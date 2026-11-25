Amazon's Black Friday deals are officially here — the retailer has cut prices on hundreds of our favorite devices, and many of these deals are as low as we'd expect to see any, even when Black Friday itself arrives (November 27th).

• Check out Amazon's early Black Friday sale in full

It's no surprise that Amazon's own devices, including Fire TV Sticks and Ring Doorbells have huge savings, but they're far from alone — we've seen record-low prices on a ton of today's hottest tech, ranging from TVs to turntables, computers to coffee machines.

This includes a load of five-star gadgets as rated by us, such as the LG C6 OLED TV, JBL Go 5 Bluetooth speaker, and Technics EAH-AZ100 earbuds. Everything we've picked here was chosen by our editors, and are products they truly recommend — especially at Amazon's Black Friday deals prices!

Amazon devices Black Friday deals

Amazon Black Friday Apple deals

Save 40% Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $149 at Amazon This is the cheapest that these have ever been — a full $20 lower than they've been before. There's a lot to love here: excellent active noise cancellation, superb audio, a comfortable design, and new features such as live translation and heart-rate tracking. These do-it-all buds really are 100% flagship audio, but now for a mid-range price. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Black Friday audio and headphones deals

Save 27% JBL Go 5: was $54.95 now $39.95 at Amazon JBL's latest small Bluetooth speaker was released earlier this year and immediately became our new favorite cheap option. It comes in 10 fun colors, most of which are available at this super-low price of $39.95. It's tough, waterproof and earned five stars in our full JBL Go 5 review for simply being as good as Bluetooth speakers get when they're this small. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Black Friday TV deals

Amazon Black Friday laptop deals

Samsung Galaxy Book6: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Amazon Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core 5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB Samsung's Galaxy Book series of laptops are stylish thin and light devices that offer some brilliant extra features if you pair them with a Samsung smartphone. This deal on the Galaxy Book6, the latest model, cuts $200 off the price, undercutting the MacBook Neo. The 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD are a bit limited, but at this price it's understandable, and you're still getting a great laptop for day-to-day tasks. If you want something a bit beefier, the same model with 16GB of RAM has also had a price cut, now $999.99 (was $1,349.99). Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Black Friday gaming deals

Amazon Black Friday kitchen & smart home deals