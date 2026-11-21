I've been covering the Black Friday sales for many years now — too long, some may claim. In short, I've seen it all, and alongside everyone else at TechRadar, I feel I'm pretty adept at finding the real deals in the annual sea of bargains. Every brand seems to have a sale, but not every sale is absolute gold, as you'd expect.

Since we're under one week away from the big day itself, I thought I'd put together a definitive list of the best early Black Friday deals you can buy right now. Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and many others have great discounts right now, and in some cases, these deals might be worth grabbing early to avoid the last-minute rush.

Notable mentions here include excellent value laptops from HP, Dell, and Lenovo, superb value TVs from Hisense, LG, and TCL, and some fantastic deals on the latest Samsung and Google phones. In most cases, these are record-low prices on models that we've actually tested (and loved) here at TechRadar.

My full list includes around 40 highlights, so I've separated everything into easy-to-navigate sections. Just below, you'll also find a quick list of today's best retail events, covering everything from the latest tech to home appliances and decor.

Black Friday deals: Laptops

Dell 16 Laptop: was $1,099.99 now $649.99 at Dell Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 250

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB The Dell 16 Laptop is a more performance-oriented model that packs in a decent array of components for a more competitive price. Build-wise, this model doesn't quite have the same bells and whistles as some of the higher-end options at Dell, but it's a solidly built laptop that's perfect for all types of use. This particular configuration features a powerful Ryzen 7 chipset and 16GB of RAM, ensuring a decent level of performance with even demanding applications. Read more Read less ▼

HP OmniBook 3: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Snapdragon X

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB This is a solid discount on a modern laptop powered by one of the efficient Snapdragon X CPUs. As well as excellent levels of all-around performance, this device boasts a huge all-day battery life of up to 41 hours, so you won't need to worry about being attached to a charger at all times. Storage is also solid with a 512GB SSD, so this is an impressive laptop for the price for everyday, college and business use. Read more Read less ▼

Dell 15 Laptop: was $484.98 now $399.99 at Amazon Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel Core 3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB This Dell 15 is one of the best cheap Windows laptops available right now. It has a fairly basic spec, with an Intel Core 3 and 8GB of RAM, which is enough to cover light work and general everyday use. Getting a 512GB SSD in a laptop of this price is a bit of a steal, though, when you usually see only 256GB at a maximum. That's a nice bonus if you have lots of files, photos or videos you want to store. Read more Read less ▼

HP OmniBook X Flip 2-in-1: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen AI 5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB I think this OmniBook X Flip could be one of the best laptop deals in the Best Buy sale, full stop. Not only do you get a decent Ryzen 5 chipset and 16GB of RAM for a reasonable price, but this machine features a premium 2K OLED display. That's quite rare on a $600 machine, so this is definitely a solid pick for an everyday laptop if you don't need a machine with a really high-end Ryzen 7 or Core 7 chipset. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo Chromebook Plus i: was $469.99 now $349 at Walmart Display - 15.3 inches

Processor - Intel Core 3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB This Lenovo Chromebook Plus is great value for money if you need a basic everyday device but don't want to compromise too heavily on performance like you would with a sub-$200 laptop. An Intel Core 3 processor and 8GB of RAM are a decent pairing with the lightweight ChromeOS, so it's capable of general tasks and light use, such as web browsing, sending emails, word processing and watching videos. Just be aware that it's missing some advanced features of a Windows machine and has limited storage, but benefits include better performance with cheaper components and excellent battery life. Read more Read less ▼

$100 off for students Dell XPS 13 Laptop: was $749.99 now $649.99 at Dell Display - 13.4 inches

Processor - Intel Core 5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB The Dell XPS 13 has regularly been one of our favorite laptops here at TechRadar, and this brand-new version continues that trend. With an Intel Core 5 processor and 8GB of RAM, it has everything you need for solid all-around performance at work or college. The only downside here is that this particular machine only features a rather small 256GB storage drive. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 10 AMD (15″): was $2,226.99 now $1,499.99 at Lenovo Graphics card: RTX 5060

