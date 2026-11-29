Streaming your favorite shows is one of the top reasons people buy a VPN, which makes testing unblocking capabilities a major part of any VPN reviewer's job.

Doing so accurately, however, can be tricky. Streaming platforms are constantly identifying and blocking IP ranges associated with VPNs, and collateral damage from neighboring servers means even the very best providers occasionally hit a temporary wall on specific regional libraries.

Speed still matters, of course — especially for 4K streams and live sports — but modern protocols have made speed drops almost negligible. In our recent testing, top VPNs regularly clear 1,000 Mbps, far beyond the 25 Mbps needed for Ultra HD and faster than most home broadband connections.

Over months and years of hands-on testing, NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and Proton VPN have all proven more than fast enough to handle whatever you throw at them. Where they separate themselves is unblocking consistency, live-event stability, and Black Friday deals.

Overall, we recommend NordVPN. It’s slightly more expensive than the others at $2.99/month, but it’s the most reliable for accessing regional libraries around the world and live sports.

NordVPN: The streaming super app

NordVPN has been our #1 pick overall — and for streaming specifically — for a long time now, and for good reason. It has servers in over 140 countries, alongside specialized tools like SmartPlay and its NordLynx protocol that make for near-flawless streaming.

It successfully unblocked Netflix and Disney+ in every region we tested, while local streaming services like BBC iPlayer, 9Now, and ITVX also worked smoothly. Although it did encounter some minor problems with Prime Video Australia and YouTube US, every VPN we tested ran into similar hurdles on those platforms.

You can get NordVPN for $2.99/month thanks to its Black Friday & Cyber Monday deal. That works out to $80.73 upfront and gives you protection for 27 months.

NordVPN — the best streaming VPN overall

Now: $2.99/month for 27 months ($80.73 upfront)



NordVPN provided the most seamless streaming experience we encountered throughout testing. It offered incredibly quick loading times, little buffering, and never caused us to encounter any VPN detection warnings.

ExpressVPN: A cheaper alternative

ExpressVPN is currently cheaper than NordVPN, which doesn’t happen very often. Its Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale has lowered its price to $2.79/month, paid as $78.12 upfront for 28 months of coverage.

However, its streaming credentials don’t quite live up to NordVPN’s. Most significantly, we found it struggled with Netflix in our most recent testing, unlike many of the VPNs we tested — failing to unblock the service in both Australia and Japan.

On the plus side, it has a super intuitive app, and if you’re new to VPNs, it’s a great place to start. Plus, most other major streaming services we tested — including BBC iPlayer, Disney+, and ITVX — worked well.

ExpressVPN: a cheaper alternative

Now: $2.79/month for 28 months ($78.12 upfront) ExpressVPN is a strong VPN choice if you're new to the world of VPNs. It successfully unblocked most of the streaming services we tested it with, but had some issues with Netflix.

Proton VPN: A solid middle-ground option

In our tests, we found Proton VPN struggled with some local domestic services, as well as live sports buffering. However, it worked well with Netflix, Prime Video UK and US, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, and many others.

It’s had some great updates recently and, despite some recent controversies, still boasts solid Swiss privacy credentials. Its Black Friday & Cyber Monday deal is also one of the best we’ve seen this year, dropping the price of its VPN Plus tier to $2.49/month ($59.76 upfront) for 24 months.

Proton VPN: privacy-focused and streaming-ready

Now: $2.49/month for 24 months ($59.76 upfront) Proton has risen to third in our best VPN for streaming guide thanks to its consistently strong performance. That said, we did encounter some strange issues with Disney, ITV, and TVNZ+.

The verdict

If you want the very best VPN for streaming, get NordVPN. It’s a little more expensive than its rivals at $2.99/month, but it’s easily the most reliable product available — especially for overseas Netflix libraries and live sports.

If you’re on a tighter budget, consider Proton VPN instead — at $2.49/month, it’s the cheapest of the trio and still works smoothly with most major streaming services you’ll want to access.