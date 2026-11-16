Spending hours at a desk is much more comfortable when your chair offers proper adjustment and support. The Boulies EP200 combines a breathable mesh design with adjustable lumbar support, armrests, and headrest, making it a great option for a home office upgrade.

Best For: Home workers who want an adjustable, breathable ergonomic chair without spending a fortune on premium seating.

The Deal: The Boulies EP200 is $219.99, down from $309.99, saving you $90 (29%). There are sizable savings on Boulies' other chairs too, which you can see below. The Black Friday promotion ends November 29, 2026.

Why we recommend it

Boulies' EP200 focuses on the features that matter most when you're sitting at a desk for long periods of time. Its adjustable lumbar support helps you tailor the chair to your lower back, while the adjustable headrest and armrests offer more flexibility than a basic office chair.

The breathable mesh construction is great if you find padded chairs uncomfortable during warm weather. It also has a multi-position recline, allowing you to change your sitting position throughout the day.

In his four-and-a-half-star review, our expert Steve said the chair was "Affordable, comfortable, and ergonomic".

A year-on after reviewing it, he said: "This is still my daily driver. Unless I'm testing out another model, this is the chair I use all-day at work, which I think speaks volumes. I haven't felt any fatigue when using it, although ten hours is about my limit before I need a break. It's a firm sit. If you suffer back pains or aches, this is ideal — it may sound counter-intuitive, but a soft seat office chair is the worst choice for chronic lower back pain, since it won't support the lower back or spine."

For more of our favorites, see our guide to the best office chairs we've tested.

Price context & historical value

Boulies has reduced the EP200 from its regular price of $309.99 to $219.99, a saving of $90, or 29%. This is one of the cheapest prices we've seen it sell for.

British buyers can snap up the chair for £209.99 down from £279.99.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Boulies EP200 chair if...

If you work from home, spend long periods at a desk, and want adjustable lumbar support, breathable mesh, and reclining functionality without paying more than $300.

❌ Skip the Boulies EP200 chair if...

If you need a wider seat, an integrated footrest, or more extensive adjustments. The EP500 offers those features, while the OP300 adds forward seat tilt, although both cost more.

Also consider

Save £90 Boulies EP600 Ergonomic chair: was £429.99 now £339.99 at BOULIES INC Ergonomic mesh chair featuring 360° swivel, four reclining positions, adjustable lumbar and head support, seat depth adjustment, six-way armrests, reinforced plastic frame, heavy-duty base, Class 4 gas lift, and PU casters. It's £90 off for British buyers. In his four-star review, Steve said: "For me, this is one of those office chairs that does everything most people need (and a few things they didn't know they wanted)." Read more Read less ▼

Save £70 Boulies Master Rex: was £439.99 now £369.99 at BOULIES INC Boulies Master Rex 2026 chair features 6D adjustable armrests, integrated lumbar support, retractable leg rest, 95°–165° recline, wide seat, enhanced tilt mechanism, velour head pillow, and fabric or Ultraflex PU upholstery. In his four-star review, our expert Lewis said: "I’ve never tested a gaming chair with features like this Boulies model — and it beats key rivals on price, too." Read more Read less ▼

Save £80 Boulies Master Series: was £369.99 now £289.99 at BOULIES INC Boulies Master Series hybrid office and gaming chair features adjustable lumbar support, wide seat and backrest, reclining functionality, ergonomic headrest, premium upholstery options, and Black or Charcoal Grey finishes. In her four-star review, our expert Kara said: "Every part can be adjusted to suit your preferences, and it’s incredibly comfortable, making it a great all-round companion for work and gaming." Read more Read less ▼

Save £30 Boulies EP460: was £309.99 now £279.99 at BOULIES INC Boulies EP460 ergonomic office chair features adjustable lumbar support, height-adjustable backrest, seat depth adjustment, multi-position recline, retractable footrest, adjustable headrest, and breathable hybrid mesh construction, with a design suited to taller users. Read more Read less ▼

Save $80 Boulies OP300 : was $369.99 now $289.99 at techradar.com Boulies OP300 ergonomic office chair features forward seat tilt, adjustable seat depth, backrest height, headrest, 3D armrests, reclining backrest, mesh lumbar support, and rocking functionality for extended daily desk work. In his four-and-a-half-star review, Steve called it a "professional-looking chair ideal for workplaces and home offices." He went on to add the "OP300 office chair has that truly traditional, professional style — but what it lacks in pizazz, it makes up for with its comfort, support, and adjustability. " Read more Read less ▼