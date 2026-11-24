Black Friday AirPods deals are rolling out — but they're also being rolled back in.

There's a clear split between the US and the UK in terms of which products have the best deals, too. US buyers, for example, can get the AirPods Max 2 for just $419 at Amazon (was $549) right now, which is only a shade off their lowest ever fee.

In the UK, AirPods Pro 3 are now down to £165 (was £219) a new lowest-seen price in the region! Their previous low in this region was £174 (and I salute you for asking, thank you) so it's a huge deal.

And I have yet more news: although AirPods Pro 3 were also slashed in price in the US, to just $149 at Amazon (from $249), a massive 40% off — or $20 cheaper than they'd ever been — Amazon's scrapped that particular deal, for now.

Elsewhere, it's still slim pickings. In the UK, AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging (which I reviewed personally and rate very highly) were initially discounted by £20 to £119 (was £139) but at the time of writing, that deal has been replaced with a £10-off deal, making them £129 (was £139). It's a small saving, but a saving on Apple's newest buds, nonetheless.

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals

Don't worry, I'm updating this missive regularly to bring you only the best deals. As we get ever closer to Black Friday on November 27, I'll bring you the best AirPods deals I see.

US Quick Deals

UK Quick Deals

Today's best AirPods deals in the US

Save 24% ($130) Apple AirPods Max 2: was $549 now $419 at Amazon This isn't quite the cheapest these have been — they hit $399 previously — so we understand if you want to hold for another drop. But it's a great price for the best sound you can get from AirPods. Our AirPods Max 2 reviewer Becky Scarrott has been using them daily since they arrived — and as our Audio Editor, she has a lot of nice headphones she could use… Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods 4: was $129.99 now $89 at Walmart Now, these are not the new and excellent AirPods 5. These are the predecessor to that model, the AirPods 4, which lack noise cancellation and upgraded sound. But AirPod 5 don't have discounts yet, so if you want the cheapest AirPods option right now, this is it. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best AirPods deals in the UK

Save 25% (£54) Apple AirPods Pro 3: was £219 now £165 at Amazon The discount here is huge! AirPods Pro 3 are awesome value at this price. They're the most popular buds in the world for a reason, and right now, the price is lower than it has ever been… hearing aid suite, heart-rate monitoring and some of the best ANC to iPhone I have ever heard. A fantastic deal. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK

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