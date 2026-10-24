At this time of year, I'd usually say to hold off on any big purchases until the Black Friday sales get underway. But when the best TV you can buy gets a huge 50% discount and drops to its lowest-ever price, it's hard not to give it a shoutout. So, that's why I'm here to let you know that the LG C6 55-inch OLED TV is at Amazon for $999.99 (was $1,999.99).

LG has been one of the top OLED TV manufacturers over the last few years — and it's maintained that reputation with the latest C6. It's simply the strongest all-around display for most people: whether you want to stream your favorite shows, watch 4K movies, enjoy fast-paced sports, or play the latest blockbuster games.

Scoring the 55-inch model for under $1,000, then, is a real bargain. This is the sort of price I would've expected to see towards the end of next month when the Black Friday sales have started. A chance to nab such a big saving already means it could be a good time to buy if you want to get ahead of the rush.

Although, of course, patience could be rewarded with a slightly lower price, I can't imagine the LG C6 going for much cheaper than this in November.

LG C6 for a record-low price at Best Buy

LG C6 OLED TV: was $1,999.99 now $999.99 at Amazon LG reclaimed the top spot on our best TV guide with the C6, as it boasts fantastic overall picture quality and excellent all-around performance, making it the number one pick for most people's needs. Contrast is top-tier, with vivid colors and rich blacks, while motion is handled expertly. No matter if you're watching films, streaming TV shows, playing games, or watching sports, it's up to the job.

Given all the praise I've heaped on it, and its position in our best TV guide, it won't surprise you that we gave the LG C6 a full five stars in our review. We concluded that it is "a worthy successor to, and upgrade over, the LG C5."

As well as fantastic picture quality, with superior brightness and excellent contrast, the LG C6 boasts a modern processor to refine images, brilliant motion smoothing that makes fast-paced sports and games great to watch, and surprisingly strong built-in sound. You'll still want to eventually upgrade to a soundbar or home theater system for the best experience.

The brand's newest mid-range OLED is also one of the best gaming TVs right now. You get four HDMI 2.1 ports and a full suite of premium gaming features, such as support for 4K resolution at 165Hz, giving you a smooth and responsive experience when playing the latest games on current-gen consoles.