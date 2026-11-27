If you've been checking TechRadar's best VPN guide for buying advice, you already know that NordVPN tops the list by offering what our experts find to be the best service overall in terms of security, features, and performance.

If that wasn't enough to give the biggest VPN name a go, one of its Black Friday VPN deals may be the excuse you were waiting for.

NordVPN has discounts spanning all its plans, namely Basic, Complete, and Prime. That brings the cheapest tier to the equivalent of $2.99 a month for 27-month-long protection. Complete and Prime are at $3.99/month and $6.99/month, respectively.

Complete is the clear winner here, offering a broader security suite for just $1 extra a month compared to the mere VPN tool. That includes the company's next-gen antivirus, which keeps getting awarded for smashing independent anti-phishing blocking tests this year. Yet, Basic is still a solid offer to bag you TechRadar's top VPN recommendation at its lowest price of the year.

NordVPN's best Black Friday deals:

Top pick NordVPN Complete: New and improved Black Friday deal

Was: $4.49/month

Now: $3.99/month While it isn't exactly NordVPN's lowest price you can get this Black Friday, it's definitely the option that gets you the most value for your money. Subscribing to NordVPN's Complete plan gives you instant access to the company's next-gen antivirus tool to help you defend yourself from the ever-complicated threat of online scams. This means that, on top of a secure and fast VPN, you'll have: 🕵️ Scam and spam protection

📩 Phishing detection

🦠 Malware defense

⛔ Ad and tracker blocking Unsure? Try it risk-free with its 30-day money-back guarantee.

Cheapest price NordVPN Basic: Save 74% + 3 months FREE

Was: $3.49/month

Now: $2.99/month The cheapest NordVPN plan, Basic, got even cheaper. You can now get 27-month protection for the equivalent of $2.99 per month (billed at $80.73 upfront). While not the best value for money, this is definitely the cheapest way to get TechRadar's #1 VPN recommendation. Here's all you get: 🌍 225 server locations in 150 countries

🔏 Advanced security features

🛜 Up to 10 simultaneous connections

⛔ DNS-Level ad, tracker, malicious-domain blocker

🕵️ Dark web monitor Unsure? Try it risk-free with its 30-day money-back guarantee.

Is it the best VPN deal this Black Friday?

The short answer is, not necessarily.

If you are looking for the cheapest possible option for a standalone VPN service, Private Internet Access (PIA) is definitely your provider. Its Black Friday offering lowers the price to the equivalent of $1.49 per month for a 28-month-plan, down from $2.19. But be prepared for less impressive speeds.

I also found Windscribe's Black Friday offering a great opportunity to finally say goodbye to the annoyance of price renewal hikes. The Toronto-based provider lets you lock in $29 per year for life (down from $69), which still works out cheaper than NordVPN Basic.

If a wider security suite is what you are really after, I cannot recommend Surfshark One enough. Thanks to its last-minute improved Black Friday deal, you'll get the VPN alongside extra security tools like antivirus, Scam Protection, and dark web alerts, for just the equivalent of $2.29 a month.

Keep in mind that, while Surfshark is planning to improve its anti-scam tools, NordVPN's next-gen capabilities are at the moment superior. So, if scam protection is what you care about most, NordVPN Complete is then the best Black Friday VPN deal for you.