The Google Pixel 11 series has been a great deal at Mint Mobile since it launched a few months ago, but the well-known prepaid carrier has just taken it up a notch.

Right now, you can get any device in the Pixel 11 series with an impressive $500 upfront price cut on a new line at Mint. That's up $50 from the previous deal, and like previously, you'll also get a full year of unlimited data for just $180. That's half the usual price, or just $15/mo on average.

Another addition with this particular listing is the option to trade in an old device for a rebate of up to $400 off. That's not the biggest trade-in saving I've ever seen, but it's pretty impressive considering the upfront discount and cheap plan being thrown in with the Pixel 11 this week. Combined, you can get a really great deal here.

While we're just about to hit Black Friday madness, I'm cautiously optimistic that this deal won't be beaten at the carrier for the Pixel 11. The devices are pretty new, and Mint also tends to focus on plan-only deals over November, from my experience. You could wait it out to see if anything else drops, but I'd feel confident picking this one up early if you don't want to hang around.

Mint Mobile's latest Google Pixel 11 deal

Google Pixel 11 series: $500 off, plus a half-price unlimited plan at Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile's latest deal on the Pixel 11 series is the perfect pairing with Google's new flagships. Right now, you don't even need to trade-in to get an excellent $500 discount on these new devices. On top of that, you can also get a full year of unlimited data for just $180 - that's half the usual price. Put together, this is a great deal, and you can trade-in for a further discount of up to $400 if you're looking to go down that route.

If you'd like to read more about the Pixel 11 series, I'd recommend checking out our Google Pixel 11 Pro review and Google Pixel 11 Pro XL review pages. This week's deal at Mint Mobile is available across the entire range, so it's a good opportunity to get one of the Pro-level devices for a little cheaper - or a really, really cheap flagship in the form of the standard Google Pixel 11.