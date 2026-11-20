The best early Black Friday earbuds deals 2026 — top deals on Sony, Nothing, Bose noise-cancelling buds, open earbuds and more
All the best buds on sale at the top of this year's Black Friday extravaganza
With 'Fake Friday in full swing (despite the fact that the actual big day, Black Friday, isn't technically until November 27), it's time to take advantage of Black Friday deals to upgrade your listening gear.
Whether its cans or buds you're after (and feel free to take my headphone-finder quiz below, if you're still working that out), I'm here to help you make the most of this annual super-sale — and of course the gift-giving season directly after it.
• See all of today's best Black Friday deals
Top of the earbuds deals pile for me? Simple: it's got to be the excellent Technics EAH-AZ100, which have dropped to just $299 (was $399) in the US, or just £179.99 (was £259.99) in the UK, both at Amazon.
As briefly mentioned, Black Friday proper isn't quite here yet, but since when has that stopped huge online retailers in the Internet age? What I'm saying is, many Black Friday headphones deals are already live, and there are some serious savings — especially on more premium products.
Interestingly, some deals have really started early over this side of the pond, but have yet to land in the US yet — still, let's not complain, eh? Better to just snap up the best deals while the savings are strong…
Earbuds deals — quick links US
- Amazon: AirPods Pro 3 down to $179, plus a few lowest-seen earbuds deals
- Best Buy: Doorbuster deals including Sony WH-1000XM5 now just $169
- Crutchfield: Excellent (and rare) deals on flagship audiophile-grade buds
- Sweetwater: Top Audio-Technica, Sennheiser and Sony savings
Earbuds deals — quick links UK
- Amazon: top deals on Sennheiser ANC buds and more
- Argos: the lowest price I've seen on Beats buds and plenty more
- Currys: savings on AirPods, Samsung buds and Beats buys
- John Lewis: great savings on older-gen Sony earbuds in particular
More Black Friday earbuds deals, US
Silver finish work for you? Good, because this $100-off deal is by far the cheapest these earbuds have ever dropped to (their lowest-seen price was hovering around $210 until now) and for this money the AZ100 are so much better than any rival at the level. These January 2025-issue beauties are still among the only buds to offer multipoint to three devices simultaneously, plus there's Technics' excellent sidetone tech for hearing your own voice in calls and some of the most neutral and detailed audio in an even smaller, even more premium-feel design. Highly recommended.
Read moreRead less▼
Amazon has dropped Apple's AirPods Pro 3 to $179.99, which is the best price you can find right now. Upgrades to the AirPods Pro 3 include vastly improved Active Noise Cancellation and audio, a better in-ear design, live translation and the ability to track heart rate, workouts, and calories burned. They're the complete package, especially for iPhone owners.
Read moreRead less▼
I love these earbuds, reader. I love this particular finish too (although other options are available) and honestly, the ANC is so, so good for the money, especially when you team it with Bose's Sound Modes (various device-agnostic spatial audio profiles) to create better sound for your immediate environment. You'll be living in your head with these — and listening to good-quality audio too.
Read moreRead less▼
I'll be honest, the lilac (or 'Hyper Purple') is my top choice. I remember that when I tested them, I could choose my review sample loan product, and I loved them. That said, the 'Quick Sand' gray, 'Jet Black', or 'Electric Orange' finishes are all discounted too. If you own an iPhone, your workouts will not be the same after this purchase.
Read moreRead less▼
Now, these are not the new and excellent AirPods 5. These are the predecessor to that model, the AirPods 4, which lack noise cancellation and upgraded sound. But AirPod 5 don't have discounts yet, so if you want the cheapest AirPods option right now, this is it.
Read moreRead less▼
While 24% off isn't the biggest saving you'll see this Black Friday, it's nothing to turn your nose up at. I can't see any previous discounts in the deal history, so this could be the first time the buds have been reduced. And they're absolutely worth it — one of my colleagues won't use anything else.
Read moreRead less▼
Another of my colleagues has been using the Sennheiser IE 200 for years, and they've never let him down. The level of detail they can unearth would be impressive enough at full-price, so this deal makes them a true must-buy for audiophiles or musicians on a budget.
Read moreRead less▼
This is a staggeringly low price for a pair of wireless earbuds from this brand. With a flexible open-style fit, 28 hours of battery life, and IPX4 waterproofing. From a trusted name such as Sennheiser, there's a lot to like about this deal.