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 260 Processor

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB This Lenovo Legion 5 gets my personal recommendation as the best gaming laptop deal in the official retailer's sale this week. Not only do you get a powerful RTX 5060 graphics card and a Ryzen 7 chipset, but this machine also features a high-end 1600p OLED display, which goes a long way in justifying its price tag. While expensive, I still think this one is well worth the money. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday deals: TVs

Big-screen bargain Save $170 TCL 75-inch S5 4K LED Fire TV: was $649.99 now $479.99 at Best Buy Looking for a really big screen this Black Friday, but without spending a fortune? Then try the TCL 75-inch S5. This 4K LED TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, HDR10, and HLG, while there’s Dolby Atmos sound and a built-in subwoofer, plus a dedicated Game Mode for lower input lag and latency, and Motion Rate 240 technology. It’s all wrapped up in a highly attractive price tag for a screen of this size. Read more Read less ▼

New record low LG C6 65-inch OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,399.99 at Amazon You can get the five-star LG C6 at Amazon US for a record-low price right now. Our pick for the TV of the year offers fantastic overall picture quality and excellent all-around performance, making it the number one pick for watching films, streaming TV shows, playing games, or enjoying sports. Expect top-tier contrast, vivid colors, rich blacks, and expert motion handling. Read more Read less ▼

Record-low price Save $700 Hisense 65-inch U7 Mini-LED QLED TV: was $1,497.99 now $797.99 at Amazon We gave the Hisense U7 4 stars in our full review, because it delivers top TV tech for the money in a reasonably sized display, including a bright, vibrant QLED panel with excellent contrast and a high 165Hz refresh rate for smooth images. It will excel as a TV for watching sports, streaming all your favorite shows and movies, and playing the latest games — and at 47% off it's better value than ever. Read more Read less ▼

Save $200 Roku 65-inch Plus Series 4K QLED Mini LED Smart TV: was $649.99 now $449.99 at bestbuy.7tiv.net A decent TV doesn't have to cost the earth, and this deal on the Roku Class Plus Series at Best Buy today proves it. The retailer's early seasonal discount knocks this 65-inch variant of the brand's TV down to a compelling sub-$500 price. That's impressive, considering this affordable 4K TV still offers a premium QLED panel, Dolby Vision, and support for HDR10+. Read more Read less ▼

Record-low price Save $400 Samsung 55-inch S90H OLED TV: was $1,597.99 now $1,197.99 at Amazon We've never seen a lower price for the Samsung S90H than today's $1,197. That's a $400 saving on Samsung's mid-range 2026 OLED TV, making it a strong alternative to the LG C6 above — although this is for the 55-inch model, not 65in. The S90H supports 165Hz and features advanced AI upscaling, and we loved it so much we gave it the full 5 stars in our full review earlier this year. Read more Read less ▼

Save $200 TCL 85-inch QM6K Series Mini LED QLED TV: was $1,097.99 now $897.99 at Amazon Here is an Amazon exclusive deal on a massive display. You can get TCL's 85-inch QM6K Series for $897, which is an incredible price for a TV of this size. A truly great budget mini-LED TV, the TCL QM6K delivers vibrant picture quality and solid gaming features for a price that won't break the bank. Read more Read less ▼

Record-low price Save $600.99 LG B6 48-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,199.99 now $599 at Best Buy Best Buy has the brilliant LG B6 on sale for an incredible $599 right now in its 48-inch guise — only a couple of months ago it dropped to a record low of $699 and now that's already been smashed. LG's entry-level OLED TV for 2026, the B6 is an excellent choice if you want great picture quality and gaming chops on a budget. It features four HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K gaming at 120Hz, variable refresh rate modes, HGiG, and Dolby Vision Gaming support. Perfect if you want OLED quality but have a smaller space. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday deals: Appliances

Laifen SE Lite hair dryer: was $119.99 now $69.99 at Amazon We've been seriously impressed with Laifen's hair dryers over the past few years. Not only are they excellent value, but the brand also manages to provide great features and performance in an attractive package. Today's best Black Friday deal at Amazon is this record-low listing on the SE Lite, which is a compact, travel-friendly dryer that should still easily get you fantastic results. This particular listing also features a useful diffuser attachment. Read more Read less ▼

