It has been an absolute barnstormer year for over-ear headphones. I’ve personally reviewed several of the best noise-canceling headphones of 2026﻿ — and I even put two of them head-to-head in my Apple AirPods Max 2 vs. Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2 showdown, a few months after the AirPods' March release.

Now, (and with Black Friday around the corner; see those early Black Friday deals landing as I type, like apples from a tree) I think we need to extend the group test to include four key models you're likely to see discounts on this peak sales season.

Fortunately, I reviewed (or, in two cases, helped test) all four sets of headphones, and I've got them here in front of me now for a group showdown.

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Under direct comparison, I'm going to tell you which feels best on, looks best, sounds the most faithfully detailed, lasts the longest, and is the easiest to use — because maybe you're buying for someone not quite so tech-savvy, and giving them a gift they'll love using is a perfectly valid, kind concern (so well done on that).

All four models earned glowing 5-star or 4.5-star ratings under TechRadar's rigorous review process, so they're all very good indeed. A part of me knows that whichever you pick, you won't be disappointed. Then again, my modus operandi as TechRadar's Audio Editor is getting you the ideal set of cans for you or whomever you're buying for.

So let's work out which of this quartet of cans that is, shall we? Meet the players:



Apple AirPods Max 2; unveiled March 16, 2026 — $549 / £499 / AU$999

Technics EAH-A1000; unveiled September 29, 2026 — $449 / £399 / AU$699

Nothing Headphone (a); unveiled March 13, 2026 — $199 / £149 / AU$329

Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2; unveiled September 24, 2025 — $799 / £629 / AU$1,299

Now, let's go…

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Design, comfort and battery life

Say what you like about Apple's colorways and that 'headphone bra' case, but they sure are comfy (Image credit: Future)

We're not messing around here — time is of the essence. The easiest thing is to list the cans, with their perks and shortfalls, succinctly and directly. So here it is folks…

Apple AirPods Max 2

The good: without a doubt, the most comfortable of the quartet — despite being the heaviest, at 386.2g. The mesh headband may look a little bizarre, but it distributes weight beautifully across the crown of the head and, as someone who experiences migraines complete with auras (don't even get me started), comfort is an important thing to note. Another highlight is the Digital Crown volume roller on the top right earcup. Clamping force is gentle but effective, and the ear cups, while big, are relatively nice and close to the ear.

The bad: you only get up to 20 hours of stamina (with ANC enabled), which is the worst battery life in this roundup. Also, that case is possibly the flimsiest and easiest to lose of the lot.

Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2

The good: emphatically the most winsome and elite-looking of the bunch and yes, they're also comfortable. There’s just the right amount of memory foam beneath the headband (which is also renewable or replaceable, by a qualified technician — a nice touch given the considerable asking fee). Despite the ample sprinkling of burnished aluminum and even a flourish of exposed cable detail on the yokes, they weigh just 310g too. Unlike AirPods above, you get aptX Adaptive and aptX Lossless codec support, if you're an Android owner with access to music files of quality.

The bad: battery life is a little better than the AirPods Max at 30 hours with ANC on, but it's far from the best here. The build also features Nappa leather, so they're no good for vegetarians. The hard-shell case feels premium, but can feel a tad large because these cans lie flat but do not fold.

(Image credit: Future)

Nothing Headphone (a)

The good: given that they're by far the cheapest in this group test, at $199 / £149 / AU$329, there's an awful lot to love about the build quality, which weighs 310g (like the B&W above) and, like the above two models, also supports USB-C wired audio. Unlike the two picks above, you get LDAC support here (great for Sony and Samsung handset owners), and the on-ear controls have no business being this good at this level. In particular, the roller for volume control is exceptional and makes other solutions feel crude by comparison. Then, there's the 'rocker' control underneath, which is also beautifully intuitive for track skips. Top it off with a round multi-function custom button and if it's easy-to-use you want, these are the cans. Oh, and I haven't mentioned stamina! At up to 135 hours, it's superb. OK, that's with ANC off, but still, we're looking at class-leading here.

The bad: these aren't cans for the clumsy: you only get a flimsy pouch to put them in, which doesn't bode well for bag slingers.

Technics EAH-A1000

The good: the lightest in the roundup, at 306g, but they never ever look or feel flimsy — and comfort levels are spot on. Also, the 'leather' is vegan, which is a big tick for those who only support vegan products. These headphones are understatedly elegant and, with up to 45 hours with ANC on or up to 90 hours with ANC off, they're on the money there too. While the ear cups do protrude a fair way, the 18-degree angle was particularly comfortable for me, a woman — and indeed, the design engineer here is a woman, so depending on whom you're buying these for, worth considering. Again, there's USB-C wired audio support, and Technics' magnetic fluid driver tech is a first in this over-ear category. The case? It's hard-shell, bijou, and quite beautiful.

The bad: the downside here is the on-ear controls. They're physical buttons, and while acceptable in use, they do occasionally fail to register presses. In direct comparison to others in this roundup, they're not as reliable for playback, volume handling, and powering off.

Design/aesthetics winner: Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2

Comfort winner: Apple AirPods Max 2

Stamina winner: Nothing Headphone (a)

(Image credit: Future)

Features and ANC

Apple AirPods Max 2

The good: if you have an iPhone, the ANC here is unmatched. Apple has made these headphones ideal for the iOS ensconced — and to that end, if you've got a newer iPhone with Apple Intelligence, you get Live Translation. You can deploy it easily, via the Digital Crown and it is exceptional for travellers. Also exceptional is Apple's Spatial Audio with head-tracking, and if you don't believe me, grab an iPad and stream the movie Gravity using Apple's head-tracked spatial side-sauce. See? Also, the Conversation Awareness perk (pipe up and the music pipes down and transparency kicks in, so you'll hear whatever was just said to you) is a winner all day long.

