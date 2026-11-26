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Did you see that there's a Peacock Black Friday streaming deal? (Image credit: Binge) Peacock's Black Friday deals are definitely worth your attention. Each plan is discounted, starting from $2.99 per month for three months if you don't mind ads, which could be enough time to binge something you've been waiting to catch up on. Peacock 'Select': was $8.99 now $2.99 at Peacock

Are you considering that BritBox streaming deal? (Image credit: BritBox) If so, I'd recommend checking out A Spy Among Friends if you haven't already heard about it. It's a top tier British spy thriller that sees Damian Lewis play a MI6 officer and Guy Pearce star as a KGB double agent. BritBox (Prime Video add-on): was $10.99 now $2.75 at Amazon

Will there be any Black Friday Netflix deals? (Image credit: Shutterstock) I wouldn't count on it. Netflix never offers discounts and I wouldn't expect that to change this Black Friday. However, if that's the streaming service you really want, you can look at mobile and broadband plans that offer it as a discounted billing perk to find a way to lock in some savings.

Just when I thought there wouldn't be a HBO Max deal... (Image credit: Amazon) HBO Max can't help but be drawn back into the Black Friday streaming deal frenzy, and that's no bad thing for anyone that loves the network's shows (me!). You can get 50% off all its plans until November 30. HBO Max (Prime Video add-on): was $10.99 now $5.49 at HBO

Stream William Gibson's upcoming Neuromancer adaptation for less Neuromancer — Official Teaser | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On An Apple TV deal is reason enough to subscribe to the service, given how rarely they come up. Add the fact that bagging its 50% off six months discount means you'll be ready to stream the new Neuromancer series when it launches in January, and it's a no-brainer if you ask me. Apple TV: was $14.99 now $6.99 at Apple

This Paramount+ deal is worth grabbing to finish the NFL season (Image credit: Paramount) Thanksgiving is coming up, so you know what that means: NFL and turkey!! You can get game ready for the tripleheader tonight (November 26) with a cheap Paramount+ subscription that will let you stream CBS live. Paramount+ 'Premium': was $13.99 now $2.99 at Paramount

Prime Video's mega streaming add-on sale is back (Image credit: Amazon) If you're already signed up to Prime Video, you're in for a Black Friday streaming deal treat! From now until November 30, you can choose from a selection of discounted subscription add-ons. I've highlighted a few of the most popular above, but there are plenty more at Amazon to choose from. Prime Video: Up to 75% off subscription add-ons

Get up to 90% off 40+ streaming subscriptions at Roku (Image credit: Roku) With offers starting as low as $0.99, Roku's Black Friday streaming sale is a great place to start your streaming deal search if you're after a cheap subscription. All the best offers can be found here, so it's a good thing if you own a Roku device! Roku: 40+ subscriptions from 99 cents

The king of Black Friday deals is back! (Image credit: Disney) It might be one of the last streaming deals to launch this week, but it's arguably one of the most popular: Disney+ and Hulu plans are up to 61% off again, just like they were in last year's sales. Perfect timing for the holidays. Disney+ and Hulu bundle: was $12.99 now $4.99 at Disney

Which Black Friday streaming deals are worth getting? (Image credit: Apple TV) Apple, Amazon, Disney, HBO, Paramount, Peacock, and Roku have all released some of the best discounts I've seen. What's even better is you can get the same low prices for Apple TV, HBO Max, and Paramount+ as Prime Video or Roku add-ons to keep all your subscriptions in one place.