iPhone 18 Pro: up to $1,200 off with a trade-in or phone and plan for $50/mo, plus AirPods at Verizon

Verizon is currently offering two ways to save on the iPhone 18 Pro. The first is the traditional trade-in rebate of up to $1,200, which new and existing customers can make use of if you choose one of the carrier's myPlan unlimited plans. Second, there's the option to bundle the device with Verizon's new 'Simplicity Pro' plan, which costs $50/mo all-in. This second option will let you upgrade your device free of charge 12 months from now and is a whopping $30 cheaper than the previous iteration of this deal. What's more, with both of these deals, you'll get a free pair of AirPods and an Apple Watch SE 3 if you're willing to take an additional accessory line.