The bad: Don't have an iPhone? You'll need to move on I fear — you really aren't getting them at their best with an Android phone. Also perhaps worth noting is that even with an iPhone, you won't get Apple's earbuds-only heart-rate monitoring or hearing tests to generate the Cupertino giant's hearing-aid-like features.

Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2:

The good: these headphones are not overly stuffed with extraneous features (no live translation, hearing tests or gesture support here) but what they do, they do well — and there's beauty in the detail. The Wear Sensing feature, for example, makes for a truly natural headphone experience, pausing and resuming your music simply by lifting either earpiece on or off your ear. It sounds simple but when it works this well, you'll never want cans without it.

The bad: the ANC here is fine, rather than fantastic — and while they shine in other areas, at this price we are allowed to be a little pickier. Also, True Immersion (B&W's spatial audio offering) is acceptable, rather than truly awesome.

(Image credit: Future)

Nothing Headphone (a)

The good: for the money, the ANC is spot on. It's not AirPods Max 2 good, but that's hardly fair given they're less than half the price of those. What you will get is a few fun device-agnostic ways to enhance the sound, including an AI Dynamic Bass Enhancement option, plus two device-neutral Spatial Audio modes (Concert or Cinema) to enhance your source material. Neither option includes dynamic head tracking but they still add depth and value to the proposition.

The bad: there's no auto-pause feature (also called wearer detection) to halt playback when you take them off. It's a shame — it's relatively standard even in affordable cans now.



Technics EAH-A1000

The good: there's wearer detection to pause your music, plus ANC that can either be set to 'Adaptive', to automatically adjust, or simply 'On' to tweak manually as you move to busier environments. This is done on a little virtual dial within the easy-to-navigate (and easy-to-tailor) Technics AudioConnect app. For me, dialling up the ANC to 100% or thereabouts gives very good results — better than the B&W and Nothing options, if not quite as good as AirPods. Also competent is the spatial audio offering, which can be deployed head-tracking. It's a more subtle effect than with AirPods Max but still, it absolutely deserves merit.

The bad: you'll get no hearing tests, hearing aid perks or scope for nodding to summon your voice assistant here and while I perhaps don't miss these features, it's my job to note their absence. Also, the Transparency profile felt a little undercooked — I could use more help to hear external sounds.

Features winner:

iOS — Apple AirPods Max 2

Android — Nothing Headphone (a)

ANC winner:

iOS — AirPods Max 2

Android — Technics EAH A1000

(Image credit: Future)

Sound quality

Apple AirPods Max 2: expect an expansive, unfurled sound with bass frequencies that rumble, snap and boom. Timing, too, is exceptional. I dare you to stream Bad Bunny's Tití Me Preguntó and not dance.

For crisp leading edges of notes and an extra ounce of detail, you'll get just a touch more insight and loyalty to the original recording from the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2, but AirPods Max 2's Spatial Audio beats B&W's True Immersion, with the latter coming off a little veiled in direct comparison. This is a fun, zealous, expansive listen and no mistake.

Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2: if you buy these headphones, let it be for their detailed, faithful, neutral, critical sound quality, dear reader. Turning all ANC and extras off, it’s hard to lay a glove on the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2 in this key area. Where they really excel, they leave their nominal competition for dust. The size and coherence of the soundstage they create is class-leading; the dynamic nuance is like the hand of a skilled surgeon; the forensic level of insight is nothing short of superb. If it’s scale, variation and detail you want from your headphones, you've just found your ideal set — if your budget can stretch to them.

Nothing Headphone (a)

The spaciousness here runs rings around Nothing's inaugural July 2025-issue Headphone (1) although I know that comparison isn't why we're here. The midrange expresses itself beautifully, but the treble never feels like it's pushing to compete in the mix. If anything, the opposite is true: there is a marginal softness of detail or roundness to the Headphone (a)'s sound. Don't get me wrong, they are not poor for the money, but if your budget stretches further, better sound can be had higher up the food chain. Switch to any other headphone in this roundup and crisper leading edges of notes can be yours. I know, it stands to reason that an expensive thing will sound better than a cheaper thing (and lo! It has come to pass) but still, it's my job to point that out.



Technics EAH-A1000

If you need exceptionally detailed audio, with expanse and no musical passage left behind, overshadowed or ignored, these are your headphones. For lovers of an integrated, neutral hi-fi sound in headphones that can be used to dig out extra sonic surprises in their higher-resolution music files, these headphones won't disappoint. But there's a downside: they also very occasionally come off a little too polite and lacking in bite and excitement — it's marginal, but it's there. Nothing in Technics' headphones is ever over-emphasised or bloated, but in making sure they never offend, sometimes they're a little too mild-mannered for my listening taste.



(Image credit: Future)

Sound quality winner: Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2

(Image credit: Future / Simon Lucas)

The overall winner (as Black Friday approaches, fast)

Oh it's a tough one, isn't it? In fact, I cannot give you a one product answer, since these cans are all the best — in certain areas.

But while I can't give you a simple "it's these, no question" answer, I can give you concrete answers. My succinct-as-I-can-make-it verdict is this: for stonkingly good sound above all else, you need to be going for the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2.

If ANC and/or Spatial Audio performance is your top priority, it's got to be the AirPods Max 2 — provided you've got an iPhone (if not, allow me to nudge you towards the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Gen 2, for similar money).

For detailed neutrality and a superbly chic, comfortable, beautiful design (especially for a female wearer; perhaps one who adores classical or acoustic music) look to the Technics EAH-A1000.

And if battery-life is at the very top of your checklist, do not overlook the Nothing Headphone (a) — because this is the set that will still be playing long after the other three headphones in this list have had to go for a charge…

(Image credit: Future)

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