Read moreRead less▼
Oh how I love these inexpensive earbuds! No, they're not the newest buds from Nothing, but they are emphatically my favorite. Think effective ANC, LDAC support (if your Android phone can deliver it) zealous audio quality, great fit in a colorful design and now, a 30% saving! You cannot go wrong here — and if you need further proof, read my five-star review of these cheap and cheerful buds. Highly recommended.
Read moreRead less▼
Sony's most recent premium earbuds have seen a solid 25% discount. In our Sony WF-1000XM6 review we said they felt like cheaper audiophile-adjacent wireless buds, and this discount makes them even more tempting for people who want expansive sound at a low cost.
Read moreRead less▼
I sung these buds praises in my Sony WF-C510 review, and two years on, they're still some of the best budget buds to buy. This isn't the cheapest we've ever seen them, but only by $6, and I'd still leap on these if I needed an affordable pair of buds. Honestly, if you want sub-$50 buds, they're the ones to buy. Stop reading and click the link. Go for it.
Read moreRead less▼
These are fantastic buds, and my Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro review was glowing, but I think a 28% discount makes them way more competitive. Honestly, they're now premium buds priced at a mid-range level, and I think they're far more tempting now.
Read moreRead less▼
That massive discount is why I'm recommending these two-generation-old earbuds. You're getting the premium Sennheiser tuning and design, sans some more modern trappings, but at an absolutely bargain price. Earbuds don't age badly at all, so they're still worth buying if you don't mind a few missing features.
Read moreRead less▼
More Black Friday earbuds deals, UK
A new lowest-seen price! The excellent EAH-AZ80 that came before this model basically tore up the rule book on sound quality and features in wireless earbuds – and the AZ100 are even better. Released in January 2025, these little beauties are still among the only earbuds to offer multipoint to three devices simultaneously, plus excellent sidetone tech for hearing your own voice in calls, as well as some of the most neutral and detailed audio in an even smaller, even more premium-feel design. Oh, and this deal is £10 cheaper than our price trackers have ever seen. A no-brainer if your budget will stretch to them.
Read moreRead less▼
It's not a massive discount, but AirPods 5 only came out a couple of months ago, so it's possible the price won't drop any further than this. Anyway, they're very impressive buds for the price, especially if you like the more open-ear design. Here's our 4.5-star AirPods 5 review. There is a cheaper model, but it's only £10 less, so we'd get the extra included here, such as wireless charging and a case that's harder to lose.
Read moreRead less▼
The discount here is pretty minimal, to be honest. I'm hoping for another £20 off at least, at some point over Black Friday, so it's probably better to hold on at this stage… That said, it's an AirPods discount, so I'd be remiss not to show it to you! And AirPods Pro 3 are still awesome value at this price.
Read moreRead less▼
The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are some of the best running headphones you can buy, now at their biggest ever discount! They beat their predecessor in almost every category, with a modern Apple H2 chip, lighter weight, longer battery life, and new features like heart-rate monitoring and Qi wireless charging. The battery lasts an impressive 45 hours total with both the buds and case, which beats many of the best workout earbuds by a long shot.
Read moreRead less▼
With more than a quarter off their asking fee, this is a lovely little saving on talented noise-cancelling earbuds with a screen on the case — see our glowing Soundcore Liberty 5 Pro review if you don't believe me. The discount applies on all four color options, but not the Pro Max model. Personally, I'd go for the Pros (that's these ones), even before the discount, and the wider price discrepancy makes it a no-brainer.
Read moreRead less▼
The Sennheiser IE 200 might just be some of my favorite IEMs ever made. Why? Oh, it comes down to the fact that they provide such impressive levels of detail and insight while remaining highly affordable. So now, at less than £76, I would urge any audio enthusiast on a budget to scoop these up. Seriously — they've never dipped this low 'til now.
Read moreRead less▼
My colleague takes the Sennheiser CX 80U with him everywhere he goes, to use with his Nintendo Switch 2 or listen to tunes on his phone, and they continue to impress him no end. They offer amazing audio quality, with especially refined treble and instrument separation, plus the convenience of USB-C connectivity, and even a built-in mic for taking calls. In his view, there aren't any similarly priced USB-C earbuds that can compete with these — and while I only use them for listening to music, I couldn't agree more.
