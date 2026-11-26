GTA 6 dev says Rockstar’s new dynamic soundscape was used for Vice City and even convenience store fridges, which ‘have their unique sounds’ — ‘In a run-down store, the refrigerators and freezers are loud and sound like they are badly maintained’
- Grand Theft Auto 6 Vice President of Audio Alastair MacGregor says the game's soundscape system "is informed by the incredibly detailed art throughout the world"
- Broken refrigerators will emit louder sounds, and bottles can be heard shaking
- Sound also "bounces between the buildings" in Vice City, as Rockstar "spent years iterating on reverb technology"
Grand Theft Auto 6's all-new dynamic soundscape is so immersive that it can realistically emulate sound echoing between buildings, and even the bottles in a broken refrigerator.
In a series of Rockstar developer notes sent to TechRadar Gaming, Vice President of Audio Alastair MacGregor revealed that the studio built a new soundscape system for GTA 6 "to capture dialogue dynamic range and model how it propagates through space."
Speaking more on the intricacies of the tech, MacGregor said, "Much of the dynamic soundscape is informed by the incredibly detailed art throughout the world," and one small example is convenience store refrigerators, which all have their own "unique sounds.
"In a run-down store, the refrigerators and freezers are loud and sound like they are badly maintained," he explained. "Their compressor units can be heard mechanically whirring away from years of neglect. As a result, the bottles behind the doors can be heard shaking, and the units click on and off more frequently. In an upmarket store, the refrigerators are quieter, adding a subtle hum to the environment."
As for ambient sound, players can hear all sorts of environmental effects as they explore Leonida, and each area of the map is tailored for its aesthetic and populace.
"On the ambient side," MacGregor said, "we love the contrast between the manicured luxury islands, with the sizzle of crickets and lawn sprinklers backed by birdsong, yacht halyards clanging in the distance, and yard work going on, versus urban areas with the sounds of people living on top of each other — snatches of every genre of music, distant voices, cars peeling out, construction, the omnipresent hum of elderly air conditioners struggling with the humidity."
The technology is so realistic it can even simulate dialogue, which can be carried on the wind depending on the speed, and can reverberate between buildings.
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"If you’re wandering the streets of Gellhorn, it’s acoustically a very different vibe than the high-rise centre of Vice City, where the sound bounces between the buildings," MacGregor added. "We’ve spent years iterating on reverb technology to make sure that you can feel that — from the pops of cars backfiring to the wash of a helicopter passing by overhead to birds squawking in the trees."
GTA 6 is out now for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Looking for a copy at the best price? Here are the best places to buy GTA 6.
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Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming and Streaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, and has written about the virtual landscapes of games for years.
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