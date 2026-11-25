Even though the Black Friday sales are only really just getting underway, there are already some truly fantastic discounts out there on MacBooks, for both US and UK shoppers.



Case in point: in the US you can currently get the Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M5) at Amazon for $1,199 (was $1,499) — that's a sizable discount for such an impressively lightweight yet powerful laptop.

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals

But there are even more surprising bargains out there right now. Perhaps the most eye-opening are the discounts on MacBooks that have only just hit the market. Despite only being released early November, you can already get the Apple MacBook Pro 14.2-inch (M6) at Amazon for $1,799 (was $1,999) — a delicious deal given its brand-new Apple silicon chipset.

If you're saving your money because you've got your eye on Apple's stunningly bright PROLED touchscreens, I've got similarly great news for you — there are already discounts on these models too. For example, you can buy the Apple MacBook Pro 16.3-inch PROLED (M5 Pro) at Amazon for $3,249 (was $3,399) — an impressive saving for a laptop that's literally only been available for a few weeks.

In the UK, here are some amazing deals too. You can pick up the Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch (M5) at Amazon for £1,149 (was £1,299). Alternatively, if you want an even cheaper, lighter Apple laptop, you can grab the Apple MacBook Neo 13-Inch (A18 Pro) at Amazon for £679.97 (was £699).

Your dream spec not mention yet? Make sure you check out the full roundup of deals on the best MacBooks listed below.

US Quick Deals

UK Quick Deals

Today's best MacBook deals in the US

Save $50 Apple MacBook Neo 13-inch (A18 Pro): was $699 now $649 at Amazon Display: 13 inches

Processor: A18 Pro

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB The MacBook Neo packs a 13-inch Liquid Retina display, an A18 Pro chip, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and up to 16 hours of battery life, all for under $650, which is fantastic value. Discounts have been better in the past, but I think these will be rarer to see over the coming months and this price likely won't be beaten over Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

Save $250 Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M5): was $1,299 now $1,049 at Amazon Display: 13.6 inches

Processor: Apple M5

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB The MacBook Air 13-inch (M5) is the newest version of Apple's powerful and popular laptop. While not a substantial upgrade over the last-generation M4 model, there is a solid performance bump, thanks to the improved and more efficient M5 chip. The biggest gain, though, is the inclusion of 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage as standard, making it ideal for creative, productivity and business tasks. And while it's still not the lowest price it's every been, it's still a solid deal on a great laptop, saving you $250 in return. Read more Read less ▼

Save $300 Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M5): was $1,499 now $1,199 at Amazon Display: 15 inches

Processor: Apple M5

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB It may essentially be just a larger version of the 13-inch MacBook Air, but if that's what you want, then that's what you get — and this is the lowest this M5 model has been since Apple increased all of its prices. Our MacBook Air review praised the display, performance, design and speaker array, even if it's only an incremental improvement over the M4 version. And this huge $300 off only sweetens the deal. Read more Read less ▼

Save $200 Apple MacBook Pro 14.2-inch (M6): was $1,999 now $1,799 at Amazon Display: 14.2 inches

Processor: Apple M6

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB Given it only hit the market early November, it's surprising we're already getting this hefty $200 discount on the MacBook Pro M6. It may not a giant leap forward compared to its M5 predecessor but it offers even more hefty performance and an epic battery life. So it's the perfect step up from the MacBook Airs above if you're wanting to crush creative tasks on the go, it's still a great choice. Read more Read less ▼

Save $250 Apple MacBook Pro 14.2-inch (M5 Pro): was $2,499 now $2,249 at Amazon Display: 14.2 inches

Processor: Apple M5 Pro

RAM: 24GB

Storage: 1TB Okay. Now we're firmly into performance laptop territory. Thanks to its 15-core CPU and 16-core GPU, this 14.2-inch MacBook Pro can handle heavy creative loads, whether you're playing around with heavily detailed photoshop files, 4K video or demanding music projects. And even though it doesn't have the OLED display on the PROLED model further down, it rocks a gorgeous screen with 1600 nits peak brightness, making it a great investment — especially given it currently has $250 off. Read more Read less ▼

Save $250 Apple MacBook Pro 16.2-inch (M5 Pro): was $2,999 now $2,749 at Amazon Display: 16.2 inches

Processor: Apple M5 Pro

RAM: 24GB

Storage: 1TB While it may not sound like it, given it utilizes the same chip but this model is a significant step up from the 14-inch version, rocking an 18-core CPU and a 20-core GPU and 24 hours of battery life. But don't overlook the extra inches on that gorgeous screen either: you get a huge 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display to make everything you're working on and everything you stream look even more enticing. Read more Read less ▼