Read moreRead less▼
Nothing's flagship earbuds — not to be confused with the slightly newer Nothing Ear (3a), which offer in-call recording and come in a bright pink — offer a lovely little 'Super Mic' function for content creators. When I reviewed them I wasn't sure the audio chops quite matched the RRP, but at this price (which is £3 cheaper than they've ever been, according to our price trackers) that's far less of a concern.
More info: read my full Nothing Ear (3) review
Read moreRead less▼
I've not tried the Sennheiser Accentum Open Wireless Earbuds yet, but this deal felt too good to leave out. With an ergonomic open-style fit, IPX4 waterproofing, and 28 hours of battery life, you're getting an awful lot of value for sub-£50 Sennheiser earbuds.
Read moreRead less▼
JLab is known for offering good, dependable audio kit at ridiculously affordable money, but the company has outdone itself here and then some! OK, the naming strategy of JLab's offerings can be confusing, so note that these buds are sometimes also called the JLab Go Air Pop ANC, but not the JLab Go Air Pop or JBuds Mini ANC (which are different models). At this money, they're a no-brainer if you're looking for a Secret Santa gift — and in case it needs to be confirmed, no, they've not droped cheaper than this.
More info: see our JLab Go Pop ANC review
Read moreRead less▼
Another company with slightly confusing naming strategies for its buds, so things to note here include firstly that this is Nothing's cheaper sub-brand, and secondly that they're not the CMF Buds 2 Plus, the CMF Buds 2a or the CMF Buds Pro 2 — they are simply the CMF Buds 2. Oh, and the lowest they've ever dipped to is £24, so keep your eye on that discounted figure above.
Read moreRead less▼
Oh, I adore these earbuds, reader, especially this particular finish (which is discounted to this rate, although other options are available). Furthermore, the ANC is excellent, especially when you team it with Bose's Sound Modes (various device-agnostic spatial audio profiles) to create the ideal soundscape for your immediate environment. You'll be living in your head with these buds — and listening to good-quality audio too.
Read moreRead less▼
EVery now and then, you see a deal that makes you go, 'Wait wha?!' and this is that deal, friends. You see, the Bose Sport Open Earbuds only launched on October 15th, and we haven't even had a chance to review them yet. But this is Bose's newest (and remember, Bose pioneered this ear cuff-style or clip-on open design), somehow now available at a discount. Did someone somewhere click the wrong button? Who knows — but we may as well take advantage, right?
Read moreRead less▼
The charging case here really is tiny, and although the list price only shows a £14 discount, these earbuds began life with an RRP of £169. So, their £102 discount from the original May 2024 asking fee actually equates to a 60% discount — that's right, they're less than half price (and they've never dropped this low, until now). We didn't love the audio quality for energy and impetus, but for this money their stuffed to the gills with useful features…
More info: read our fully star-rated Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless review
Read moreRead less▼
Sennheiser may have replaced these as its newest buds recently, but our Momentum True Wireless 4 review shows that they're still worth buying, with its strong roster of features and fantastic sound quality.
Read moreRead less▼
While the percentage discount here isn't fantastic, it's still welcome since it brings Sony's premium earbuds below the £200 mark. Our Sony WF-1000XM6 review sung their praises, and more importantly, there aren't that many premium earbuds which have seen Black Friday discounts compared to budget ones.
Read moreRead less▼
I still echo what I said in my Sony WF-C510 review, that they're the budget buds worth buying, and now they're cheaper than a pint in the average London pub? If you've been scouring the deals for the cheapest buds possible, you've found them.
Read moreRead less▼
This Black Friday is great for discounts on recent headphones, and the four-point-five-star JBL Live Buds 4 are an example. £80 off these buds, with a screen-toting case and detailed audio, makes them a tempting buy if your budget sits at about £100. The savings range by color model, with silver the cheapest.
Read moreRead less▼
More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Becky became Audio Editor at TechRadar in 2024, but joined the team in 2022 as Senior Staff Writer, focusing on all things hi-fi. Before this, she spent three years at What Hi-Fi? testing and reviewing everything from wallet-friendly wireless earbuds to huge high-end sound systems. Prior to gaining her MA in Journalism in 2018, Becky freelanced as an arts critic alongside a 22-year career as a professional dancer and aerialist – any love of dance starts with a love of music. Becky has previously contributed to Stuff, FourFourTwo and The Stage. When not writing, she can still be found throwing shapes in a dance studio, these days with varying degrees of success.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.