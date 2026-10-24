How to watch UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev live streams, no PPV, start time, full card

Today's UFC 333 headline bout is for the Featherweight Championship as Alex Volkanovski defends his crown for the second time, against Movsar Evloev.

The Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi will host as the 38-year-old Australian faces the unbeaten Russian as rumors swirl that retirement may soon beckon for the Great.

Volk will go into the record books with a win that would be his ninth for the Featherweight Championship. The Aussie lost the strap to Ilia Topuria at UFC 298 in February 2024, but the Georgian-Spaniard's move up to lightweight gave the legendary Volkanovski a chance to reclaim gold in beating Diego Lopes in back-to-back fights. The garlanded fighter is arguably more complete than any other to step inside the Octagon, but at 38 he may be nearing the end. And, make no mistake, this is a test.

Evloev has had a long route to this first UFC title matchup, his 21st career fight after beginning his MMA career with M-1 Global in his native Russia. A solid striker, the 32-year-old has a supreme engine and frequently outlasts his opponents through his stellar conditioning – you have to go back 10 fights to July 2018 for his last stoppage, in his M-1 Global days. Such unbeaten records are rare at this level and he'll have to be taken seriously.

That's the main event of a stacked card in which Petr Yan defends his UFC Bantamweight Championship against Merab Dvalishvili.

Here's where to watch UFC 333 live streams online and from anywhere with a VPN – including a clever way to watch UFC 333 for just $1.

How to watch UFC 333 live stream in the US

Exclusive US coverage of the full UFC 333 event is on Paramount Plus. It's being headlined by Alex Volkanovski vs Movsar Evloev, which is expected to start earlier than usual, at around 6pm ET / 3pm PT.

Plans start from only $8.99/month with the Paramount Plus Essential Plan, or you can upgrade to Premium for $13.99/month (see below for more details). You can also get a Paramount Plus trial with Walmart+ for $1 using this sneaky trick we found.

While Paramount Plus will show UFC 333 in its entirety, you can also watch the Early Prelims via UFC Fight Pass.

Traveling outside of the US? Use Surfshark to watch Paramount Plus from abroad while you're away from home.

Use a VPN to watch UFC 333 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching UFC on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Volkanovski vs Evloev live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software can make your devices appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. One of our favorites is Surfshark – we explain why in our Surfshark review.

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It's really straightforward to use a VPN to watch UFC 333.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, SurfShark is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For example, if you want to watch the Paramount+ stream, select 'United States' from the listed countries.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount+ and tune into UFC 333.

How to watch UFC 333 live stream in the UK

The UFC 333 main card is available on TNT Sports 2 in the UK. It's set to begin at 10pm BST on Saturday evening.

You can get it by adding TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or pay from £25.99 per month for a HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports.

UFC Fight Pass subscribers can also watch the Prelims and Early Prelims.

If you're abroad whilst the MMA live stream is on, a VPN like Surfshark can help you to access your home streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch UFC 333 live stream in Canada

There are a host of pay-per-view providers offering a UFC 333 live stream in Canada.

You can head to the likes of Sportsnet, Bell or the UFC Fight Pass to watch the whole event, where the PPV price is set at $69.99. Prelims will also be shown on Sportsnet and TVA Sports, with Early Prelims also on UFC Fight Pass.

North of the border from the US? You can use Surfshark to watch your Paramount Plus subscription like you were back at home.

How to watch UFC 333 live stream in Australia

Sunday's Main Card at UFC 333 will be available on PPV in Australia, setting you back AU$59.95 from Foxtel Main Event or Kayo Sports Main Event.

That means you can live stream UFC 333 via your web browser and devices like Android, iOS, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Telstra TV and Chromecast.

You can also catch all the Prelims (but not the Volkanovski vs Evloev main event) via Paramount+ and free-to-air Network 10.

Downloading a VPN will help you access your subscriptions from anywhere if you're abroad when the fight is on.

Can I watch UFC 333 for free? Not quite. Other than the sneaky little Walmart+ for $1 trick described above in the US, there doesn't seem to be any way to watch UFC 333 for free. It's on Paramount Plus in the US, which no longer carries a free trial. And it's a PPV in many other countries around the world.

When does UFC 333 start? The UFC 333 Main Card is scheduled to begin at 2pm ET / 11am ET / 7pm BST on Saturday, October 24. That's 5am AEDT in Australia on Sunday, October 25. Before that, the Early Prelims start at 10am ET / 7am PT / 3pm BST / 1am AEDT (Sun) and the Prelims at 12pm ET / 9am PT / 5pm BST / 3am AEDT (Sun).

Can I watch UFC 333 on my mobile? Yes. Most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser – Paramount Plus, HBO Max and Kayo Sports all have mobile apps, for example. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest UFC news and plays on the official social media channels on X (@ufc), Instagram (@ufc), Facebook (UFC) TikTok (@ufc) and YouTube (@ufc).

UFC 333 full card

Main card

Alex Volkanovski (c) vs Movsar Evloev (Featherweight Championship)

Petr Yan (c) vs Merab Dvalishvili (Bantamweight)

Lone'er Kavanagh vs Ramazan Temirov (Flyweight)

Alexander Volkov vs Rizvan Kuniev (Heavyweight)

Aaron Pico vs Losene Keita (Featherweight)

Prelims

Azamat Murzakanov vs Dominick Reyes (Light Heavyweight)

Nikita Krylov vs Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev (Light Heavyweight)

Abusupiyan Magomedov vs Cameron Rowston (Middleweight)

Grant Dawson vs Nurullo Aliev (Lightweight)

Early prelims

Colby Thicknesse vs Asaf Chopourov (Bantamweight)

Abudakar Vagaev vs Jacob Malkoun (Middleweight)

Bolaji Oki vs Daniel Santos (Lightweight)

Kody Steele vs Noah Gugnon (Lightweight)

Iasmin Lucindo vs Nicole Caliari (Women's Strawweight)