Save $150 Apple MacBook Pro 16.3-inch PROLED (M5 Pro): was $3,399 now $3,249 at Amazon Display: 16.3 inches

Processor: Apple M5 Pro

RAM: 24GB

Storage: 1TB Another brand-new MacBook Pro with money off — but this time you're getting Apple's gorgeous PROLED touchscreen into the bargain. It's packing the same chipset and power as the M5 Pro unit above but the PROLED screen is the real attraction here. Not only is it Apple's first touch-sensitive screen but that dual-layer OLED display can max out at a peak brightness of 2000 nits. Read more Read less ▼

Save $250 Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch PROLED (M5 Max): was $5,399 now $5,149 at Best Buy Display: 16 inches

Processor: Apple M5 Max

RAM: 48GB

Storage: 2TB Even with $250 off, the MacBook Pro PROLED M5 Max is seriously pricey. But it's also the most powerful laptop Apple currently offers: its M5 Max chip has a ludicrous 18 CPU cores and 32 GPU cores, it starts with 48GB RAM and a 2TB SSD and will absolutely mince any demanding workload thrown at it, whether you're talking detailed 3D work or AI pipelines. And that PROLED screen will ensure everything you're working on looks absolutely fantastic while you're at it. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best MacBook deals in the UK

Save £50 Apple MacBook Neo 13-Inch (A18 Pro): was £799 now £749 at Amazon Display: 13 inches

Processor: Apple A18 Pro

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB Okay, this isn't technically the cheapest MacBook Neo, as Amazon also offers currently offering a lower spec for £679.97. However, it's absolutely the best value, not only giving you the nippy notebook's bright screen, flexible productivity features and Apple Intelligence but also a massive 512GB of storage. Not bad for an extra £69. Read more Read less ▼

Save £150 Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch (M5): was £1,299 now £1,149 at Amazon Display: 13 inches

Processor: Apple M5

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB This isn't the cheapest the MacBook Air M5 has been but it's absolutely the lowest price we've seen since Apple raised its prices in June. And for this low price you get that impressively speedy chipset, 16GB RAM and plenty of power for working and creating on the go. Read more Read less ▼

Save £200 Apple MacBook Air 15-Inch (M5): was £1,499 now £1,299 at Amazon Display: 15 inches

Processor: Apple M5

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB The 15-inch Air M5's extra screen size and 500-nit liquid retina display make it great for watching movies and displaying your artwork on. But that's not the only thing its extra inches bring you: Apple has also crammed two more cores into its GPU, bringing it up to a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, which is a lot of power for this reduced price. Read more Read less ▼

Save £169.03 Apple MacBook Pro 14.2-Inch (M6): was £1,999 now £1,829.97 at Amazon Display: 14.2 inches

Processor: Apple M6

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB The MacBook Pro M6 is a substantial step up from the MacBook Air M5. Not only does it include that beefier M6 — which starts from a 15-core CPU and 16-core GPU — but it also starts with more RAM and a more expansive SSD, plus a seriously capacious 22-hour battery life. And even though it only hit the market earlier this month, it's got a whacking great £169 discount here. Read more Read less ▼

Save £400 Apple MacBook Pro 16.2-Inch (M5 Pro): was £2,999 now £2,599 at Amazon Display: 16.2 inches

Processor: Apple M5 Pro

RAM: 24GB

Storage: 1TB You can currently get a massive £400 off the MacBook Pro 16.2-inch M5 Pro. That actually makes it marginally cheaper than the new 14.2-inch PROLED version, despite the fact this model has 18 CPU cores and 20 GPU cores. So it's definitely worth thinking about whether you value raw power or that gorgeous display more. Read more Read less ▼

Save £224.03 Apple MacBook Pro 14.2-Inch PROLED (M5 Pro): was £2,899 now £2,674.97 at Amazon Display: 14.2 inches

Processor: Apple M5 Pro

RAM: 24GB

Storage: 1TB This is would be a substantial discount at any time. But when you factor in that this is a brand-new release, gives you Apple's stunningly bright and vibrant 2000-nit OLED touchscreen, and packs in that powerful M5 Pro chip and 24GB RAM, this is a seriously good price for this portable powerhouse. Read more Read less ▼

Save £196.03 Apple MacBook Pro 16.3-Inch PROLED (M5 Pro): was £3,399 now £3,202.97 at Amazon Display: 16.3 inches

Processor: Apple M5 Pro

RAM: 24GB

Storage: 1TB Even more inches on that stunning PROLED touchscreen makes this deal super tempting. But the larger of Apple's two MacBook Pro PROLED M5 Pro laptop's also gives you more cores in both your CPU and GPU and an epic 24-hour battery life. So if you're a professional, creative or coder who loves to work on the go, it's a beautiful yet burly all-round package. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK