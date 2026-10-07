Back in June, Apple raised the price of its iPads due to "significantly higher memory costs," but Amazon Prime Day has at least made these excellent tablets a little more affordable in the short term.
• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale
In the US, for instance, the iPad mini 8.3-inch (2024) is now $499 (was $599), which is equal to its starting price pre-RAM crisis. Frustratingly, the same tablet has been available for as little as $399 in previous Prime Day sales, but with the RAM crisis expected to last at least another three years, the chances of ever seeing such low iPad prices again are extremely slim.
Meanwhile, in the UK, the iPad Air 11-inch (2026) is currently on sale for £669 (was £749). That's not quite as low as its pre-rise £599 price, but it's not far off. Beggars can't be choosers, as the saying goes.
Here's a roundup of all the other iPad deals currently available at Amazon in both the US and UK:
Today's best iPad deals in the US
- iPad 11-inch (2025): was
$449now $399
- iPad mini 8.3-inch (2024): was
$599now $499
- iPad Air 11-inch (2026): was
$749now $649
- iPad Air 13-inch (2026): was
$949now $849
- iPad Pro 11-inch (2024): now
$2,099now $1,899
- iPad Pro 13-inch (2024): was
$1,499now $1,299
- iPad Pro 11-inch (2025): now
$1,199now $1,099.99
- iPad Pro 13-inch (2025): was
$1,499now $1,399.99
Today's best iPad deals in the UK
- iPad 11-inch (2025): was
£429now £409.97
- iPad Air 11-inch (2026): was
£749now £669
- iPad Air 13-inch (2026): was
£949now £869
- iPad Pro 11-inch (2025): was
£1,199now £1,159
How to choose which model to buy
As for which iPad you should choose, well, that depends on your specific usage habits. We’ve got a dedicated guide to the best iPads elsewhere on TechRadar, but I'll give you a quick rundown of each model's key features here.
The iPad 11-inch (2025) is the model to choose if you want a tablet for streaming movies, scrolling social media, and FaceTiming family and friends. It's not a workhorse by any means, but with an 11-inch LED display and a capable A16 chipset, Apple's most basic iPad is still the best tablet you can get for around the $400 / £400 mark.
The smaller iPad mini 8.3-inch (2024) bumps up the power with a more powerful chipset and Apple Intelligence compatibility, but honestly, you probably won't notice these features unless you're planning on using your iPad as a productivity tool, in which case I'd recommend jumping straight to the iPad Air instead.
Why? Well, firstly, the iPad Air 13-inch (2026) is available in two more work-friendly sizes than the iPad mini. It's also got a MacBook-level M4 chipset and 12GB of RAM, so it can power through productivity-focused applications and multitask with ease.
If you plan to draw up documents, create presentations, and edit photos, the iPad Air is the model to go for — it hits the sweet spot between value and performance.
Lastly, there's the iPad Pro 11-inch (2025), which you should only be considering if you’re a digital artist or full-time video editor.
This ridiculously high-spec device has the best display of any tablet on the market (a 120Hz OLED), as well as the most powerful chipset in the Apple M5, making it perfect for 3D modeling and advanced video rendering.
If you’re not planning on doing either of those things, though, then the iPad Pro is the definition of overkill — especially at Apple's post-increase prices.
More Prime Day deals in the US
- Amazon Devices: Fire Sticks & Echo from $18
- Amazon Haul: viral gadgets, tech & appliances from $1.36
- Apple: MacBooks, AirPods & AirTags from $28
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs from $69.99
- Headphones: 50% off Beats, Bose & Samsung
- Laptops: Apple, HP & Dell from $199
- Mattresses: Sealy, Serta & more from $89
- Smartwatches: up to 36% off Garmin & Apple
- Vacuums: Dyson, Shark & Bissell from $49
More Prime Day deals in the UK
- Amazon Prime: get a 30-day free trial
- Amazon Devices: up to 67% off Fire, Ring & Blink
- Amazon Haul: extra 15% off for Prime members
- Appliances: up to 40% off Ninja & De'Longhi
- Beauty: up to 60% off Philips & Oral-B
- Essentials: cleaning & groceries from £2
- Fashion: up to 50% off
- Gaming: record-low Nintendo Switch 2
- Headphones: up to 50% off Anker & Sony
- Laptops: up to £800 off Microsoft & Asus
- Tablets: up to 50% off Fire tablets
- TVs: from £129.99
- Vacuums: up to 50% off Shark & Dyson
- Wearables: Samsung & Oura from £31
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Axel is TechRadar's Phones Editor, reporting on everything from the latest Apple developments to newest AI breakthroughs as part of the site's Mobile Computing vertical. Having previously written for publications including Esquire and FourFourTwo, Axel is well-versed in the applications of technology beyond the desktop, and his coverage extends from general reporting and analysis to in-depth interviews and opinion.
Axel studied for a degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick before joining TechRadar in 2020, where he earned an NCTJ qualification as part of the company’s inaugural digital training scheme.
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