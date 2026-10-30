The Boulies EP200 isn't the fanciest office chair to ever pass through our testing grounds. But it is one of the most reliable value picks you can get - far superior. It's been our office furniture editor's daily driver for home-working for since February 2025, and it's as good as the day he got it. It is, he said "the archetypal office chair for most people."

Now, as part of the company's early Black Friday sale, the Boulies EP200 is down to $220 (was $310) in the US, while the UK sees the chair discounted to £210 (was £280). If your home office chair leaves your back aching by mid-afternoon, the Boulies EP200 offers proper ergonomic support without the premium price tag.

• Best for: home and office workers who want a comfortable, supportive mesh chair for long days at the desk on a modest budget.

• Why we like it: an airy mesh back that keeps you cool, adjustable lumbar support and headrest, adjustable seat depth and armrests, and a sturdy, professional-looking build.

Save $90 Boulies EP200: was $309.99 now $219.99 at BOULIES INC A mesh office chair with adjustable lumbar support, a removable adjustable headrest, four-level seat-depth adjustment, 3D padded armrests, a multi-tilt mechanism with recline up to 120 degrees, a Class 4 gas lift, and a five-star base. It comes in black or green, ships free in the US, and includes a two-year limited warranty and a 14-day return window. UK price: now £210 (was £280)

Why it's worth a look

In our Boulies EP200 review, our office furniture editor Steve found it supremely comfortable and breathable, and said he felt no fatigue even after long sessions in it. He also praised its sturdy, stable build and clean, professional look, and his one-year follow-up confirmed it has held up well. His main complaints were that adjustability is more limited than on pricier chairs, which is to be expected, while the mesh back won’t suit anyone who prefers padding.

For more picks, including the Boulies EP200, see our guide to the best office chairs.

Price & Value Context

This is $90, or 29%, off the $309.99 list price. The EP200 dropped to about $200 around the time of our review, so this isn’t a record low, but it’s close. At this price, it’s an easy recommendation for anyone who wants a quality mesh chair without spending $300 or more.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Boulies EP200 if... you want a comfortable, breathable mesh chair for long workdays, you need adjustable lumbar support and a headrest, or you’re after quality ergonomics without a premium price.

❌ Skip the Boulies EP200 if... you need the fine-tuned adjustability of a high-end ergonomic chair, or you prefer a padded backrest to mesh.