With 'Fake Friday in full swing (despite the fact that the actual big day, Black Friday, isn't technically until November 27), it's time to take advantage of Black Friday deals to upgrade your listening gear.

Whether its cans or buds you're after (and feel free to take my headphone-finder quiz below, if you're still working that out), I'm here to help you make the most of this annual super-sale — and of course the gift-giving season directly after it.

• See all of today's best Black Friday deals

Top of the earbuds deals pile for me? Simple: it's got to be the excellent Technics EAH-AZ100, which have dropped to just $299 (was $399) in the US, or just £179.99 (was £259.99) in the UK, both at Amazon.

As briefly mentioned, Black Friday proper isn't quite here yet, but since when has that stopped huge online retailers in the Internet age? What I'm saying is, many Black Friday headphones deals are already live, and there are some serious savings — especially on more premium products.

Interestingly, some deals have really started early over this side of the pond, but have yet to land in the US yet — still, let's not complain, eh? Better to just snap up the best deals while the savings are strong…

More Black Friday earbuds deals, US

Save 33% ($100) Technics EAH-AZ100: was $299 now $199 at Amazon Silver finish work for you? Good, because this $100-off deal is by far the cheapest these earbuds have ever dropped to (their lowest-seen price was hovering around $210 until now) and for this money the AZ100 are so much better than any rival at the level. These January 2025-issue beauties are still among the only buds to offer multipoint to three devices simultaneously, plus there's Technics' excellent sidetone tech for hearing your own voice in calls and some of the most neutral and detailed audio in an even smaller, even more premium-feel design. Highly recommended. Read more Read less ▼

Save 28% ($70) Apple Apple Airpods Pro 3: was $249 now $179 at Amazon Amazon has dropped Apple's AirPods Pro 3 to $179.99, which is the best price you can find right now. Upgrades to the AirPods Pro 3 include vastly improved Active Noise Cancellation and audio, a better in-ear design, live translation and the ability to track heart rate, workouts, and calories burned. They're the complete package, especially for iPhone owners. Read more Read less ▼

Save 23% ($70) Bose Quietcomfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen): was $299 now $229 at Amazon I love these earbuds, reader. I love this particular finish too (although other options are available) and honestly, the ANC is so, so good for the money, especially when you team it with Bose's Sound Modes (various device-agnostic spatial audio profiles) to create better sound for your immediate environment. You'll be living in your head with these — and listening to good-quality audio too. Read more Read less ▼

Save 28% ($70.04) Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: was $249.99 now $179.95 at Amazon I'll be honest, the lilac (or 'Hyper Purple') is my top choice. I remember that when I tested them, I could choose my review sample loan product, and I loved them. That said, the 'Quick Sand' gray, 'Jet Black', or 'Electric Orange' finishes are all discounted too. If you own an iPhone, your workouts will not be the same after this purchase. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods 4: was $129.99 now $89 at Walmart Now, these are not the new and excellent AirPods 5. These are the predecessor to that model, the AirPods 4, which lack noise cancellation and upgraded sound. But AirPod 5 don't have discounts yet, so if you want the cheapest AirPods option right now, this is it. Read more Read less ▼

Save 24% ($40) Soundcore Liberty 5 Pro: was $169.99 now $129.99 at Amazon While 24% off isn't the biggest saving you'll see this Black Friday, it's nothing to turn your nose up at. I can't see any previous discounts in the deal history, so this could be the first time the buds have been reduced. And they're absolutely worth it — one of my colleagues won't use anything else. Read more Read less ▼

Save 31% ($50) Sennheiser IE 200: was $159.95 now $109.95 at Amazon Another of my colleagues has been using the Sennheiser IE 200 for years, and they've never let him down. The level of detail they can unearth would be impressive enough at full-price, so this deal makes them a true must-buy for audiophiles or musicians on a budget. Read more Read less ▼

Save 55% ($72.06) Sennheiser Accentum Open Wireless Earbuds: was $129.95 now $57.89 at Amazon This is a staggeringly low price for a pair of wireless earbuds from this brand. With a flexible open-style fit, 28 hours of battery life, and IPX4 waterproofing. From a trusted name such as Sennheiser, there's a lot to like about this deal. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% ($81.99) Sony WF-1000XM6: was $329.99 now $248 at Amazon Sony's most recent premium earbuds have seen a solid 25% discount. In our Sony WF-1000XM6 review we said they felt like cheaper audiophile-adjacent wireless buds, and this discount makes them even more tempting for people who want expansive sound at a low cost. Read more Read less ▼

Save 37% ($25.99) Sony WF-C510: was $69.99 now $44 at Amazon I sung these buds praises in my Sony WF-C510 review, and two years on, they're still some of the best budget buds to buy. This isn't the cheapest we've ever seen them, but only by $6, and I'd still leap on these if I needed an affordable pair of buds. Honestly, if you want sub-$50 buds, they're the ones to buy. Stop reading and click the link. Go for it. Read more Read less ▼

Save 64% ($180) Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 : was $279.95 now $99.95 at Amazon That massive discount is why I'm recommending these two-generation-old earbuds. You're getting the premium Sennheiser tuning and design, sans some more modern trappings, but at an absolutely bargain price. Earbuds don't age badly at all, so they're still worth buying if you don't mind a few missing features. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday earbuds deals, UK

