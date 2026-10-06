Every single Google Pixel 11 phone is on sale right now — here's how to choose between them, and which model I recommend
Which Pixel is right for you?
The Google Pixel 11 series only launched back in August, but you can already get these phones at a discount thanks to Amazon Prime Day.
• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale
Every single Pixel 11 model — along with the Google Pixel 10a, which you can currently get from Amazon for $524 / £399 (was $599 / £499) — is on sale now. So between that mid-range option and the higher-end Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold, there should be something for just about everyone.
But with so many options, which should you choose? We’ve got you covered there — scroll down for a look at their key differences. But first, here are Amazon’s current Pixel 11 series deals:
Today's best Pixel deals in the US
- Google Pixel 10a: was
$599now $524
- Google Pixel 11: was
$899now $749
- Google Pixel 11 Pro: was
$1,219now $969
- Google Pixel 11 Pro XL: was
$1,299now $999
Today's best Pixel deals in the UK
- Google Pixel 10a: was
£499now £399
- Google Pixel 11: was
£879now £749
- Google Pixel 11 Pro: was
£1,079now £999
- Google Pixel 11 Pro XL: was
£1,279now £1,099
- Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: was
£1,799now £1,449
How to choose which model to buy
So, which Pixel is right for you? Well, that depends both on your budget and what features you need.
The Google Pixel 10a is the cheapest of these discounted models, but despite not having ‘11’ in the name, it still launched this year — though its Tensor G4 chipset is two generations old, so it’s not exactly a powerhouse.
Still, it runs the same slick Android operating system as other Pixels and comes with the promise of seven major Android version updates. In our Google Pixel 10a review, we also praised its 6.3-inch screen, dual-lens camera (with a 48MP wide sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide), and long-lasting 5,100mAh battery.
So, if you don’t need a big screen or top-end power, this is a strong choice. It’s perfect if you mostly just use your phone for social media, web browsing, and communication.
If you’re fine with a small screen but do want more power — or more capable specs elsewhere — then the Google Pixel 11 might be the phone for you.
This device also has a 6.3-inch display, but it has a new Tensor G6 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and a triple-lens camera, with a 48MP wide one, a 13MP ultra-wide, and a 10.8MP telephoto offering 5x optical zoom.
The Pixel 11 largely has the same strengths and weaknesses as the Pixel 10a while also being better in almost every way — but of course, it also costs more. It’s a better choice if you take a lot of photos, want a telephoto camera, or like to play mobile games.
Next up, there’s the Google Pixel 11 Pro, which again has a 6.3-inch screen, but it can reach a brighter 3,600 nits, and the top (1TB) model of this also comes with more RAM than the Pixel 11, at 16GB. The triple-lens camera is higher spec too, with two 48MP sensors and a 50MP one, all of which combine to make this Google’s best — and priciest — compact phone.
So, buy the 11 Pro if you want a true flagship phone with a smaller display that's capable of running high-end games and the most advanced AI, and can take fantastic photos. It's a strong all-rounder.
If you want a bigger screen than the 11 Pro offers, then you should take a look at the Google Pixel 11 Pro XL — this is largely the same phone as the Pixel 11 Pro but with a bigger 6.8-inch screen and a higher-capacity 5,115mAh battery (up from 4,850mAh in the Pixel 11 Pro).
It has all the same advantages of the Pixel 11 Pro, but it trades a compact design for a screen that’s ideal for watching videos and playing games, and a battery that lasts all day and beyond.
Finally, there’s the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold, which is the priciest model, but then you are getting two screens — an 8.0-inch foldable one and a 6.5-inch cover screen. So this is the model to buy if you think you might want a phone and tablet all in one.
That said, its camera specs are slightly worse than on the Pro models, so consider whether you really need a phone with two screens — and if you do, then whether buying a separate tablet might not be a better idea.
More Prime Day deals in the US
- Amazon Devices: Fire Sticks & Echo from $18
- Amazon Haul: viral gadgets, tech & appliances from $1.36
- Apple: MacBooks, AirPods & AirTags from $28
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs from $69.99
- Headphones: 50% off Beats, Bose & Samsung
- Laptops: Apple, HP & Dell from $199
- Mattresses: Sealy, Serta & more from $89
- Smartwatches: up to 36% off Garmin & Apple
- Vacuums: Dyson, Shark & Bissell from $49
More Prime Day deals in the UK
- Amazon Prime: get a 30-day free trial
- Amazon Devices: up to 67% off Fire, Ring & Blink
- Amazon Haul: extra 15% off for Prime members
- Appliances: up to 40% off Ninja & De'Longhi
- Beauty: up to 60% off Philips & Oral-B
- Essentials: cleaning & groceries from £2
- Fashion: up to 50% off
- Gaming: record-low Nintendo Switch 2
- Headphones: up to 50% off Anker & Sony
- Laptops: up to £800 off Microsoft & Asus
- Tablets: up to 50% off Fire tablets
- TVs: from £129.99
- Vacuums: up to 50% off Shark & Dyson
- Wearables: Samsung & Oura from £31
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James is a freelance phones, tablets and wearables writer and sub-editor at TechRadar. He has a love for everything ‘smart’, from watches to lights, and can often be found arguing with AI assistants or drowning in the latest apps. James also contributes to 3G.co.uk, 4G.co.uk and 5G.co.uk and has written for T3, Digital Camera World, Clarity Media and others, with work on the web, in print and on TV.
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