As sure as death and taxes, Black Friday is rolling around once more. And, just as predictably, there are shiny new Apple devices on virtual and physical store shelves to entice you to upgrade your current model. The last couple of months alone have introduced two new Apple Watch models — the Apple Watch Series 12, and the Apple Watch Ultra 4.

However, if it’s Apple’s smartwatch you’re after, you might want to consider the inevitable deals coming for the Apple Watch Series 11 now that its newer sibling, the Series 12, has arrived. Here’s what’s new in the latest model, and why you might want to consider skipping it.

Take the deal

It would be fair to say that Apple Watch releases aren’t quite as exciting as they once were. The entire product line has reached a level of maturity that means big steps forward are few and far between, and instead we as customers are treated to incremental updates and refinements.

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The Series 10, which was widely expected to herald a new design for the Apple Watch, was instead much more minor, and the two models since then have been largely the same with the same chassis. I traded in my Apple Watch Ultra for the Series 11, and while I was definitely ready to consider the Series 12, I didn’t find enough new features to justify the upgrade.

The Series 11 is still a great watch, packed with all the features of watchOS you’d expect, like third-party app support, improved body metrics in the Vitals app, and all the health data you could possibly want.

And, with discounts expected for it (it’s already on sale at Amazon US from $399 down to $299 for the 42mm GPS-only model, and at Amazon UK from £349 down to £299 for the 46mm GPS-only model — cheaper than the equivalent Series 12 deals on both counts), it’ll make an ideal Black Friday purchase for under MSRP.

US deal Save 25% Apple Watch Series 11 GPS 42mm: was $399 now $299 at Amazon Save 25% off the Apple Watch Series 11, with sleep score, 24-hour battery life and all the usual Apple smarts, in its smaller 42mm size. Note this is a GPS-only model, so you can't add it to a data plan.

What are you really missing out on?

The headline feature of the new Apple Watch Series 12 is the new, upgraded health sensors, and in fairness, they are a major improvement.

They track your heart rate every 5 seconds, allowing for a much better picture of your heart health from day to day, while also feeding into a Fitbit-aping Readiness score that I’d been begging Apple to add for years.

For newcomers, this helps maximize your workouts by leaning into how well-rested you are, so you don’t push yourself too hard, or you know when you can take the proverbial handbrake off. It’s all wrapped up into one easy-to-parse score so you’ll know how ready you are to hit the gym or go for a run.

Other than that, the improvements are, as mentioned earlier, relatively incremental. Aluminum models are now tougher thanks to Ceramic Shield 2, and there’s a Ceramic option, too, while the internal chip has been upgraded from the S10 with 2GB of RAM to the newer S11 with 4GB of RAM.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Apple Watch Series 11 vs Series 12 Component Apple Watch Series 11 Apple Watch Series 12 Price From $399 / £369 / AU$679 From $399 / £369 / AU$679 Dimensions 42mm x 36mm x 9.7mm (42mm), 46mm x 39mm x 9.7mm (46mm) 46mm x 40mm x 9.7mm (42mm), 42mm x 37mm x 9.7mm (46mm) Weight 30.3g (42mm); 37.8g (46mm) 31.5g (42mm), 38.6g (46mm) Case/Bezel Aluminum with a metal back or Titanium (100% recycled) Aluminum, Titanium, or Ceramic Display Always-on Retina LTPO3 display Wide-angle OLED at 374 by 446 (42mm) 416 by 496 (46mm). Ion-X scratch-resistant Always-On Retina LTPO3 OLED display (up to 2,000 nits) GPS L1 GPS, GNSS, Galileo, and BeiDou L1 GPS (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDou) Battery Life 24 hours, 38 hours in Low Power Mode 24 hours, 38 hours in Low Power Mode Connection Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, second-generation ultra-wideband chip, and 5G (Optional) Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, second-generation ultra-wideband chip, and 5G (Optional) Water Resistance WR50 and IP7X WR50 and IP7X

I’ve been using the Series 11 for more than a year now, and I’ve never felt at any point it was sluggish, but the Series 12 does give you access to new Audio Intelligence features. These include rewinding a conversation to pick up on what you may have missed, and improved music recognition, all running natively on the S11 chip.

With deals likely to be revealed in the days to come, we’ll be sure to keep you updated on all the best Apple Watch savings on Series 12, Series 11, and beyond. But if I had to recommend one today, the increased savings on last year’s model would tip the scales in its favor.