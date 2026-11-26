The LG C6 is a five-star OLED that continues LG's winning streak of its C-series TVs at being the very best you can buy, but it takes things a step further with some notable upgrades over its predecessor. And this Black Friday is the best time to buy it, with the 55-inch C6 available for $999 at Best Buy (was $1,199). That's a fantastic price for an OLED TV of this caliber.

• Browse the full Best Buy Black Friday sale

• Browse the full Amazon UK Black Friday sale

If you're in the UK, you can get the 48-inch C6 for £899.10 at Amazon (was £1,199). This is a great-sized model if you're looking for a TV for a smaller space, or even a bedroom gaming TV (perfect for GTA 6).

The C6 sits at the top of our best TVs guide (and at the top most of our TV buying guides for that matter), thanks to its balance of performance and features for its price. Unsurprisingly, it's one of the highlight Black Friday TV deals today, making it even better value.

Today's best LG C6 OLED TV deals

US deal Save 17% LG 55-inch C6 4K OLED TV (2026): was £1,199 now £999 at Best Buy The LG C6 is a phenomenal TV that takes everything that made last year's LG C5 great, and improves on its color accuracy, performance and brightness. It's a fantastic gaming TV too, with all the features you could need. The 55-inch is available for $999 at Best Buy and while it has been $50 cheaper before, this is still a brilliant price for an equally brilliant TV.

UK deal Save 18% LG 48-inch C6 4K OLED TV (2026): was £1,099 now £899.10 at Amazon Our 2026 TV of the Year, the LG C6 ticks all the boxes. It delivers excellent picture quality, it's superb for gaming, and it's responsive and easy-to-use. It's already great value for money at full price, and the 48-inch model is down to £899.10 at Amazon, a record-low price for this awesome TV.

Simply the best

(Image credit: Disney / Future)

The LG C6 was my personal pick for the best TV this year, and it won TV of the Year in this year's TechRadar Choice Awards. It's not a flashy, flagship OLED or a new RGB mini-LED powerhouse, but what the LG C6 does, it does incredibly well.

As I said in my LG C6 review, the C6 is a notable upgrade over its predecessor, the LG C5. When I compared the two side-by-side, the C6 showed better color accuracy, even revealing that the C5 we had in our testing room had a green tint when watching scenes in The Batman, whereas the C6 didn't have this issue.

With a new Alpha a11 Gen 3 AI Processor, the same used in the flagship LG G6 OLED, the C6 feels faster when navigating the webOS smart TV interface (which is one of the best on the market in my opinion). It also gets a nice brightness boost, hitting 1,427 nits peak HDR brightness to the C5's 1,180 nits.

This means pictures on screen have more impact, with punchier HDR highlights that look great in movies like Elemental. The gorgeous colors of this movie, like Ember's flame or Wade's water, looked vibrant and dazzling on the C6. Elsewhere, high-contrast movies like The Batman and Dark City showed how powerful the C6's contrast was.

The C6 is also the best gaming TV on the market in our opinion, with four HDMI 2.1 ports all supporting 4K 165Hz, AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming. A 9.2ms input lag time means performance is razor-sharp, and combined with the superb picture quality it means gaming is a blast on the C6. If you need a TV upgrade for GTA 6, this is a terrific option.

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK