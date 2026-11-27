AI chats are increasingly turning up as evidence in court, and there’s growing concern over how private they really are, and who’s actually reading them.

ExpressVPN – one of the best VPNs around – has its own answer: ExpressAI. It’s an encrypted AI chatbot built on the same no-logs principles as its VPN.

Your chats are processed in encrypted, isolated environments, so not even ExpressVPN can read them, and they’re never used to train AI models.

The best part? ExpressAI is included with ExpressVPN's entry-level Basic plan, which has dropped to just $2.79 per month this Black Friday, down from its usual $3.49 and its earlier deal price of $2.99.

That's two years plus four months extra, or $78.12 for 28 months of protection. Basic also includes email aliases, plus ad, tracker, and malware blocking.

It’s not the cheapest deal around, with Surfshark and Proton VPN both costing less, but neither offers a secure AI chatbot like ExpressAI with its VPN.

Black Friday deal ExpressVPN: FREE secure AI and tracker blocker + 4 months extra

Was: $97.72 ($3.49/month)

Now: $78.12 ($2.79/month) ExpressVPN Basic has dropped to its lowest $2.79 per month for Black Friday, down from its usual $3.49. It includes ExpressAI, ExpressMailGuard, and ad, tracker, and malware blocking, all for less than NordVPN's lowest-cost option that merely includes the VPN. Unsure? Try it risk-free with ExpressVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN Basic gets you 50 ExpressAI credits a day, with one credit per message. If you need more, the higher-tier plans are also discounted this Black Friday, and come with higher usage limits.

Advanced is $3.99 per month ($111.72 in total) and adds ExpressKeys, identity protection tools, and eSIM data. Express Pro is $6.99 per month ($195.72) and unlocks the full ExpressAI experience, including all six models, 500 credits a day, and 2GB of storage.

For most people, though, Basic is more than enough to keep everyday AI chats private. Speaking of privacy, ExpressVPN is hands down the most secure VPN we’ve tested.

It’s the VPN with the most independent audits, its RAM-only servers wipe all data with every reboot, and it was among the first VPNs to adopt post-quantum encryption.

It’s not all work and no play, either. ExpressVPN is seriously quick, hitting 1,177 Mbps with Lightway Turbo on Windows, and it also unlocks most major streaming services with ease.

However, if speed and streaming are all you need, the best Black Friday VPN deal for you is probably PrivadoVPN (just $30 for 27 months), or Surfshark One ($2.29 per month) if you want a few extras.

But, as mentioned before, no other VPN bundles anything like ExpressAI into its plans. If you want an AI you can actually trust with your secrets, ExpressVPN Basic at $2.79 per month is a no-brainer.