Roborock Saros 20 Robot Vacuum and Mop: was $1,599 now $989.99 at Amazon The Roborock Saros 20 is an impressive all-round robot vacuum that delivers outstanding cleaning performance, effective mopping, and effortless day-to-day operation. It works so seamlessly that you’ll barely notice it’s there, apart from the noticeably cleaner floors it leaves behind. Its standout feature is its innovative chassis, which is designed to tackle uneven surfaces and handle even particularly thick carpets with ease. While its premium capabilities may be overkill for some, those seeking top-tier cleaning technology should certainly have it on their radar. Even better, the Saros 20 is currently on sale with a massive Black Friday deal at Amazon Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Crispi: was $139 now $89 at Walmart Here's a huge discount on Ninja's newest and most portable air fryer. This bundle includes the PowerPod lid, plus a resealable glass container to carry your dishes until you're ready to cook. According to our testing, it cooks exceptionally quickly, is easy to use and a breeze to clean, making this one of the best air fryer deals I've seen this year. Read more Read less ▼

Save 31% Ninja XL Air Fryer: was $129.99 now $89.99 at Amazon An air fryer allows you to enjoy your favorite fried foods with less oil, and this Ninja XL model is perfect for families. The 5.5-quart capacity drawer is enough to make meals for the whole family, and preset functions make air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating easy. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Bissell Little Green Mini Portable Carpet Deep Cleaner: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon Bissell portable carpet cleaners are breakout stars at holiday sales like Black Friday, and Amazon has the top-rated Little Green Mini model for $79.99. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains from carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Save 41% Keurig K-Duo Hot and Iced Coffee Maker: was $219.99 now $129.99 at Amazon Iced coffee in winter? We're not judging you, particularly given that you snap up this Keurig for $90 off right now. It automatically adjusts its brew temperature when you make iced coffee for a mellower flavor and to avoid diluting your drink with melted ice — and of course you can use it for your regular hot coffee too. Read more Read less ▼

Nespresso Vertuo Pop: was $119 now $59 at Walmart The Nespresso Vertuo Pop is one of the best entry-level coffee machines around, with one-touch brewing so you can easily heat up in just 30 seconds. Use it with the included pods, and it does all the hard work for you, with the option of different brew sizes depending on how much you want to drink. Read more Read less ▼

Breville Barista Pro: was $849.95 now $564.95 at Amazon The gorgeous-looking Barista Pro sits in between the Express and the Touch, with an LCD display to show your brew settings and provide guidance to help you make consistently delicious coffee. A great all-rounder, and with $285 off for Black Friday, it's spectacular value. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday deals: phones & tablets

Google Pixel 11 series: $505 off, plus a half-price unlimited plan at Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile's latest deal on the Pixel 11 series is the perfect pairing with Google's new flagships. Right now, you don't even need to trade-in to get an excellent $500 discount on these new devices. On top of that, you can also get a full year of unlimited data for just $180 - that's half the usual price. Put together, this is a great deal, although it's exclusive to new Mint customers. Read more Read less ▼

Save $50 Apple iPad 11-inch (A16, 2025): was $449 now $399 at Amazon Apple's base iPad is $50 off at Amazon, bringing the price to $399.99. There's not a lot that's new about it compared to previous generations, but you do get the A16 chip for faster performance, and double the standard storage (128GB instead of 64GB). Other features include a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display and solid 12MP front- and rear-facing cameras, making this iPad the best for casual streamers and scrollers. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: $350 off upfront, or up to $720 off with a trade-in at Samsung

The outstanding Galaxy S26 Ultra currently has a fantastic promotion at the official Samsung store - with either the option for a trade rebate or upfront discount. Available across all storage variants and colors, this deal can get you a device for as little as $1,049 upfront. Trade-in rebates of up to $720 are also available, but we've seen slightly better offerings in the past for trades. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday deals: Audio

Record-low price Sony WH-1000XM6: was $459.99 now $348 at Amazon The sensational Sony WH-1000XM6 are back down to a record-low price ahead of Black Friday, and I couldn't recommend them highly enough. With beautiful all-round sound, outstanding ANC, and a foldable design, they're the best all-rounders on the market, in my opinion. Read more Read less ▼

