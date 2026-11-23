It's not every day that Apple drops the price of its flagship AirPods Pro 3 to just $149 (was $249)… but today, an unassuming Monday before Black Friday, is that day!

The saving equates to a never-before-seen 40% off, and is $20 cheaper than their lowest sale price to date, across any big sales event, at any huge online retailer.



• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals

It's highly likely that this is the one deal you wanted to see this Black Friday, and I'm so happy to be able to hand it to you.

They're the most popular earbuds in the world for a reason, and at this all-new lowest-seen fee, the price just got so much more palatable.

Save 40% ($100) Apple Apple Airpods Pro 3: was $249 now $149 at Amazon Amazon has dropped Apple's AirPods Pro 3 to $149, which is $20 cheaper than their lowest-seen asking fee to date! A whopping 40% off on the most popular earbuds in the world? It would be silly not to, if you're lucky enough to live in the US… Upgrades to the AirPods Pro 3 include vastly improved Active Noise Cancellation and audio, a better in-ear design, live translation and the ability to track heart rate, workouts, and calories burned. They're the complete package, especially for iPhone owners.

Honestly, I'm livid about this. Why? Because I live in the UK, where the lowest discounted price I can find is £165, in a lowest-seen UK deal that knocks 25% off their regular £219 asking fee. I mean it's good… but it's not this!

If you’re a devoted iOS user, you'll likely already have a comprehensive understanding of the AirPods Pro 3 and everything they can do. If you don’t, then fret not, as my Apple AirPods Pro 3 review covers their superb features and sound quality in great detail. But if that's all a bit tl:dr, know this: they're excellent.

As I said in my review, they deliver an “expansive, exuberant soundstage that allows bass registers ample space to rumble with regimented clout”, while the ANC is “scarily good at sucking the noise out of your ears”.

After that, there's the wealth of additional features, including Live Translation, a built-in heart-rate monitor and an IP57 rating to protect them against dust and water.

In short, they’re a fantastic set of earbuds that are well worth it if you’re an iOS user, especially at this utterly incredible new rock-bottom price.

I've just had two other UK colleagues message me to bemoan the US location of this particular deal. I think if AirPods Pro 3 dropped to this fee in the UK, we'd all be buying them. Sigh. Such is life…

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