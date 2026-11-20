If you want to try ultrawide gaming without spending much, the Acer Nitro 34-inch curved monitor (ED340CUR) is $229.99 at Best Buy.

● Best for: Gamers on a budget who want a wider field of view, plus anyone who works with lots of windows open

● The deal: The Acer Nitro ED340CUR 34-inch curved gaming monitor is $229.99 (was $349.99) at Best Buy

● Why we like it: A 34-inch 3440 x 1440 VA panel, 200Hz refresh rate, 1500R curve, FreeSync Premium, and two HDMI 2.1 ports

Save $131 Acer Nitro ED340CUR 34-inch : was $349.99 now $218.99 at Best Buy A 34-inch, 21:9 VA panel at 3440 x 1440 with a 1500R curve, 200Hz refresh rate, and 1ms (VRB) response time. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium and HDR10, connects over one DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.1 ports, and has built-in speakers. Acer covers it with a three-year warranty.

Why we recommend it

Acer's Nitro range is its value gaming line, and this model gets the basics right: a sharp ultrawide resolution, a high refresh rate, and the strong contrast VA panels are known for. Best Buy buyers rate it 4.6 out of 5 from more than 350 reviews. We haven't tested it ourselves, but our sister site PC Gamer has picked a 120Hz version of this monitor as the cheapest ultrawide it would recommend, and this model raises the refresh rate to 200Hz.

Price Context & Historical Value

Best Buy had it at $269.99 earlier this year, so $229.99 is $40 lower than the last sale we found. Note that $349.99 is Best Buy's comparable value. For a 200Hz ultrawide from a major brand, that's a lot of screen for the money.

Should You Buy It?

✅ Buy the Acer Nitro ED340CUR if...

you want an ultrawide for gaming and multitasking on a budget, you like high contrast for darker games and movies, or you want two HDMI 2.1 ports for a console and a PC.

❌ Skip the Acer Nitro ED340CUR if...

you need accurate color for photo or video work, since VA panels can't match IPS there, you want a stand that adjusts for height (this one only tilts), or you'd rather pay more for an OLED with faster response times.