How to listen to Dubois vs Wardley II from anywhere in the world

Daniel Dubois vs Fabio Wardley II is here, as Wardley looks to avenge his defeat from earlier in 2026.

Dubois somehow survived two knockdowns before coming back to stop Wardley in the 11th round in May, in what has been called the fight of the year so far. If the rematch lives up to the original, we’re in for another night of entertainment.

Not at home for the action or don't want to fork out for the PPV? BBC Radio 5 Live has you covered with free full live commentary of the Dubois vs Wardley fight and a live watchalong on YouTube if you want an alternative experience.

But how can you access live commentary of the fight and is it available in the US, Australia or Canada? Read on as our short guide explains how to listen to Dubois vs Wardley 2 coverage from anywhere in the world with NordVPN.

How to listen to Dubois vs Wardley II on BBC Radio 5 Live and YouTube

BBC Radio 5 Live

There are multiple ways to access BBC Radio 5 Live's coverage of the Dubois vs Wardley II fight, including BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport website, and the BBC Sport app (iOS/Android).

You will need a BBC account — register here.

YouTube

Those wanting to view the live watchalong of the fight can do so on YouTube. You won't require an account or a subscription for this.

Can I listen to Dubois vs Wardley II from abroad?

Yes. If you're abroad you can still listen to full coverage of the Dubois vs Wardley II fight thanks to a VPN. We recommend NordVPN — more details below...

How to unblock Dubois vs Wardley II with a VPN

If you're outside the UK at the moment and blocked from using BBC Sounds or, you can still access the broadcast thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. It's ideal for listeners who are away for work or on vacation wanting a taste of home.

NordVPN is our favourite:

Exclusive deal NordVPN Mega Deal: Get 75% Off + 3 Months Free



🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

💰 3 months extra free

📻 Unblocks BBC Radio 5 Live

Why should you listen to Dubois vs Wardley II on BBC Radio 5 Live?

Not everyone wants to fork out a pay-per-view fee of £24.99 to watch Dubois vs Wardley II. Instead, the radio coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live or the YouTube watchalong is a great alternative.

BBC stalwarts Stacey Copeland and Steve Bunce will lead the radio coverage, with Richie Woodhall and Ronald McIntosh on commentary duty. You'll find Molly Stephens ringside.

For the live watchalong, you'll find Nick Peet fronting the show, with British heavyweight champion Richard Riakporhe joining him. Emily Smith and Liam Gough will also join the team.

BBC Sounds Troubleshooting Tips

If you still can't access BBC Sounds, even with the aid of a VPN, there are a few more things you can try.

Make sure your BBC account is associated with a valid UK post code, such as SE1 7PB.

The BBC Sounds app (iOS / Android) won't appear in the Play Store or the App Store outside the UK, but you may be able to get around that by changing your phone's region in the settings menu.

The BBC, like most broadcasters and networks, is engaged in a neverending cat-and-mouse battle with VPN providers.

Although we've ranked the best iPlayer VPNs, something we've worked out through thorough testing, if one of them works today there's no guarantee the same will be true tomorrow, in which case you can raise the issue with your VPN provider's customer support team, and ask them to recommend the best server to connect to.