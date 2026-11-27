Patagonia gear is usually pricey (and for good reason — it's well made by workers paid a decent wage all the way down the supply chain) and the company doesn't partake in Black Friday and Cyber Monday as a matter of principle, but you can still get a great deal on its outdoor apparel and accessories if you know where to look.
- Patagonia: selected past-season gear half price
- Backcountry: up to 70% off Patagonia apparel
- REI: extra 25% off outlet prices for members
- Dick's Sporting Goods: Patagonia clothing
As the former editor of an outdoor gear website, I know all the best places to find deals on Patagonia hiking, climbing, and camping gear. Your first port of all should be Patagonia's Web Specials, which is a sub-section of the brand's online store offering up to 50% off past-season apparel. It might not be in the latest colors, but there's a great range of products available and an impressive array of sizes.
REI doesn't have an official Black Friday sale either, but you can find a selection of Patagonia gear in its outlet. Backcountry does hold a Black Friday event, so it's worth taking a look for Patagonia goodies there as well.
Below I've put together a selection of great deals on menswear, womenswear, and accessories. All stock is limited and when something sells out, it's gone for good, so don't hang around if something catches your eye.
Men's clothing
Women's clothing
Accessories
More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
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Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor, covering smart home tech, kitchen appliances, vacuums, haircare and more. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years, having worked on print magazines including PC Plus and PC Format, is a Speciality Coffee Association (SCA) certified barista, and holds a professional certificate in security awareness for smart homes. Whether you want to invest in some smart lights, find your ideal hair styler, or pick the espresso machine of your dreams, she's the right person to help.
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