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Amazon Black Friday deals live: AirPods, Fire TV Sticks, LG OLED TV, iPad Philips Hue, PS5 DualSense, Nespresso, Dyson AirWrap and much more!
You don't want to miss the Amazon Black Friday deals — some might sell out before the day, they're that good
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1. Amazon devices
2. Apple devices
3. Audio & headphones
4. TVs
5. Laptops
6. Gaming
7. Kitchen & smart home
Amazon's Black Friday deals are officially here — the retailer has cut prices on hundreds of our favorite devices, and many of these deals are as low as we'd expect to see any, even when Black Friday itself arrives (November 27th).
• Check out Amazon's early Black Friday sale in full
It's no surprise that Amazon's own devices, including Fire TV Sticks and Ring Doorbells have huge savings, but they're far from alone — we've seen record-low prices on a ton of today's hottest tech, ranging from TVs to turntables, computers to coffee machines.
This includes a load of five-star gadgets as rated by us, such as the LG C6 OLED TV, JBL Go 5 Bluetooth speaker, and Technics EAH-AZ100 earbuds. Everything we've picked here was chosen by our editors, and are products they truly recommend — especially at Amazon's Black Friday deals prices!
The best early Amazon Black Friday sales — quick links
- Amazon Devices: Fire Sticks & Echo from $18
- Amazon Haul: viral gadgets, tech & appliances from $1.35
- Appliances: Ninja, Keurig, Dyson, and more
- Apple: MacBooks, AirPods & AirTags from $23
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs from $79.99
- Holidays: gifts under $100
- Headphones: Up to 50% off Beats, Bose, Sony & more
- Laptops: Big savings on Lenovo, HP & Dell
- LEGO: Star Wars, Botanical, and more
- Mattresses: Sealy, Serta & more from $74
- Smartwatches: up to 20% off Garmin & Apple
- Vacuums: Dyson, Shark & Bissell from $35
Amazon devices Black Friday deals
Amazon's latest 4K streaming stick is already down to its lowest-ever price — only a few months after launch. It's a tiny bit more expensive than the basic HD version you can find below, but if you have a 4K TV then this is the one to go for. It also has a fancy new remote, although you don't get a couple of extra premium features such as improved Wi-Fi and Dolby Atmos — if you want those, you'll need the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus or Fire TV Stick 4K Max.
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- Amazon Echo Dot: was
$79.99now $39.99 at Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 5: was
$99.99now $54.99 at Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 8: was $199.99 now $99.99 at Amazon
- Blink Mini 2K+: was
$39.99now $15.99 at Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was
$39.99now $15.99 at Amazon
- Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was
$179.99now $89.99 at Amazon
Amazon Black Friday Apple deals
This is the cheapest that these have ever been — a full $20 lower than they've been before. There's a lot to love here: excellent active noise cancellation, superb audio, a comfortable design, and new features such as live translation and heart-rate tracking. These do-it-all buds really are 100% flagship audio, but now for a mid-range price.
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- Apple AirTag 2nd-gen: was
$29now $18 at Amazon
- iPad 11-inch (2025): was
$449now $399 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 12 (42mm) GPS: was
$399now $299 at Amazon
- MacBook Neo 13-Inch: was
$699now $649 at Amazon
- AirPods Max 2: was
$549now $419 at Amazon
Amazon Black Friday audio and headphones deals
JBL's latest small Bluetooth speaker was released earlier this year and immediately became our new favorite cheap option. It comes in 10 fun colors, most of which are available at this super-low price of $39.95. It's tough, waterproof and earned five stars in our full JBL Go 5 review for simply being as good as Bluetooth speakers get when they're this small.