Save 27% JBL Go 5: was $54.95 now $39.95 at Amazon JBL's latest small Bluetooth speaker was released earlier this year and immediately became our new favorite cheap option. It comes in 10 fun colors, most of which are available at this super-low price of $39.95. It's tough, waterproof and earned five stars in our full JBL Go 5 review for simply being as good as Bluetooth speakers get when they're this small. Read more Read less ▼

Save 28% Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $179 at Amazon We saw Apple's AirPods Pro 3 drop to $10 lower than this during June's Prime Day, but $179.99 is still an awesome deal on Apple's newest premium buds feature. There's a lot to love here: Active Noise Cancellation, superb audio, a comfortable design, and new features such as live translation and heart-rate tracking. These do-it-all buds really are 100% flagship audio, and the noise-canceling quality is outstanding. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday deals: smartwatches & fitness

Google Pixel Watch 5: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Amazon The Google Pixel Watch 5 drops to its lowest price yet following this $100 discount at Amazon. It's only the second time the smartwatch has been discounted since launch, and it's unlikely to get any cheaper over Black Friday. It's a competent wearable, too, with an accurate GPS, all the essential health and fitness tracking features you need, and an attractive design. If you're upgrading from a Pixel Watch 3 or 4, you won't notice a huge leap, but for everyone else, it's easily the best Android smartwatch right now. Read more Read less ▼

Save $600 Velotric Summit 1 Ebike: was $1,999 now $1,399 at Velotric Ebike Our favorite deal in the Velotric Black Friday sale is this massive $600 discount on the Summit 1. This one is a fantastic choice for your first e-bike if you don't need a folding mechanism or any other specialist features. It's not the latest model in the range anymore, but it's exceptional value with this discount, considering you get a 750W 90Nm motor and 75-mile range. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Watch SE 3: included with a new cellular line at T-Mobile

The latest Apple Watch SE is a fantastic smartwatch that gives you all that Apple Watch goodness you need without anything you don't. Even though it's technically the entry-level model, it's still a great buy — especially when you consider that you can get this device included with a new smartwatch line at T-Mobile this week. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday deals: other

Apple TV: was $14.99 now $6.99 at Apple

Apple has brought back its bargain Black Friday streaming deal, offering new and eligible subscribers more than 50% off the usual monthly price for a whole six months. You'll have to sign up before November 30 to lock in this discount, but doing so would mean you'll be able to stream the highly-anticipated sci-fi series Neuromancer when it releases in January 2027. Read more Read less ▼

Disney+ and Hulu bundle: was $24.98 now $11.99 at Disney

Okay, this isn't a dedicated Black Friday streaming deal, but it's one of the most popular bundles to buy instead of subscribing to each service individually, which would normally cost $12.49 a month each. With up to a 52% saving, you can get the best of Hulu and Disney+ in one neat subscription for less. We're expecting other Black Friday deals from Hulu especially to appear, so I'll highlight those when they arrive. Read more Read less ▼

Paramount+ 'Premium': was $13.99 now $2.99 at Paramount

Get a two-month Paramount+ subscription for less than $1.50 a month for a limited-time with this record-low Black Friday streaming deal. You can choose any plan, but when you can get premium features like ad-free viewing and 4K streams, it's an easy choice. This discount will be available until November 30. Read more Read less ▼

Blink Video Doorbell 2K+: was $69.99 now $30.99 at Amazon Another top deal from Amazon's early Black Friday sale is the all-new Blink Video Doorbell for $30 This super-cheap smart doorbell alerts you when it detects motion and features infrared night vision, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and an expanded field of view. Read more Read less ▼

Super low price Proton VPN Plus: Save 30% on 2-year plans

Was: $3.49 per month

Now: $2.49 per month You don't have to pick up Proton Unlimited to taste the Black Friday deals. If all you need is a VPN, and super solid one at that, then Proton VPN Plus is currently down to its lowest price all year. In fact, it's even lower than last year's Black Friday price, so we highly recommend it. Proton VPN Plus is the companies paid VPN plan which brings access to a worldwide server network and some of the most solid VPN privacy you'll find anywhere. Read more Read less ▼