The price is set at $59.99.

The new DAZN Ultimate Tier subscription is available Stateside, with 12 PPVs annually available along with all the boxing, football, golf and tennis action. It costs $44.99 a month over the course of 12 months, and you could save more than $530 a year. Ultimate Tier will also include fights such as Canelo Alvarez vs. Christian M'billi, which takes place on October 31.

How to watch Dubois vs Wardley 2 live streams in the UK

The Dubois vs Wardley 2 live stream is available on PPV in the UK and costs £24.99 on the DAZN PPV platform.

Viewers do not need a DAZN subscription to purchase the pay-per-view.

As we've mentioned above, you can also take out a new DAZN Ultimate Tier subscription, which gives you access to 12 PPVs a year in addition to the regular 185 fight nights. It costs £24.99 a month, meaning you could save £320 a year.

Like in the US, Ultimate Tier will also include fights such as Canelo Alvarez vs. Christian M'billi.

How to watch Dubois vs Wardley 2 live streams in Australia

(Image credit: free)

In Australia, fight fans can watch Dubois vs Wardley 2 on DAZN PPV.

It will cost AU$49.95 to watch the entire fight card. You won't need a DAZN subscription to order this PPV event.

The new DAZN Ultimate Tier subscription is also available Down Under for AU$39.99 a month for 12 months' access, with 12 PPVs included.

The main event is scheduled to get underway at 8.30am AEST on Sunday, October 18.

Is Dubois vs Wardley 2 available anywhere else? Yes, but you still need to buy a PPV to watch. DAZN access is included in 200 countries worldwide. If yours isn't mentioned directly in this article, it will cost the equivalent of $24.99 where you are.

What time is the Dubois vs Wardley 2 fight? The card begins on Saturday, October 17 at 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm BST. That's 5am AEDT on Sunday, October 18. The Daniel Dubois vs Fabio Wardley 2 ringwalks are expected at approximately 5.30pm ET / 2.30pm PT / 10.30pm BST, which is 8.30am AEDT on Sunday.

Dubois vs Wardley 2 tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Daniel Dubois Fabio Wardley Nationality British British Age 29 31 Height 6' 5" 6' 5" Reach 78" 78" Total fights 26 22 Record 23-3 (22 KOs) 20-1-1 (19 KOs)

Daniel Dubois vs Fabio Wardley 2 full card

Daniel Dubois vs Fabio Wardley - WBO heavyweight world title

Louie O'Doherty vs. Michael Gomez Jr - lightweight

lightweight Adam Olaniyan vs. Dan Garber - heavyweight

heavyweight Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Solomon Dacres - heavyweight

heavyweight Nelson Birchall vs. Levi Gilles - super featherweight

Who is on the Dubois vs Wardley 2 undercard? In the co-main event, English boxer Louie O'Doherty defends his British and Commonwealth lightweight belts against Michael Gomez Jr. Bakhodir Jalolov's clash with Solomon Dacres also stands out, as Uzbek fighter Jalolov builds up to defending his Olympic super-heavyweight title at Los Angeles 2028.