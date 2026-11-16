A large curved monitor can be an attractive option if you want a more immersive experience without jumping to a higher-resolution display. Sansui's 32-inch model combines a 1500R curve with a 240Hz refresh rate, making it particularly interesting for creatives.

Best For: Anyone who wants a large curved display with smooth motion, a high refresh rate, and an affordable price, rather than maximum resolution or image sharpness.

The Deal: The Sansui 32-inch Curved 240Hz Monitor is $259.99 at Amazon.

Today's best curved monitor

Sansui 32 Inch Curved 240Hz Monitor: $259.99 at Amazon 32-inch curved 1500R gaming monitor with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms MPRT, FreeSync, HDR, 300-nit brightness, HDMI, DisplayPort 1.4, headphone jack, tilt adjustment, and 100 x 100mm VESA mounting.

Why we recommend it

The combination of a 32-inch curved screen and a 240Hz refresh rate makes this a fantastic monitor for creative users. It's considerably faster than a conventional 60Hz display, and will provide smooth motion when paired with a PC capable of delivering sufficiently high frame rates.

The monitor supports AMD FreeSync technology to help reduce screen tearing, and its 1ms MPRT response time will reduce perceived motion blur. Note, however, that MPRT isn't the same as gray-to-gray pixel response time, so it won't guarantee an absence of ghosting.

Its 1500R curvature wraps the display slightly around your field of view, while the 3500:1 contrast ratio helps darker scenes look deeper. Sansui o specifies 125% sRGB color gamut coverage, 300-nit brightness, and HDR support.

Connectivity includes HDMI and DisplayPort 1.4, supporting up to 240Hz, plus a headphone jack. A DisplayPort cable is included, and the monitor supports 100 x 100mm VESA mounting.

Price context & historical value

At $259.99, the Sansui offers a large curved screen and a very high refresh rate. It's a great price, but this isn't the cheapest we've ever seen it. It has been available for as low as $170 in the past. Even so, this is still one of the very cheapest 32-inch curved monitors out there, and I'd definitely recommend it.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Sansui 32-inch curved monitor if...

If you want a large curved screen for creative purposes and/or fast-paced gaming, and have a PC capable of pushing high frame rates at 1080p, and value smooth motion over maximum sharpness.

❌ Skip the Sansui 32-inch curved monitor if...

If you want crisp text, detailed graphics, or a monitor for productivity. Stretching 1920 x 1080 pixels across 32 inches produces noticeably lower pixel density than a smaller 1080p display or a 1440p alternative.