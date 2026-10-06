The Google Pixel 11 series only launched back in August, but you can already get these phones at a discount thanks to Amazon Prime Day.

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Every single Pixel 11 model — along with the Google Pixel 10a, which you can currently get from Amazon for $524 / £399 (was $599 / £499) — is on sale now. So between that mid-range option and the higher-end Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold, there should be something for just about everyone.

But with so many options, which should you choose? We’ve got you covered there — scroll down for a look at their key differences. But first, here are Amazon’s current Pixel 11 series deals:

Today's best Pixel deals in the US

Today's best Pixel deals in the UK

How to choose which model to buy

The Google Pixel 10a (Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

So, which Pixel is right for you? Well, that depends both on your budget and what features you need.

The Google Pixel 10a is the cheapest of these discounted models, but despite not having ‘11’ in the name, it still launched this year — though its Tensor G4 chipset is two generations old, so it’s not exactly a powerhouse.

Still, it runs the same slick Android operating system as other Pixels and comes with the promise of seven major Android version updates. In our Google Pixel 10a review, we also praised its 6.3-inch screen, dual-lens camera (with a 48MP wide sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide), and long-lasting 5,100mAh battery.

So, if you don’t need a big screen or top-end power, this is a strong choice. It’s perfect if you mostly just use your phone for social media, web browsing, and communication.

The Google Pixel 11 Pro (Image credit: Future/Jason Cipriani)

If you’re fine with a small screen but do want more power — or more capable specs elsewhere — then the Google Pixel 11 might be the phone for you.

This device also has a 6.3-inch display, but it has a new Tensor G6 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and a triple-lens camera, with a 48MP wide one, a 13MP ultra-wide, and a 10.8MP telephoto offering 5x optical zoom.

The Pixel 11 largely has the same strengths and weaknesses as the Pixel 10a while also being better in almost every way — but of course, it also costs more. It’s a better choice if you take a lot of photos, want a telephoto camera, or like to play mobile games.

Next up, there’s the Google Pixel 11 Pro, which again has a 6.3-inch screen, but it can reach a brighter 3,600 nits, and the top (1TB) model of this also comes with more RAM than the Pixel 11, at 16GB. The triple-lens camera is higher spec too, with two 48MP sensors and a 50MP one, all of which combine to make this Google’s best — and priciest — compact phone.

So, buy the 11 Pro if you want a true flagship phone with a smaller display that's capable of running high-end games and the most advanced AI, and can take fantastic photos. It's a strong all-rounder.

The Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold (Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future)

If you want a bigger screen than the 11 Pro offers, then you should take a look at the Google Pixel 11 Pro XL — this is largely the same phone as the Pixel 11 Pro but with a bigger 6.8-inch screen and a higher-capacity 5,115mAh battery (up from 4,850mAh in the Pixel 11 Pro).

It has all the same advantages of the Pixel 11 Pro, but it trades a compact design for a screen that’s ideal for watching videos and playing games, and a battery that lasts all day and beyond.

Finally, there’s the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold, which is the priciest model, but then you are getting two screens — an 8.0-inch foldable one and a 6.5-inch cover screen. So this is the model to buy if you think you might want a phone and tablet all in one.

That said, its camera specs are slightly worse than on the Pro models, so consider whether you really need a phone with two screens — and if you do, then whether buying a separate tablet might not be a better idea.

More Prime Day deals in the US

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