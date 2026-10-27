The GMKtec M6 Ultra is the mini PC we recommend for most people who want a compact desktop for everyday work and general office tasks. For me, it's the daily driver of the mini PC world.

What we particularly like about this mini computer, which scored 4.5 stars in our review, is the value you get here. The M6 Ultra is currently on sale for $500 (was $700) at Amazon, coming equipped with 16GB DDR5 and 1TB SSD. Both can be upgraded, too.

• Best for: home and office users who want an affordable, upgradeable mini PC for productivity, media, and casual gaming.

• Why we like it: We rated the GMKtec M6 Ultra as the best mini overall - it does everything most users want, with plenty of scope for expansion if you're running more demanding workloads. Alongside the Ryzen 5 7640HS chip, it also has two USB4 ports for fast accessories or hooking up an external GPU. Rounding out the connectivity are dual 2.5G Ethernet ports, and Wi-Fi 6E.

Save $200 GMKtec M6 Ultra: was $699.99 now $499.99 at Amazon A compact mini PC with a six-core, 12-thread AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS, Radeon 760M integrated graphics, dual-channel DDR5 memory (up to 128GB), and two M.2 NVMe slots. It has two USB4 ports, HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, dual 2.5G Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2, and it can be VESA mounted behind a monitor.

Why we recommend it

In our GMKtec NucBox M6 Ultra review, Alastair Jennings tested the 32GB and 1TB configuration and gave it four stars, with full marks for value. He found it handled everything he threw at it, praised how easy it is to upgrade the RAM and storage, and said it stays quiet during everyday use. He noted that fans get louder under load and that gaming is limited to lower settings without a dedicated graphics card, though its USB4 ports leave the door open to adding an external GPU.

For more picks, including the M6 Ultra, see our guide to the best mini PCs.

Price Context & Historical Value

Since the start of the component cost crisis, this is the general sale price we see on the GMKtec M6 Ultra. But I will note that the Amazon offer is better than anything else I'm seeing on the same machine. On the GMKtec website, $500 buys you the M6 Ultra with 16GB memory and 512GB SSD. So, I'd pick it up from Amazon while the deal lasts.

You could hold out for Black Friday, where it may get a slightly deeper discount (but no guarantees given the state of tech prices right now, and I'd expect it to go no lower than about $20 more if it does). All told, a good price and time to buy for a great machine.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the GMKtec M6 Ultra if... you want a compact, quiet PC for office work, media streaming, and casual gaming. The memory and storage expansion with eGPU support gives it extra versatility for different workloads.

❌ Skip the GMKtec M6 Ultra if... you want to play modern games at high settings without buying an external GPU.