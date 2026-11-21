Amazon's decision to quietly discontinue its FireOS line of tablets bore fruit when it later announced the arrival of a series of AndroidOS-based tablets, the Alexa Tablets 8, 11 and 12 Pro. Having spent the last few weeks with the largest of the three, I've been incredibly pleasantly surprised; even more so when I logged on this morning to find that the very model I tested is on offer already, bringing the base Alexa Tablet 12 Pro with nanomatte coating down to $449.99 (was $549.99) at Amazon US and over at Amazon UK it's £499.99 down to £339.99.



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We're a week out from Black Friday deals proper, but that's not stopping brands like Amazon from bringing us discounts nice and early. Generally speaking, we don't see further price cuts on Amazon's own products and services over the course of sales seasons, so this is a solid option to shop now if you're on the market for a brilliant tablet.

I scored the 12 Pro model a respectable 4-stars in my review, and having quickly tried the other few at an event recently, I'm really impressed as a whole by Amazon's new range of slates, and in their first-ever holiday season, such major discounts bode well for these affordable Android tablets.

My top pick across the board is the fully specced, nanomatte-coated 12 Pro; at its price, it's one of the best-value Android tablets available today.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for more Alexa Tablet Prime Day deals in your region

Today's best Alexa Tablet deals in the US

Amazon Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro: was $499.99 now $399.99 at Amazon RECORD LOW: I tested this unit and fell in love with its gorgeous 2.8K display and its nanomatte coating, which I'd absolutely recommend is worth the $50 increase in price. The base model I've linked here comes with 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage and of course AndroidOS in tow. Read more Read less ▼

Save 43% Amazon Amazon Alexa Tablet 8: was $229.99 now $129.99 at Amazon RECORD LOW: In its premiere Black Friday deal, the base model Alexa Tablet 8 with 4GB Ram, 64GB storage, a glossy 8.7-inch screen and AndroidOS underpinning it all sees an impressive 43% discount. You can opt for an ad-free lockscreen experience and more storage for a little more, too. Read more Read less ▼

Save 39% Amazon Amazon Alexa Tablet 11: was $329.99 now $199.99 at Amazon RECORD LOW: The 11-inch model is also at a significant discount with 39% off the base model with 8GB RAM, 64GB storage and a lovely 2.5K display. Like the larger 12 Pro, this one can be used and bundled with Amazon's keyboard for productivity users. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best Alexa Tablet deals in the UK

Amazon Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro: was £499.99 now £339.99 at Amazon RECORD LOW: Having spent two weeks with this model, I fell in love with its gorgeous 2.8K display and its nanomatte coating, which I'd absolutely recommend is worth the tiny £10 increase in price in this Black Friday deal. The base model I've linked here comes with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage. Read more Read less ▼

Save 45% Amazon Amazon Alexa Tablet 8: was £219.99 now £119.99 at Amazon RECORD LOW: In its first ever Black Friday, the base model Alexa Tablet 8 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Its glossy 8.7-inch screen is responsive and bright, and AndroidOS brings it all together. With 45% off it's a solid deal, and you can opt for an ad-free experience and greater storage for a little more, too. Read more Read less ▼

Save 41% Amazon Amazon Alexa Tablet 11: was £289.99 now £169.99 at Amazon RECORD LOW: In the middle of the family, the 11-inch model sees a hefty 41% off the base model with 8GB RAM, 64GB storage and a lovely 2.5K display. Like the larger 12 Pro, this one can be used and bundled with Amazon's keyboard for productivity users. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US (DELETE IF UK ONLY ROUNDUP)

More Black Friday deals in the UK