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- Sony WH-CH530 headphones: was
$69.99now $38 at Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones (2nd Gen): was
$359now $199 at Amazon
- Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones: was
$459.99now $348 at Amazon
- Technics EAH-AZ100 earbuds: was
$299now $199 at Amazon
- Sony WF-C510 earbuds: was
$69.99now $44 at Amazon
- Audio-Technica AT-LP60X turntable: was
$199now $178 at Amazon
- Sony PS-LX3BT turntable: was
$398now $238 at Amazon
Amazon Black Friday TV deals
We've never seen the awesome LG C6 available for less than this — you're saving a massive $1,300 here on the model that we named our favorite TV this year. This OLED TV delivers more accurate, brighter colors than last year's C5, with powerful contrast thanks to its new Alpha 11 AI processor. The C6 also includes impressive gaming features and LG's intuitive smart TV platform. At this price, it's a steal.
Also popular: 42-inch LG C6 for $899 (was $1,399)
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- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was
$59.99now $19.99 at Amazon
- Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD Fire TV: was
$129.99now $69.99 at Amazon
- TCL QM7L 65-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was
$1499.99now $847.99 at Amazon
- TCL QM6K 85-inch mini-LED TV: was
$1097.99now $897.99 at Amazon
- Sonos Beam Gen 2 soundbar: was
$499now $339 at Amazon
- Sony HT-S100F 2.0 soundbar: was
$119.99now $99.99 at Best Buy
Amazon Black Friday laptop deals
Display - 14 inches
Processor - Intel Core 5
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
Samsung's Galaxy Book series of laptops are stylish thin and light devices that offer some brilliant extra features if you pair them with a Samsung smartphone. This deal on the Galaxy Book6, the latest model, cuts $200 off the price, undercutting the MacBook Neo. The 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD are a bit limited, but at this price it's understandable, and you're still getting a great laptop for day-to-day tasks. If you want something a bit beefier, the same model with 16GB of RAM has also had a price cut, now $999.99 (was $1,349.99).
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- Acer Aspire 16 AI: was
$799.99now $599.99 at Amazon
- HP OmniBook 3: was
$919.75now $649 at Amazon
- Acer Aspire Go 16: was
$899.99now $699 at Amazon
- Lenovo Legion 5a: was
$1,699.99now $1,998.99 at Amazon
- Lenovo 2027 Essential: was
$699.99now $399.99 at Amazon
Amazon Black Friday gaming deals
Nintendo has confirmed that this is its big Switch 2 Black Friday deal. You'll can save $50 on this bundle that contains a Switch 2 console, a copy of Mario Kart World, and three months of Nintendo Switch Online Membership — there's no better-value way to get the console in 2026.
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- Samsung 256GB P9 Express microSD card for Nintendo Switch 2: was
$79.99now $44.99 at Amazon
- PS5 DualSense controller:
was $74.99now $54.99 on Amazon
- SIX 1TB NVMe SSD with Heatsink: was
$179.99now $148.74 at Amazon
- Xbox Wireless Controller: was
$64.99now $42.99 at Amazon
Amazon Black Friday kitchen & smart home deals
A top deal from Amazon's Black Friday sale is the all-new Blink Video Doorbell for a record-equaling $30.99. It may be cheap, but this doorbell is still smart, alerting you when it detects motion and featuring infrared night vision, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and an expanded field of view.
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- Philips Hue Essential A19 Bulbs (4-Pack): was
$69.99now $39.88 at Amazon
- Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Deluxe: was
$159.95now $98.96 at Amazon
- Ninja Air Fryer XL: was
$179.99now $98.99 at Amazon
- Shark PowerPro Reveal Plus: was
$329.99now $189.99 at Amazon
- Dyson Airwrap i.d. Straight+Wavy: was
$709.99now $499.99 at Amazon
LIVE: Latest Updates
Welcome to our live coverage of the Amazon Black Friday sale
Always the big player when it comes to Black Friday, Amazon's sale is in full swing now, even though the Black Friday itself isn't until November 27th. So, while we wait for the main event to start (and to give you something to chew over other than turkey during Thanksgiving tomorrow), I'm here to share our top picks.
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