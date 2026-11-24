The best AirPods Black Friday deals: lowest-seen prices on Apple AirPods Pro 3 plus big savings on AirPods Max 2, AirPods 5 and more
That 40% off AirPods Pro 3 deal appears elusive…
Black Friday AirPods deals are rolling out — but they're also being rolled back in.
There's a clear split between the US and the UK in terms of which products have the best deals, too. US buyers, for example, can get the AirPods Max 2 for just $419 at Amazon (was $549) right now, which is only a shade off their lowest ever fee.
In the UK, AirPods Pro 3 are now down to £165 (was £219) a new lowest-seen price in the region! Their previous low in this region was £174 (and I salute you for asking, thank you) so it's a huge deal.
And I have yet more news: although AirPods Pro 3 were also slashed in price in the US, to just $149 at Amazon (from $249), a massive 40% off — or $20 cheaper than they'd ever been — Amazon's scrapped that particular deal, for now.
Elsewhere, it's still slim pickings. In the UK, AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging (which I reviewed personally and rate very highly) were initially discounted by £20 to £119 (was £139) but at the time of writing, that deal has been replaced with a £10-off deal, making them £129 (was £139). It's a small saving, but a saving on Apple's newest buds, nonetheless.
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals
Don't worry, I'm updating this missive regularly to bring you only the best deals. As we get ever closer to Black Friday on November 27, I'll bring you the best AirPods deals I see.
US Quick Deals
- Apple AirPods Max 2: was
$549now $419 at Amazon
- Apple AirPods 4: was
$129.99now $89 at Walmart
UK Quick Deals
- Apple AirPods Pro 3: was
£219now £165 at Amazon
- Apple AirPods 5 With Wireless Charging: was
£139now £129 at Amazon
Today's best AirPods deals in the US
This isn't quite the cheapest these have been — they hit $399 previously — so we understand if you want to hold for another drop. But it's a great price for the best sound you can get from AirPods. Our AirPods Max 2 reviewer Becky Scarrott has been using them daily since they arrived — and as our Audio Editor, she has a lot of nice headphones she could use…
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Now, these are not the new and excellent AirPods 5. These are the predecessor to that model, the AirPods 4, which lack noise cancellation and upgraded sound. But AirPod 5 don't have discounts yet, so if you want the cheapest AirPods option right now, this is it.
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Today's best AirPods deals in the UK
The discount here is huge! AirPods Pro 3 are awesome value at this price. They're the most popular buds in the world for a reason, and right now, the price is lower than it has ever been… hearing aid suite, heart-rate monitoring and some of the best ANC to iPhone I have ever heard. A fantastic deal.
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It's not a big discount, but AirPods 5 only came out a couple of months ago, so it's possible the price won't drop any further than this. Either way, they're really impressive buds for the price, especially if you like the more open-ear design. Here's our 4.5-star AirPods 5 review. There is a cheaper model, but it's only £10 less, so we'd get the extra included here, such as wireless charging and a case that's harder to lose.
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More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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Becky became Audio Editor at TechRadar in 2024, but joined the team in 2022 as Senior Staff Writer, focusing on all things hi-fi. Before this, she spent three years at What Hi-Fi? testing and reviewing everything from wallet-friendly wireless earbuds to huge high-end sound systems. Prior to gaining her MA in Journalism in 2018, Becky freelanced as an arts critic alongside a 22-year career as a professional dancer and aerialist – any love of dance starts with a love of music. Becky has previously contributed to Stuff, FourFourTwo and The Stage. When not writing, she can still be found throwing shapes in a dance studio, these days with varying degrees of success.
- Matt Bolton Managing Editor, Home Tech
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