Save 31% (£80) Technics EAH-AZ100: was £259.99 now £179.99 at Amazon A new lowest-seen price! The excellent EAH-AZ80 that came before this model basically tore up the rule book on sound quality and features in wireless earbuds – and the AZ100 are even better. Released in January 2025, these little beauties are still among the only earbuds to offer multipoint to three devices simultaneously, plus excellent sidetone tech for hearing your own voice in calls, as well as some of the most neutral and detailed audio in an even smaller, even more premium-feel design. Oh, and this deal is £10 cheaper than our price trackers have ever seen. A no-brainer if your budget will stretch to them. Read more Read less ▼

Save £19 Apple AirPods Pro 3: was £219 now £200 at Amazon The discount here is pretty minimal, to be honest. I'm hoping for another £20 off at least, at some point over Black Friday, so it's probably better to hold on at this stage… That said, it's an AirPods discount, so I'd be remiss not to show it to you! And AirPods Pro 3 are still awesome value at this price. Read more Read less ▼

Save 36% (£90.99) Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: was £249.99 now £159 at Amazon The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are some of the best running headphones you can buy, now at their biggest ever discount! They beat their predecessor in almost every category, with a modern Apple H2 chip, lighter weight, longer battery life, and new features like heart-rate monitoring and Qi wireless charging. The battery lasts an impressive 45 hours total with both the buds and case, which beats many of the best workout earbuds by a long shot. Read more Read less ▼

Save 27% (£40.99) Soundcore Liberty 5 Pro: was £149.99 now £109 at Amazon With more than a quarter off their asking fee, this is a lovely little saving on talented noise-cancelling earbuds with a screen on the case — see our glowing Soundcore Liberty 5 Pro review if you don't believe me. The discount applies on all four color options, but not the Pro Max model. Personally, I'd go for the Pros (that's these ones), even before the discount, and the wider price discrepancy makes it a no-brainer. Read more Read less ▼

Save 42% (£54) Sennheiser IE 200: was £129.99 now £75.99 at Amazon The Sennheiser IE 200 might just be some of my favorite IEMs ever made. Why? Oh, it comes down to the fact that they provide such impressive levels of detail and insight while remaining highly affordable. So now, at less than £76, I would urge any audio enthusiast on a budget to scoop these up. Seriously — they've never dipped this low 'til now. Read more Read less ▼

Save 29% (£10) Sennheiser CX 80U: was £34.99 now £24.99 at Amazon My colleague takes the Sennheiser CX 80U with him everywhere he goes, to use with his Nintendo Switch 2 or listen to tunes on his phone, and they continue to impress him no end. They offer amazing audio quality, with especially refined treble and instrument separation, plus the convenience of USB-C connectivity, and even a built-in mic for taking calls. In his view, there aren't any similarly priced USB-C earbuds that can compete with these — and while I only use them for listening to music, I couldn't agree more. Read more Read less ▼

Save 34% (£24) Sennheiser Accentum Open Wireless Earbuds: was £69.99 now £45.99 at Amazon I've not tried the Sennheiser Accentum Open Wireless Earbuds yet, but this deal felt too good to leave out. With an ergonomic open-style fit, IPX4 waterproofing, and 28 hours of battery life, you're getting an awful lot of value for sub-£50 Sennheiser earbuds. Read more Read less ▼

Save 37% (£110) Bose Quietcomfort Ultra Bluetooth Earbuds (2nd Gen): was £299.95 now £189.95 at Amazon Oh, I adore these earbuds, reader, especially this particular finish (which is discounted to this rate, although other options are available). Furthermore, the ANC is excellent, especially when you team it with Bose's Sound Modes (various device-agnostic spatial audio profiles) to create the ideal soundscape for your immediate environment. You'll be living in your head with these buds — and listening to good-quality audio too. Read more Read less ▼

Save 22% (£40) Bose Sport Open Earbuds: was £179.95 now £139.95 at Amazon EVery now and then, you see a deal that makes you go, 'Wait wha?!' and this is that deal, friends. You see, the Bose Sport Open Earbuds only launched on October 15th, and we haven't even had a chance to review them yet. But this is Bose's newest (and remember, Bose pioneered this ear cuff-style or clip-on open design), somehow now available at a discount. Did someone somewhere click the wrong button? Who knows — but we may as well take advantage, right? Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% (£51.01) Sony WF-1000XM6: was £249 now £197.99 at Amazon While the percentage discount here isn't fantastic, it's still welcome since it brings Sony's premium earbuds below the £200 mark. Our Sony WF-1000XM6 review sung their praises, and more importantly, there aren't that many premium earbuds which have seen Black Friday discounts compared to budget ones. Read more Read less ▼

Save 45% (£24.99) Sony WF-C510: was £54.99 now £30 at Amazon I still echo what I said in my Sony WF-C510 review, that they're the budget buds worth buying, and now they're cheaper than a pint in the average London pub? If you've been scouring the deals for the cheapest buds possible, you've found them. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK

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