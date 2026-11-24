Black Friday Roku deals: save on Roku Streaming Sticks, Roku TVs, OLED TVs, and Hisense and TCL Roku-powered sets
We will we will Roku (with the best Black Friday deals on Roku TVs and more from small LEDs to massive QLED and OLEDs)
Black Friday Roku deals have arrived, and of the those on offer, one of of our favorites is a huge $600 saving on the 75-inch Roku Pro Series QLED now $1,099.99 at Best Buy (was $1,699.99).
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals
You don't need to buy a really big TV to get a decent Roku discount, however. You can upgrade your existing TV with the Roku Streaming Stick Plus, now $34 at Amazon (was $59.99). And if you're looking for something small with an equally small price tag, the 32-inch Select Series Roku TV is now just $99.99 at Best Buy (was $179.99).
In this guide we've rounded up the best Roku TV Black Friday deals and discounts across the whole Roku TV range from streaming sticks to LED, QLED and OLED TVs. We've also found deals on Roku TVs from the likes of TCL, Hisense and Philips to give you even more choice. As you'll see, some of these deals really will, ahem, Roku.
US Quick Deals
- Roku Streaming Stick Plus with Voice Remote:
was $59.99now $34 at Amazon
- Roku 65" Pro Series 4K QLED Mini-LED Smart RokuTV:
was $1,199.99now $799.99 at Best Buy
- Hisense 75" E6SR Series Hi-QLED 4K Smart Roku TV: was
$749.99now $529.99 at Amazon
- Roku 32-inch Select Series smart TV:
was $179.99now $99.99 at Amazon
- Philips 55-inch 7985 Series 4K QLED Ambilight Roku TV:
was $349.99now $299.99 at Amazon
Today's best Roku deals in the US
Don't need 4K? The full HD Roku Streaming Stick is even cheaper at just $19 in this Black Friday deal. This is a good option for smaller TVs, or for family or friends who aren't very tech-savvy and just need to add streaming to their set.
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As we said in our review, the Streaming Stick Plus is one of the cheapest ways to turn any TV into a Roku TV: "It’s very affordable, compact enough to take on the road, and power-efficient enough to run off a USB port on the back of a TV." It doesn't do Dolby Vision but if you want a really cheap streaming stick with a nice interface and a good remote, this one's hard to beat.
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We reckon this is probably the sweet spot of Roku's premium Pro range of mini-LEDs: it's the size of mini-LED we have at home and we'd really struggle to get something bigger without having to move the walls. We like the Pro series a lot, and this is a decent discount, knocking $400 off.
75-inch Pro Series QLED/Mini-LED: was
$1699.99 now $1099.99 at Best Buy
55-Inch: was
$549.99 now $499.99 at Amazon
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The Plus Series is Roku's range of mini-LED TVs, delivering 4K resolution, Roku's excellent OS and impressively bright panels with good contrast. These TVs sit in the middle of Roku's range between the Select and the Pro models, and they're good value at full price. This is a great discount on a really nice TV.
55-inch: was
$499.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy
65-inch : was
$649.99 now $429.99 at Best Buy
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This 40-inch TV is down to $129.99 at Amazon, supporting full HD picture. This is a good option for kids' bedrooms, home offices, kitchens and anywhere else you don't feel the need for an 85-inch TV.
32-inch Select Series: was
$179.99 now $99.99 at Amazon
50-Inch Select Series: was
$299.99 now $199.99 at Amazon
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In addition to the QLED models, Roku also offers OLED TVs in its gaming-friendly Pro series. This particular TV has a fast 120Hz refresh rate and a decent 30% discount on the usual sticker price.
65-Inch Pro Series OLED: was
$1199.99 now $799.99 at Amazon
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Roku isn't the only manufacturer offering Roku TVs, and this affordable Hisense QLED is exactly what you'd expect from the brand, which excels at making impressive TVs with impressively low prices. Save $220 on this 75-inch TV, taking it below $530.
55-inch E6SR: was
$449.99 now $277.98 at Amazon
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If you don't need a huge TV, stepping down to the 43-inch version of the same TCL R7D drops the price to just $249.99.
55-inch R7D: was
$399.99 now $339.99 at Amazon
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Our headline may say Roku TVs but we couldn't resist including this nifty little Roku TV projector from TCL. It's a 1080p home theater projector with full HD resolution, 350 ISO lumens and built-in speakers. It's a lot of fun and with $50 off it's a really good budget buy.
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We love Ambilight, which extends the colors of your TV beyond the bezels to wash your walls with light. A 55-inch Ambilight with Roku TV for a touch under under $300? Philips sells lightstrips that cost more than that, and they don't have a 4K QLED TV in them. This is a great price for an entertaining TV.
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More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
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Contributor
Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than twenty books. Her latest, a love letter to music titled Small Town Joy, is on sale now. She is the singer in spectacularly obscure Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.
- James Davidson Senior TV Writer
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