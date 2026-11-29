Find out how to watch Sunderland vs Tottenham from anywhere in the world as Roberto De Zerbi's side look to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League 2026/27.

Tottenham have been steadily climbing up the form table in recent weeks. Over the last six rounds of Premier League fixtures, only Arsenal and Bournemouth have collected more points than Spurs. After a poor start, Roberto De Zerbi's side appear to have found their feet.

Things are also looking up for Sunderland. Bottom of the table going into matchday 10, they have since beaten Chelsea 1-0 and drawn 0-0 with Aston Villa. The Black Cats remain in the bottom three, but Regis Le Bris has eased the pressure on his shoulders with two important results.

The Black Cats were in Europa League action on Thursday, so Tottenham will be fresher than their hosts at the Stadium of Light. But Sunderland have made their home ground a difficult place to go. Since their return to the top flight, Arsenal, Man City, Man Utd, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Tottenham themselves have all slipped up there. Expect a hard-fought encounter in the northeast.

Use a VPN to watch Sunderland vs Tottenham live streams from anywhere

A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual streaming services. One of our favorites is Proton VPN – it does everything and comes with up to 75% off.

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Your Quick Guide to stream Sunderland vs Tottenham with a VPN:

🔒 Visit Proton VPN – Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. 📝 Sign up for Proton VPN – Choose a plan and create your account. 🇺🇸 Connect to US – Open the Proton VPN app and select a US server. ▶️ Head to Peacock – Visit the website or open the app. ⚽️ Start streaming! – Enjoy Sunderland vs Tottenham.

🇺🇸 How to watch Sunderland vs Tottenham in the US

Sunderland vs Tottenham will be broadcast on Peacock.

To access Peacock TV, you'll need a Premium subscription, which usually costs $12.99 per month or $129.99 per year. However, for Black Friday you can bag a deal worth 30% off, meaning your first three months will cost just $8.99.

Outside the US for this EPL clash? Use Proton VPN to unlock your stream of Sunderland vs Tottenham.

🇬🇧 How to watch Sunderland vs Tottenham in the UK

Sky Sports will show Sunderland vs Tottenham in the UK on their Main Event channel.

Packages cost £35 per month for new customers, or £22 per month if you already have a Sky TV contract. The Sky Go app lets you watch on your laptop, mobile or tablet.

Fans can also tune in using a NOW Sports Membership, with 24-hour passes costing £14.99.

Abroad today? Explore Proton VPN (75% off) as set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

🇨🇦 How to watch Sunderland vs Tottenham in Canada

Fubo are the broadcaster of Sunderland vs Tottenham in Canada.

Prices start from CA$31.49 per month for Fubo's flexible Sports Monthly package. Although the best option right now is the Quarterly Package, with it costing just CA$27.99 CA$14.99 for each of the first three months.

You can also watch Fubo's content if you have a selected DAZN subscription in Canada.

Not in Canada? Use Proton VPN to unlock your Fubo or DAZN subscription from anywhere.

🇦🇺 How to watch Sunderland vs Tottenham in Australia

In Australia, you can watch Sunderland vs Tottenham live on Stan Sport.

Kick-off is at 4:30am AEDT on Sunday, 22 November.

Stan Sport subscriptions start at AU$29.99 per month, which includes the base plan (from AU$4.99 for a limited time) with the sport add-on (AU$20).

Outside Oz? Use Proton VPN to log in to your Stan Sport account from anywhere in the world.

Sunderland vs Tottenham: Q+A

What time does Sunderland vs Tottenham kick-off? Sunderland vs Tottenham will kick-off at 2:05pm GMT / 9:05am ET / 6:05am PT on Sunday, 29 November. That translates to 1:05am AEDT on Monday, 30 November in Australia.

What is the Sunderland vs Tottenham head-to-head? Sunderland and Tottenham have met 121 times previously, with the Black Cats winning 39 to Spurs' 50. There have been 32 draws. The last fixture in the Premier League ended in a 1-0 win for Sunderland back in April.

Can I stream Sunderland vs Tottenham for free with a VPN? Unfortunately not, but if you're away from home this weekend you'll need a VPN to watch your regular stream as if you're back home — we recommend Proton VPN.

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