The Sihoo B100 is one of the best budget ergonomic office chairs I've seen. It combines adaptive lumbar support, breathable mesh, and several adjustment options, and it's reduced in price right now.

• Best for: Office and remote workers and students spending long hours at a computer who wants an adjustable chair with lumbar support and breathable mesh.

• The deal: The Sihoo B100 ergonomic office chair is now $160 (was $220) at Amazon, saving you $60. In the UK, the B100 is now £150 (was £190).

• Why it matters: This is the chair our office furniture editor recommends for those looking for a cheap option. Most office chairs at this price have either fixed or adjustable lumbar support - but this one has an adaptive design that delivers consistent support as you move in your seat. I also like the three reclining positions, an adjustable headrest, and flip-up armrests, which let you customize your seating position throughout the working day.

Why we recommend it

If you're looking for a reasonably priced ergonomic office chair, the Sihoo B100 offers an adaptive lumbar support that's designed to follow your lower back as you change sitting positions. The support moves with you when you lean forward or sit upright.

The chair also features a breathable mesh backrest, which allows air to circulate and helps reduce heat buildup. There's an adjustable headrest for neck support, and a widened seat cushion that distributes weight across your hips and thighs.

You can adjust the seat height from 18.3 to 21.9 inches to suit different desk heights and sitting preferences and the B100 also offers three lockable reclining positions at 110, 125, and 135 degrees.

We haven't reviewed this specific model yet, but we've tested plenty of Sihoo office chairs over the years and they always impress us with their comfort, adjustability, and value.

For more of our favorites, see our guide to the best office chairs we've tested.

Price context & historical value

Amazon has reduced the Sihoo B100 from $219.99 to $159.97, or approximately 27% off. The B100 has sold for as low as $149.99 at Amazon previously, but at just $10 more than its record low, this is still a great deal for an ergonomic chair with adaptive lumbar support. In the UK, the lowest price we've seen is £140 during sales events - in this year's October Prime Day, it hit £143, so not an all-time low, but as with the US deal price, still good for the features on offer.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Sihoo B100 Mesh Office Chair if...

You spend several hours a day working at a desk and want a chair that offers plenty of adjustment options. The adaptive lumbar support, adjustable headrest, and three reclining positions give you flexibility and the breathable mesh backrest will keep you cool when your home office gets warm.

❌ Skip the Sihoo B100 Mesh Office Chair if...

You prefer a heavily padded chair or need more control over the armrest positioning. The B100 has flip-up armrests rather than fully adjustable 3D or 4D versions. You should also check the seat dimensions and height range before ordering if you're taller or shorter than average.